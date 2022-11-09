ZACHARY - Emergency responders were able to free a woman from a car after it crashed through the roof of a Zachary home. The Zachary Police Department said the crash happened around 5:22 p.m. on Rita Street. Police said they believe the woman crashed into a ditch and a tree before her car went airborne and struck the home, crashing through the attic.

