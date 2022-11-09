ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Roads, LA

wbrz.com

Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say

GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Man stabbed in parking lot along Perkins Road, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed in a parking lot Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a stabbing in the 4300 block of Perkins Road at 1:31 a.m. Friday. The man stabbed was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

brproud.com

Lane, exit on I-110 South reopen after accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-110 South at North 22nd Street, according to DOTD. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A lane and exit on I-110 South are blocked after a crash Friday morning. The right lane and the right exit ramp from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

wbrz.com

Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident

BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Plaquemine parks reopen after vandalism forced closures

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — All city parks are reopened after vandalism forced October closures. Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr. said the city is installing more cameras that are placed out of reach. He said anyone caught on camera vandalizing parks will be prosecuted. Two juveniles were arrested on Oct....
PLAQUEMINE, LA

