Politician Running for Re-Election Dies on Election DayNews Breaking LIVEMelville, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana State Police: 39-year-old killed, three others injured in head-on crash
According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a Friday night wreck involving a head-on collision between two vehicles left one person dead and three others wounded.
wbrz.com
Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say
GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
Woman Injured In A Car Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
Officials responded to a car crash on Friday evening into the roof of a home in Zachary that injured a woman. The crash happened at the 2300 block of Rita Street. According to Chief David McDavid, officials found a vehicle that was struck on the roof of the home.
brproud.com
Man stabbed in parking lot along Perkins Road, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed in a parking lot Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a stabbing in the 4300 block of Perkins Road at 1:31 a.m. Friday. The man stabbed was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
Lafayette Police investigate major vehicle crash, pedestrian dead
Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred in the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway on the Frontage Road
brproud.com
Gonzales Police investigate overnight shooting, one dead
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a shooting from Friday evening. According to Gonzales Police Department, officers were responding to a call in the 1800 block of S. Burnside Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one individual with a single gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old male from Sorrento, who later died from his injuries.
wbrz.com
One dead, three injured from head on crash in East Feliciana Parish
SLAUGHTER - State Police are investigating a deadly crash after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead and three others injured in East Feliciana Parish. According to police, the crash resulted in the death of 39-year-old Jason Herrin. Investigators say Herrin was driving south on LA 67 before crossing the...
brproud.com
Lafayette Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at local hospital
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital and gaining access to a secure area where she allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards. Photos of the suspect inside the...
wbrz.com
Woman freed from wreckage, airlifted to hospital after car crashed through roof of Zachary home
ZACHARY - Emergency responders were able to free a woman from a car after it crashed through the roof of a Zachary home. The Zachary Police Department said the crash happened around 5:22 p.m. on Rita Street. Police said they believe the woman crashed into a ditch and a tree before her car went airborne and struck the home, crashing through the attic.
brproud.com
Lane, exit on I-110 South reopen after accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-110 South at North 22nd Street, according to DOTD. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A lane and exit on I-110 South are blocked after a crash Friday morning. The right lane and the right exit ramp from...
Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
Toddler among 3 injured in deadly crash, troopers say
SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and three people injured on Friday, Nov. 11. According to authorities, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on LA 67 south of LA 412 in East Feliciana Parish. Investigators believe Jason Herrin, 39,...
theadvocate.com
Man stabbed in parking lot of The Bulldog early Friday, Baton Rouge police say
A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in a parking lot of a popular bar on Perkins Road early Friday morning, Baton Rouge police said. Authorities say the stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. outside of The Bulldog, located at 485 Perkins Road (map) Baton Rouge EMS spokesman...
WAFB.com
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man who allegedly robbed a Baton Rouge bank in late October. Dozens of people had serious hand injuries caused by portable generators, and the lights on some SUVs may make it harder for you to see.
1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. According to police, the shooting happened on South Burnside Avenue near W. Orice Roth Road. Investigators said Mekhi Darville, 17, was found with a gunshot wound and later...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked on forgotten 311 request
BATON ROUGE - Jerry Cargile and Richard Oram says they woke up Friday morning to crews cleaning the ditch in front of Cargile's home, with plans to create a new ditch on the other side of his driveway. "They used a back-hoe, scraped up the dirt and hauled it off,"...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries along N Acadian Thwy. W at North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (November 9) afternoon crash along North Acadian Thruway West at North Street. The incident occurred around noon and the Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent...
wbrz.com
Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident
BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
brproud.com
Plaquemine parks reopen after vandalism forced closures
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — All city parks are reopened after vandalism forced October closures. Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr. said the city is installing more cameras that are placed out of reach. He said anyone caught on camera vandalizing parks will be prosecuted. Two juveniles were arrested on Oct....
Unrestrained driver killed, one injured in crash
At 9:15 pm on November 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 190 near Frank Road.
