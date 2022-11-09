Read full article on original website
Mosinee man accused of dumping brother’s body after apparent overdose
A Mosinee man is accused of dumping his brother’s lifeless body next to a bridge and railroad trestle, where he was found last month following a 911 call. Michael Gendron, 39, faces charges of hiding a corpse and bail jumping in connection with the discovery, in a case filed Nov. 11 in Marathon County Circuit Court.
Winona man sentenced to four years in prison for killing WSU student in drunk driving crash
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – In court on Wednesday, Adam Anderson was sentenced to four years in prison after driving drunk and killing Winona State University student Hannah Goman. The crash happened in February. Anderson was driving the wrong way down Highway 61 and hit another car driven by Nicholas Lemmermond. Goman was a passenger in his car and died at...
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie Friday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie Officers responded to 13026 40th Avenue for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots. An officer responded to the area to investigate and while checking the area, he found two people standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two people went back inside the apartment. The officer went to the apartment and knocked on the apartment door. While waiting for an answer, the officer saw several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.
KIMT
Winona man sentenced for deadly crash
WINONA, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota man is going to prison for a fatal collision in Winona County. Adam Samuel Anderson, 36 of Winona, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. He was sentenced Wednesday to four years behind bars, with credit for four days already served.
Lewiston Man Crashes Car Attempting to Pass Semi on HWY 14
Lewiston, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Lewiston man was hurt this morning in a crash along Highway 14. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Eliezer Garcia was driving east on the highway when he lost control attempting to pass a semi-truck. The crash report indicates his car left the roadway just after he tried to cross back into the eastbound lane.
cwbradio.com
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released
The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
95.5 FM WIFC
Minnesota Man Gets Four Years In Stevens Point Woman’s Death
WINONA, MINN (WSAU-WAOW) — A Minnesota man convicted of killing a Stevens Point woman will serve 4 years behind bars. 20-year-old Hannah Goman was killed in February when she was hit by Adam Anderson, who was driving drunk. Anderson received the maximum sentence in Minnesota for the crime. “Does...
Eau Claire Police seeking person allegedly involved in homicide
Police ask that any information be sent to Detective Ryan Lambeseder by call or text at (715) 828-5899, or submit a tip with Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at (715) 874-8477 or info@EauClaireCountyCrimeStoppers.org.
WSAW
Bond set at $20,000 for suspected in Clark County overdose death
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW/WEAU) - A 31-year-old Owen man remains in the Clark County Jail on $20,000 after he’s accused of selling drugs to a person that overdosed and died. Jacob Faude is expected to be formally charged later this month with first-degree reckless homicide and delivering narcotics. According...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Police Working to Identify Suspect Connection With Damage to a Power Meter
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department are looking for clues after someone damaged a residential power meter in the area of North Bellis Street Friday morning. Officers released a video on Facebook which shows the suspect approaching a residential building at around 4:15 AM, then walking away. According to the homeowner, this incident has happened several times in the last few days with each incident occurring at about the same time.
cwbradio.com
Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Accident
A Spencer man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm on Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
wizmnews.com
Stanley seeking release again after years in hospital for triple murder at Onalaska church
An Onalaska man, who killed three people at a local church in the 1980s, is asking to be released again from a state hospital. A court hearing for Bryan Stanley was scheduled for Thursday in La Crosse, but it is being postponed until early in the new year. On Feb....
wwisradio.com
Welfare Check Locates Two Deceased
On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at about 2:00 PM, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s. Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Manchester, Jackson. County, Wisconsin. While investigating the welfare of the resident, deputies discovered two. subjects inside the home,...
WEAU-TV 13
Arcadia man arrested on suspicion of OWI-6th offense
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested on the suspicion of OWI-6th offense in Trempealeau County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 63-year-old James Angst of Arcadia, Wis. has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
95.5 FM WIFC
Plea Hearing Schedule for Wausau Landlord Charged With Providing Poor Living Conditions
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee man accused of failing to maintain a rental property on South 3rd Avenue in Wausau has scheduled a plea hearing for the charges in Marathon County court. Bryan Morel is facing six counts including three felonies for theft of between $5,000 and $10,000,...
95.5 FM WIFC
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
Dateline NBC profiles Marathon County cold case murder this week
Dateline NBC will air a program Friday profiling the death of a Unity man whose wife was convicted of murdering him more than 15 years after he was killed. Ken Juedes was 58 when he was shot to death on Aug. 30, 2006 at the couple’s home, at H3752 Maple Road in the town of Hull. Juedes was found in his bed with two shotgun wounds to the chest.
wiproud.com
‘There’s a deer in my office!’: Buck causes commotion & chaos at Wisconsin school
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer caused some damage to a school in central Wisconsin after jumping through an office window. Pacelli Catholic Schools posted on its Facebook about an incident where a deer crashed through an office window. A school official tells Local 5 that there were two employees in the office at the time.
WSAW
Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire Thursday morning in the town of Texas is still under investigation. Town of Texas Fire Chief Rick Walter said the fire started in the home’s basement. Around 7:20 a.m. the home’s owners reported heavy smoke. Crews from several departments responded to the home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.
