ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Sheriff: Alabama man beat daughter after teen told mother about social media affair

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nODlc_0j52ss1z00

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — A northwest Alabama man is accused of beating his teen daughter after the girl told her mother about an alleged affair her father was having on social media, authorities said.

Christopher Andrighetti, 39, of Russellville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence, child abuse and second-degree domestic violence, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call about a man beating his daughter, WHNT-TV reported.

Deputies said the teen told her mother that her father had a social media account and suspected that he was having an affair, according to the television station. Andrighetti allegedly became irate and began “violently beating” her, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen told law deputies that her father punched her, hit her with a shower curtain rod and a piece of wood, shoved her to the floor, slapped her and threw several items at her, including glass bottles, WHNT reported.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they reportedly found Andrighetti hiding in a bedroom closet, covered in blood from wounds to his arms and waist, AL.com reported. Deputies also found another child in a closet, according to the news outlet.

Deputies said they saw broken beer bottles outside the home, along with a broken Nintendo Switch game, a shattered television set and damaged laptops, WHNT reported.

The teen told deputies that when Andrighetti told her to clean up the debris, she noticed that the front door of the home was open and ran to a neighbor’s house to call authorities, according to the television station.

Andrighetti remains in the custody of the Franklin County Detention Center and his bail was set at $200,000, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Man Severely Beat Daughter After She Alerted Her Mother To His Cheating, Police Say

A 14-year-old in Alabama ran to a neighbor's house for help while covered in "obvious injuries," Radar has learned.Officers with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office found Christopher Andrighetti hiding in a bedroom closet when responding for the report of abuse. The 39-year-old, who was covered in blood from "self-inflicted lacerations" to his arms and waist, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence, assault and child abuse.Police arrived at 100 Town and Country Trailer Park, which is just outside the city limits of Russellville, for the report of a man beating his daughter. There, deputies found broken beer bottles outside,...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAFF

Florence man arrested for soliciting explicit video from minor

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested for using Instagram to solicit explicit videos from a minor. Court documents show that Nathan Powell, 29, was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child. Powell allegedly talked with a 10-year-old girl on Instagram, in the conversation he asked...
FLORENCE, AL
WTGS

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after injured teen flees home to escape attack

A Russellville man was found hiding in a bedroom closet and arrested Monday after sheriff's deputies received a report of him attacking his daughter. The young teenager told deputies she had run to a neighbor's house to escape the abuse, which started when 39-year-old Christopher Andrighetti learned she had told her mother about Andrighetti's social media activities and her concerns that he was having an affair, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Cullman PD warning of car break-ins

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) -With an increase of car break-ins across central Alabama, it’s typically people pulling on handles and searching for unlocked cars. Cullman Police said they get calls of car break-ins every day, but a case from last week was out of the ordinary, and residents need to be on alert.
CULLMAN, AL
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County found

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
TUPELO, MS
The Cullman Tribune

Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.   The roadway remains closed at this time.   The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.   Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cullman County, AL

Alabama is a beautiful and bountiful state filled with things to do and see. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity to enjoy in the area, you'll want to check out these fun activities you can do in Cullman County. From the Clarkson Covered Bridge and St. Bernard Abbey to...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
134K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy