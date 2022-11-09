Read full article on original website
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain future
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, Connecticut
USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut
The County Assemblies' Charity Balls Return for Fairfield High School Students in 2023
Fairfield, CT - The County Assemblies, Inc., the non-profit organization that sponsors both the County Assembly Charity Ball for high school juniors and the Red & White Charity Ball for high school seniors announces the return of our Charity Balls in 2023 after a two-year pandemic pause! CA will be celebrating its 85th Anniversary during the events in 2023, and for the first time, it has invited all students from the Class of 2024 to the County Assembly Charity Ball and all students from the Class of 2023 to the Red & White Charity Ball. Students that attend Fairfield Ludlowe and Fairfield Warde High Schools and those from the Classes of 2024 and 2023 that reside in Fairfield, yet attend another high school, are invited to attend the events. The price is $185 per couple as each student attends the Charity Balls with a guest/escort.
SHU's Medical Reserve Corps Receives $50K Grant
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) has received a $50,000 grant from the National Association of County and City Health Officials through their Respond Sustain Innovate and Equip (RISE) Award. This funding will support the MRC’s Interdisciplinary Approach to Emergency Preparedness Program. The MRC is...
Ridgefield native, WCSU grad, releases new original single The Moaka Coasta
Congratulations to Ridgefield native, singer/songwriter Daniel Madeson on the release of his new original single, “The Moaka Coasta” which dropped on Spotify and all other streaming platforms in early November!. Madeson, a recent graduate of WCSU School of Visual and Performing Arts, has since been busy performing in...
Darien Challenges Friendly Rival New Canaan to Annual "Most Generous Town" Competition
November 11, 2022 -- The week before Thanksgiving, Darien and New Canaan will hold their annual challenge to see which is the “Most Generous Town” by raising the most funds for either The Community Fund of Darien or the New Canaan Community Foundation. This year, the competition begins...
CT's Beardsley Zoo's New Mayor Is Rhubarb the Two-Toed Sloth
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – The election to decide Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s next mayor was neck and neck for a time between Rhubarb the Two-Toed Sloth and Goncalo the Maned Wolf, but at the tail end of the day on November 9, voters decided to go with Rhubarb’s unusual –- and often upside down -- perspective. All votes were counted, and Rhubarb the Two-Toed Sloth was declared the Mayor of the Zoo — by a nose and several toes. The Rainforest Building resident thanked his supporters and promised to be a mayor for all the animals.
The Darien Foundation Honors Ward Glassmeyer for 20 Years of Service
The Darien Foundation would like to recognize and express sincere appreciation for Board President Ward Glassmeyer’s 20 years of service and dedication to the nonprofit organization. The organization is highlighting this milestone as part of their Darien Forward campaign. Ward began his involvement on The Darien Foundation Board in...
Westport Fire Chief Michael Kronick and firefighters partner with Bridgeport Rescue Mission for Share the Warmth coat drive
Fire Chief Kronick said, “Join us and help keep our neighbors in need warm this winter. This drive touches the lives of hundreds of men, women, and children from the area’s most distressed, local neighborhoods. While the temperatures fall, there are many families who will struggle to keep their families warm.”
The Prospector is Popping and Sparkling at Eight!
Happy 8th Birthday to The Prospector in Ridgefield!. Time flies when you're changing the way the world views employment for adults with disabilities. Since 2014, more than 280 Prospects have worked with pride and fortitude, 750,000+ hours of meaningful employment have been paid out in paychecks equally $15,000,000 and courageous, determined, talented adults have developed confidence in their vast abilities.
Darien Human Services Thanksgiving Drive
Now more than ever, your neighbors need your help. Food insecurity is becoming more and more prevalent in our area. With food prices increasing, it is getting difficult to put food on the table for some neighbors. Darien Human Services Department welcomes donations of gift cards to local grocery stores...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Imke Lohs, Realtor
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Imke Lohs!
State Will Illuminate the Q Bridge Red, White, and Blue on Thursday and Friday Evenings in Honor of Veterans Day
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut will illuminate the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – informally known by residents as the Q Bridge – in red, white, and blue lights on the evenings of Thursday, November 10, 2022, and Friday, November 11, 2022, in recognition of Veterans Day.
Wooster Cross Country Teams Set To Run at Prestigious New England Tournament
The Varsity Cross Country Boys Team and Varsity Cross Country Girls Team are set to compete at the 2022 New England Prep School Track Association (NEPSTA) Division IV Cross Country Championships. The race will take place on Saturday, November 12 at Marvelwood School in Kent, CT. Race times are set...
Redding Home for Sale: The Cedar House, 29 Chestnut Woods Road
The Cedar House - designed by award-winning local architect, Peter Coffin, in the grand lodge craftsman style on 2.58 scenic acres in a premier West Redding location. This retreat-like home was inspired by nature to capture seasonal beauty from every angle. The private setting is surrounded by mature trees and...
New Milford Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run, thank community for help
The New Milford Police Department located the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run on November 8, 2022. We would like to thank everyone who provided information related to this tragic incident. If anyone has additional information, please contact Detective Nicholas Smith at 860-355-3133 or This email address is being protected...
The Perfect December Show: The Art of Giving Exhibit Comes to the Guild December 3rd
You may have heard there’s NO Festive Home this year at Ridgefield Guild of Artists. “After much consideration, the Guild board has made the decision to turn our annual Festive Home event into a bi-annual event,” announced Pam Stoddart, Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ Executive Director in September. “It requires a tremendous amount of preparation and people-power, consuming our gallery space for months each year. Many reasons led to this decision but one that came to the forefront for us is that we want to offer our artist members more opportunities to show their work.”
New Canaan Town Council holds Public Hearing on proposed cell tower this Wednesday, November 16
The Town Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:00 pm on a proposed cell tower on Town-owned property at 769 Ponus Ridge Road approximately 900 feet behind West School. At the November 16th meeting, the Town Council will hear presentations about the need for improved...
THANKS for giving us 109 Cheese and Wine for happier holidays
109 Cheese and Wine for holiday pies, charcuterie, hostess gifts (and of course, cheese and wine!) The holiday season is going to be delicious and FUN thanks to 109 Cheese and Wine!. Todd Brown, owner of 109 Cheese and Wines says, "109 is ready for you with lots of cheese,...
Route 7 Pump Station construction update: Ligi’s Way will be closed during the paving
ROUTE 7 PUMP STATION, FORCE MAIN, AND WWTF DECOMMISSIONING PROJECT. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished. The work is anticipated to occur from April 2022 through August 2023.
Ridgefield Weather: Heavy Rain, Strong Wind, and Isolated Severe Weather Potential Late Friday into Saturday
Tropical Storm Nicole is currently 135 miles east of Florida. Nicole is forecast to track through Florida and Georgia Thursday into Friday while weakening, transitioning into a post-tropical depression and becoming absorbed into a frontal system that approaches the area Friday into Friday night. The remnant tropical moisture will interact...
Fairfield County Bank Reports Check Washing Fraud on the Rise, Find Out How to Protect Yourself!
Check fraud has been on the rise in recent weeks, particularly check washing. In 2021, nearly 2.8 million reports of fraud were filed with the Federal Trade Commission, marking a record high. Check washing is a type of check fraud that occurs when a written check has been stolen and...
