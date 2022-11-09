FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Retired referee J.D. Collins made his way to Fort Wayne on Saturday to speak about officiating and his faith. Collins was most recently the national coordinator of NCAA Division 1 officials, and officiated for Division 1 for 18 years. After retiring due to knee issues, he now tells his stories to others, and how he’s motivated by his faith.

