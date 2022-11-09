Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Discussions continue for Fort Wayne Community Schools school start times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools leaders held another meeting Thursday discussing possible changes to start and end times for their district. Three tier options were presented including different school hours, and Tier 2 seemed to be the most popular. That would be an earlier high school start time of 7:20 a.m.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Community Schools considers changing school start times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Community Schools is considering a change to the start and end times of its school days. But first, they want to hear from the community. The first public feedback meeting wrapped up at Northrop Wednesday evening. A school day at Northrop High School...
WANE-TV
Former NCAA referee speaks in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Retired referee J.D. Collins made his way to Fort Wayne on Saturday to speak about officiating and his faith. Collins was most recently the national coordinator of NCAA Division 1 officials, and officiated for Division 1 for 18 years. After retiring due to knee issues, he now tells his stories to others, and how he’s motivated by his faith.
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
11/11 Highlight Zone Regional Championships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll won its first-ever regional title with a 21-20 nail-biter in 6A, Snider staged a triumphant comeback to beat Mishawaka in 5A, Columbia City’s dream season came to an end in 4A with a loss to Kokomo, Bishop Luers secured the program’s 21st regional title with a win over Bluffton […]
wfft.com
Fort Wayne businesses pack thousands of meals to fight food insecurity in NE Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The fight against food insecurity is important, especially during the holiday season. Four Fort Wayne businesses teamed up Thursday to help make a change, packing 35,000 meals for the Million Meal Movement event. Terry Diller with the Insurance Management Group says he had the...
WANE-TV
Barbershop choirs perform for veterans at ACPL
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two local choirs are dedicating a joint performance to veterans on Saturday. Summit City Chorus and Chain-O-Lakes Chorus are teaming up for “A Salute to Veterans” at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library. Both choirs are part of the Barbershop Harmony Society that entertains audiences with harmonies dating back to styles of the 1930s and ’40s.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission hosts Fall Banquet at Coliseum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission (FWRM) held its annual Fall Banquet at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Thursday evening as a celebration of the organization’s goals of helping the homeless. The event included fellowship, testimony from a former resident and entertainment from...
wboi.org
Allen County school board elections finish Tuesday with tight races
One Allen County school board race may be headed for a recount, following Tuesday’s election. The election to Southwest Allen County Schools’ two available Board-At-Large seats came down to the wire for two candidates, Stephanie Veit and Doug Copley, the incumbent. Veit has been declared the winner by a margin of only 3 votes, making the race ripe for a recount.
WANE-TV
WANE 15, Nexstar donate $5K to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 and the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced Friday the foundation will donate $5,000 to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to celebrate Veterans Day. WANE 15 has been a partner of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana since 2012 and has teamed up with the organization...
WANE-TV
Coworking space now open in Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Need a place to work? Head to Electric Works. Carr Workplaces said Friday it has opened more than 32,000 square feet of office space for the public inside Building 19 at Electric Works. The coworking space features 85 equipped privates offices as well as meeting rooms.
WANE-TV
Hero homecoming: Soldier surprises daughter during Veterans Day assembly at Fort Wayne school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A soldier deployed for more than a year surprised his daughter during a Veterans Day assembly at a Fort Wayne school Friday. The homecoming took place at Aspen Meadow Elementary. A Northwest Allen County Schools spokesperson told WANE 15 that the girl thought her...
WANE-TV
Car club, dealership in Fort Wayne team up for toy drive
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can give back to children in the Fort Wayne area Saturday morning at a toy drive ahead of the holiday season. Bob Thomas Ford North is teaming up with the Old Fort Mustangers for the event that benefits Toys for Tots. All donations...
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Regional Finals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from all five area regional final games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. Carroll, Snider, Bishop Luers and Adams Central all won and are moving on to the semi-state round. Scoreboard:. Class 6A - Regional...
WANE-TV
SEE IT: Snow makes its way through Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snow was falling Saturday in the Fort Wayne area and throughout northeast Indiana. Check out these videos and photos sent in by WANE 15 crews and viewers.
WANE-TV
Veteran honors the fallen one flag at a time
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a spur of the moment idea ten years ago, is now an organization that touches hundreds of families across 42 states and three countries. The roots of Flags 4 Fallen can be traced back to a Portland, Indiana Army veteran running Fort4Fitness in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Annual festival gets new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
WANE-TV
Be Our Guest – Wild Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar
This Be Our Guest 50 percent off deal features the Wild Crab restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. Click here to purchase a $50 gift certificate for just $25!
WANE-TV
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights ready to welcome guests next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Blue Jacket’s biggest fundraisers opens next weekend at Franke Park. Fantasy of Lights is ready for you to see the thousands of lights and dozens of displays. Learn more about what to expect and what’s new this year in the interview...
WANE-TV
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
