Pennsylvania State

Salon

"Perfect storm": Arizona could prove pivotal in attempts to subvert the next presidential election

This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. Kari Lake, the former television news anchor running for Arizona governor, has made casting doubt on the results of the 2020 election a recurring campaign theme. Lake says she would not have certified the 2020 election for Joe Biden in spite of the fact that multiple lawsuits and reviews uncovered no evidence of significant voter fraud.
Rolling Stone

Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It

Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon.  The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
Salon

“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
The Hill

Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?

We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance

The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary.
People

Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working

Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
HuffPost

The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results

If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
MSNBC

On accepting election results, RNC chair pushes problematic line

It was just last week when Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hedged when asked whether he’d accept the results of his own re-election bid. It’s part of the new normal in his party: Too many Republicans headed into Election Day by suggesting the only elections they see as legitimate are the ones in which they win.
NBC News

Republicans who questioned the 2020 results are bringing back an old norm: Admitting defeat

WASHINGTON — The losers of this year’s midterm elections are winning praise for doing something that would be entirely unremarkable in another era — admitting defeat. From Maine to Michigan, Senate to state legislature, Republican to Democrat, most high-profile candidates who fell short in the 2022 midterm elections are offering quick concessions and gracious congratulations to their opponents. And that includes candidates who earned endorsements from former President Donald Trump by embracing his false claims that elections are rigged against Republicans.
WRAL News

Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds

WASHINGTON — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country's future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump...
thecentersquare.com

Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate

(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
