Read full article on original website
Related
In Heated Arizona Governor's Race, Calls Grow for Democrat to Recuse Herself as Elections Chief
As election officials across the country brace for candidates to contest the election results in possibly unprecedented numbers, the most explosive challenge could unfold in Arizona, where Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake is preparing for a fight. The former local news anchor—who’s cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s Arizona...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
"Perfect storm": Arizona could prove pivotal in attempts to subvert the next presidential election
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. Kari Lake, the former television news anchor running for Arizona governor, has made casting doubt on the results of the 2020 election a recurring campaign theme. Lake says she would not have certified the 2020 election for Joe Biden in spite of the fact that multiple lawsuits and reviews uncovered no evidence of significant voter fraud.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Herschel Walker supporters dismiss the GOP nominee's scandals and say they're focused on boosting Republican control of the Senate: 'We all have our issues'
At a rally in Athens, Ga., where Walker rose to the heights of collegiate sports in the 1980s, attendees were keen on the GOP winning the Senate.
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It
Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon. The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
‘Republicans Abandoned Me’: Meet the Dobbs Voters of Michigan
Nine Michiganders on why they’re energized in this year’s midterms, and how this election cycle has changed their relationship to politics. Alice Miranda Ollstein is a health care reporter for POLITICO. Sarah Rice is a documentary and editorial photographer based in Detroit, Michigan. The abortion debate has upended...
Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?
We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance
The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary.
Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working
Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
Here Are The 11 States That Will Be Slow To Release Election Results
It will probably take at least 24 hours before winners in their high-profile races can be projected – and no, that isn’t evidence of fraud.
MSNBC
On accepting election results, RNC chair pushes problematic line
It was just last week when Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hedged when asked whether he’d accept the results of his own re-election bid. It’s part of the new normal in his party: Too many Republicans headed into Election Day by suggesting the only elections they see as legitimate are the ones in which they win.
Republicans who questioned the 2020 results are bringing back an old norm: Admitting defeat
WASHINGTON — The losers of this year’s midterm elections are winning praise for doing something that would be entirely unremarkable in another era — admitting defeat. From Maine to Michigan, Senate to state legislature, Republican to Democrat, most high-profile candidates who fell short in the 2022 midterm elections are offering quick concessions and gracious congratulations to their opponents. And that includes candidates who earned endorsements from former President Donald Trump by embracing his false claims that elections are rigged against Republicans.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan secretary of state refutes Trump claim about Detroit absentee ballot situation
DETROIT – Michigan’s secretary of state refuted a claim from former President Donald Trump about Detroit’s absentee ballot situation on Election Day. Trump posted a message on TruthSocial -- the social media platform he founded -- telling residents to protest. “The absentee ballot situation in Detroit is...
Abandoned: Trump’s election denialism meets 2022 electoral reality
Donald Trump reportedly had a plan to do an encore of his 2020 election denialism and to sow chaos in Tuesday’s midterm election. It depended on the willingness of his crew of MAGA candidates to cry foul if they lost. His plan was a spectacular failure. A bandwagon of...
Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds
WASHINGTON — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country's future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump...
Latino voting takeaways: More Hispanics backed Republicans, but not enough for a ‘red wave’
“Hopefully this means Latinos will be taken more seriously as an electorate that can flex and is up for grabs.”
thecentersquare.com
Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate
(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
Comments / 0