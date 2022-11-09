Read full article on original website
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he was “incredibly pleased” with the turnout in the U.S. election, as the Democrats looked on course to keep control of the Senate next year after the party’s candidate won re-election in Nevada.
The battle for control of the House is now the biggest unanswered question of this year's midterm elections after Democrats kept their narrow Senate majority.
Democrat Cisco Aguilar is elected as Nevada's secretary of state, winning the post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines.
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey this week placed blame for the Republican Party’s midterm election failures squarely on the shoulders of f
The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada.Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain majority.Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Ms Cortez Masto was considered the Senate’s most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.“We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American people,” Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said.“The American...
US Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia running for mayor of Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) — Days after he easily won reelection to Congress, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia announced on Thursday that he will join an already crowded field of candidates hoping to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she runs for a second term. Garcia has for years...
Sen. Deb Fischer: Veterans' sacrifices honored
At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, everything went silent. The deafening sounds of gunfire and artillery shells had come to a halt. World War I, which at the time was the deadliest conflict in human history, was finally over. While millions across the globe could finally breathe a sigh...
Rep. Adrian Smith: Bills aim to support veterans
Pausing to reflect on the heroic service of the servicemembers in our nation’s history is an important American tradition. Extending recognition for the immeasurable impact our veterans have made through selfless devotion and love for the United States is why we pause each Veterans Day. We can never fully repay those who have put their lives on the line for freedom in America and around the world, but we can work to ensure those who have served and sacrificed have access to the care and benefits they have earned. This is why I have co-sponsored several bills in the House to benefit veterans and improve their quality of life.
1 dead, over a dozen sick from listeria outbreak tied to deli meat
A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday. Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report on Sept. 29, the agency said.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:19 p.m. EST
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.
