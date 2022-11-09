Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Making sense of the midterms: What voters are trying to tell Albany and Washington
A worker watches as voters cast their midterm ballots at Louis D. Brandeis High School in Manhattan, Nov. 8, 2022. On this week’s final episode of The People’s Guide to Power, we unpack the election results with Kai Wright of Notes from America, political scientist Dr. Christina Greer and your calls. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories
Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
queenoftheclick.com
Bay Ridge Democrats Crying – Chris McCreight Failed The Democrats All Around the District
The Bay Ridge Democrats knew what was going on and they sat back while our community was gerrymandered. It’s sad that not one member of the Bay Ridge Democrats believed in having a fair district. When Gounardes voted for Max Rose to have a district like him, he knew...
caribbeantoday.com
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
NY1
Republicans make major inroads in southern Brooklyn
Republicans made significant gains in Brooklyn on election night, winning three Assembly seats in southern Brooklyn in an upset to some incumbent Democrats. Republicans say their wins were due because they ran on a message of public safety, similar to the Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin. “That was the...
What does S.I. GOP’s Election Day dominance mean for our future? | From the Scene podcast
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 37, host Erik Bascome is joined by SILive/Advance Senior Opinions Writer Tom Wrobleski discusses the results of Tuesday’s actions and the implications they’ll have on the future of our borough, our state, and our nation. “The fact that the gubernatorial race...
Staten Island politicos credit top of ticket for strong GOP showing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A little more than 12 hours removed from the results of Tuesday night’s election, those in the know about Staten Island politics said they saw the top of the ticket lead a strong charge for the local Republican party. Both Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-East...
Adams to fellow Dems: Ignore my crime playbook at your peril
In contrast to the rest of the country, Republicans made big electoral gains in deep-blue New York earlier this week.
bkreader.com
Democrats in Southern Brooklyn: ‘Our Party Didn’t Even Put Up a Fight’
The red wave that fell short nationally and statewide engulfed Democrats in south Brooklyn on Tuesday, with Republicans close to claiming multiple seats in the state Senate and Assembly. Even as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, beat Republican Lee Zeldin in Brooklyn by 42 points, she lost in Bensonhurst, a...
Election 2022 results: Here’s how Staten Island voted for N.Y. governor, Congress, other borough races
Midterm Elections 2022: Staten Island votes — >> THE WINNERS <<. FOR CONGRESS: REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS WILL BECOME FIRST FULL MULTI-TERM S.I. HOUSE REP IN MORE THAN A DECADE. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
NY1
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
Staten Island election 2022: A look at the status of all 13 races, 4 ballot proposals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the polls closed and election results being counted Tuesday night, here’s a look at how voters on Staten Island cast their ballots. In addition to the widely publicized gubernatorial race, Staten Islanders cast ballots for the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, State Comptroller, State Senate, State Assembly, New York City Civil Court and New York State Supreme Court. Residents also voted “yes” or “no” on four state ballot proposals.
New Jersey Globe
Gottheimer’s cousin wins in historic Democratic North Caldwell flip
For the first time in its 124-year history, North Caldwell will have a Democratic mayor and a Democratic council majority in January. Josh Raymond, a 51-year-old former Republican councilman who switched parties this year, narrowly unseated three-term incumbent Joseph Alessi, with the two council seats captured by Republican-turned-Democratic incumbent Arthur Rees and Democrat Stephen Weinstein, a cousin of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff).
cityandstateny.com
State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats
Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic and defending two others that were tightly contested. The strong showing by Republicans on Long Island came after the city’s suburbs emerged as an unlikely battleground for control of the House. Other closely watched contests remained too early to call Wednesday morning, including the re-election race of U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York became an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
fox5ny.com
George Santos wins New York's 3rd Congressional District versus Robert Zimmerman
NEW YORK - Republican George Devolder-Santos has defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the election for New York's 3rd Congressional District. The seat was left open when incumbent Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor rather than for re-election to Congress. After the 2020 Census,...
Faith leaders react to latest high-profile gun incidents in nation, Staten Island, as they raise concern for youths
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In recent months, Staten Island has seen its fair share of gun-related crime, from a shooting outside of Tottenville High School, to an increase of armed robberies in Port Richmond, and countless instances of firearms recovered as a result of NYPD police work. High-profile instances...
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 3