Staten Island, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories

Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Republicans make major inroads in southern Brooklyn

Republicans made significant gains in Brooklyn on election night, winning three Assembly seats in southern Brooklyn in an upset to some incumbent Democrats. Republicans say their wins were due because they ran on a message of public safety, similar to the Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin. “That was the...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island election 2022: A look at the status of all 13 races, 4 ballot proposals

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the polls closed and election results being counted Tuesday night, here’s a look at how voters on Staten Island cast their ballots. In addition to the widely publicized gubernatorial race, Staten Islanders cast ballots for the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, State Comptroller, State Senate, State Assembly, New York City Civil Court and New York State Supreme Court. Residents also voted “yes” or “no” on four state ballot proposals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Gottheimer’s cousin wins in historic Democratic North Caldwell flip

For the first time in its 124-year history, North Caldwell will have a Democratic mayor and a Democratic council majority in January. Josh Raymond, a 51-year-old former Republican councilman who switched parties this year, narrowly unseated three-term incumbent Joseph Alessi, with the two council seats captured by Republican-turned-Democratic incumbent Arthur Rees and Democrat Stephen Weinstein, a cousin of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff).
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
cityandstateny.com

State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats

Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic and defending two others that were tightly contested. The strong showing by Republicans on Long Island came after the city’s suburbs emerged as an unlikely battleground for control of the House. Other closely watched contests remained too early to call Wednesday morning, including the re-election race of U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York became an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY
