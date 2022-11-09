ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikita Dragun being placed in male cell after arrest was ‘disturbing, dangerous’: rep

By Evan Real
Page Six
 3 days ago

Nikita Dragun was placed in a male cell after she was arrested on Monday night — a decision that the transgender beauty influencer’s publicist finds abhorrent.

“The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations tells Page Six in a statement.

“This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.”

The YouTuber — whose real name is Nikita Nguyen — “has been released and is now safe,” her rep revealed, also adding, “Thank you for respecting her privacy during this time.”

Transgender beauty influencer Nikita Dragun was placed in a male cell after her arrest on Monday night.
Miami Dade Corrections/MEGA

As previously reported, Dragun was taken into custody after she was caught walking around a luxury Miami hotel pool naked and throwing water at hotel staff and cops.

According to the police report, the hotel staff had allegedly told the 26-year-old to put her clothes back on. She purposefully threw water at them in protest, which is when the cops were called.

By the time police arrived at the hotel, though, Dragun had returned to her room where she proceeded to play loud music. She greeted officers after they repeatedly knocked on her door.

However, when they informed her she had to follow the hotel’s rules or risk being kicked out, she allegedly slammed the door shut.

Dragun was taken into custody after she was caught walking around a luxury Miami hotel pool naked.
Nikita Dragun/Instagram

Dragun was then arrested when she allegedly opened the door and told officers, “Do you want more?” before throwing a water bottle at them.

The influencer was eventually booked for felony battery on a police officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery.

four fifty
2d ago

He is a MAN dammmmmmit! He should be locked up with Men lol.. It's only two genders. Male and Female. this nonbinaty crap is new age techie stuff. Wtf is nonbinary lol I don't identify as that.. lol Umm you don't see dogs says meowing like a cat. humans are sick and it shows.

Wild Forest Gang Airsoft
2d ago

This is only news in clown America where news media outlets write articles like this to drum up sympathy for weirdos and degenerates who think their sexual proclivities should be forced onto the rest of sane society.

Igototherplans
3d ago

I'm confused - he obviously wants men's attention - then, gets upset when stuck in a room full of them?

wegotthiscovered.com

Nikita Dragun’s arrest was celebrated — but her brutal treatment in prison is changing peoples’ minds

Controversial YouTuber Nikita Dragun is having a rough week. The 26-year-old makeup guru is a near-constant source of controversy, particularly in the wake of a very ill-advised party thrown in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the years since, Dragun has become a household name, but not always in a good way. Her recent arrest had quite a few of the YouTuber’s detractors reveling in some good old fashioned celebrity schadenfreude, particularly as they dissected the pointedly odd details surrounding her arrest.
FLORIDA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson

If you were beaten up and knew who did it, would you file a police report? Well, this person took a different approach. Gavin Joseph, a teen, was severely assaulted by some other students in 2015 while they were at school. These kids had never even spoken to Gavin before, but they felt they needed to discipline him since they had heard from other students that he was strange and unsettling because he always acted alone and by himself. Gavin ended up suffering from a moderate concussion, along with injuries to his eye, nose, and throat.
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tyla

Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car

A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
STOCKTON, CA
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Rolling Stone

‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering

In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

TV Star's Son Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Prison

The son of beloved former '90s Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich has been hospitalized. Jaden Martinovich, 18, who is currently in jail following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia after he was allegedly attacked in a West Australian prison.
Daily Mail

Running for her life: Moment girl, 10, sprints from her suspected kidnapper before stopping to catch her breath after man with scar on his face twice tried to lure her in to his black van with candy and money in Fort Lauderdale

This is the moment a 10-year-old sprints away from her potential abductor after she encountered a stranger who apparently tried to kidnap her in her Fort Lauderdale neighborhood twice in one week. Authorities, who released the footage last night, are still searching for the suspect who attempted to lure the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Washington Examiner

Transgender YouTuber never placed in men's unit, corrections official says

Correction officials in Florida are denying that YouTube and Tiktok influencer Nikita Dragun was ever in a men's unit in jail during the arrest period. Nikita Dragun, whose real name is Nikita Nguyen, 26, was allegedly walking around a pool naked and throwing water at staff. Eventually, police were called, and Dragun threw a water bottle at the responding officer and security officer, hitting them, a report noted.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
