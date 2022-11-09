Nikita Dragun being placed in male cell after arrest was ‘disturbing, dangerous’: rep

Nikita Dragun was placed in a male cell after she was arrested on Monday night — a decision that the transgender beauty influencer’s publicist finds abhorrent.

“The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations tells Page Six in a statement.

“This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.”

The YouTuber — whose real name is Nikita Nguyen — “has been released and is now safe,” her rep revealed, also adding, “Thank you for respecting her privacy during this time.”

Transgender beauty influencer Nikita Dragun was placed in a male cell after her arrest on Monday night. Miami Dade Corrections/MEGA

As previously reported, Dragun was taken into custody after she was caught walking around a luxury Miami hotel pool naked and throwing water at hotel staff and cops.

According to the police report, the hotel staff had allegedly told the 26-year-old to put her clothes back on. She purposefully threw water at them in protest, which is when the cops were called.

By the time police arrived at the hotel, though, Dragun had returned to her room where she proceeded to play loud music. She greeted officers after they repeatedly knocked on her door.

However, when they informed her she had to follow the hotel’s rules or risk being kicked out, she allegedly slammed the door shut.

Dragun was taken into custody after she was caught walking around a luxury Miami hotel pool naked. Nikita Dragun/Instagram

Dragun was then arrested when she allegedly opened the door and told officers, “Do you want more?” before throwing a water bottle at them.

The influencer was eventually booked for felony battery on a police officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery.