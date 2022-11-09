Read full article on original website
Texas South Plains Honor Flight helping send veterans to DC
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time since 2019, KCBD hosted the South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on Friday. Donations help send veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor. The goal for the telethon, raising $150,000 - a large chunk of the estimated quarter...
KCBD Investigates: Texas Juvenile Justice Department reports 71% turnover rate putting strain on county resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is in turmoil, according to the latest report on the agency. Right now, there is a waitlist to get into those state facilities. That means violent juvenile offenders are sitting at county detention centers, including the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, until they can be transferred.
Brownfield ISD: Juvenile detained after making terroristic threat
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Administration at Brownfield Independent School District reported a juvenile has been detained by law enforcement after making a terroristic threat on Wednesday. The district shared this information on its Facebook page early Thursday morning. In the post, the district said investigators found no one had any...
VAC, Lubbock VA Clinic seek 10,000 veterans to increase health options, resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Veterans Advisory Committee (VAC), along with the Lubbock VA Clinic encourage area veterans to register for VA benefits by Memorial Day, May 29, 2023. If 10,000 veterans register, the Lubbock VA Clinic will be eligible for ‘Health Care Center’ status. This designation would increase available...
Saturday morning top stories: Truck hits parked car, house before driving off
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A family was awoken by the sounds of crash out their front door early Friday morning. A white truck crashed into a car and the home of Brenna Wiles. No one was harmed, but it did cause extensive damage to one of...
United Family recognizes veterans group that has gathered for coffee since 2005
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the United Family’s proud traditions is handing off service pins for team members to place on their name tags. Friday morning at the Market Street on 50th & Indiana, the company took it one step further, awarding the same pins to a group of retired veterans who have shown up for coffee, mostly every day, for the last 17 years.
House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
Police identify man found dead in home, ask for public’s help
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help after a man was found dead in his east Lubbock home. Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a house in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Upon arrival, police found 66-year-old...
Veterans Day surprise: Lubbock veteran receives mortgage-free home from Habitat for Humanity
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Lubbock veteran got a big surprise for Veterans day. Habitat for Humanity has been working on this new mortgage-free home for the last week. Today it was gifted to Matthew Benishek. Christy Reeves, Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity says, “We wanted to plan...
Lubbock man dies days after crash near Denver City
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kyle Ryan Strube, 34, died at 10:35 a.m. on Friday, November 11 from injuries he sustained in a crash on Monday, November 7. At 2:14 p.m., troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH 214, three miles north of Denver City. Strube was driving southbound in his Ford F-150 when Martha Madero Trejo, 39, of Denver City, was driving north.
1 hurt in crash involving pedestrian
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a black Chevy Equinox on 66th Street near Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call at 9:28 p.m. Our KCBD photographer confirms that the pedestrian has been taken to the hospital. Motorists are advised to avoid the area...
Lubbock Elks Lodge to host fundraiser benefiting Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - We ask the community to join together in support of Tiny, a remarkable man who has dedicated his life as a first repsonder saving lives across the South Plains as a paramedic and volunteer fire fighter since 1953. His dedication, compassion and loyalty for the...
Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the 5600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. LPD received the call at 4:20 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound flyover leading to southbound Loop 289. No injuries have been reported in the crash.
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road near the 50th Street intersection. LPD received the call at 10:06 p.m. Police confirm that one person has sustained serious injuries, and our KCBD photographer confirms that the victim has been taken to the hospital.
Xcel Energy repairs to interrupt service in Amherst
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Xcel Energy will upgrade and reroute the electricity transmission line that supplies power to Amherst on Saturday, resulting in a power outage to 368 customers within the city limits between 8 a.m. and noon. Xcel Energy is notifying customers ahead of time through an...
Homeowner speaks out after truck hits parked car, home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Homeowner Brenna Wiles was awoken by a crashing sound at her home in the 200 block of North Avenue P at 4:30 a.m. Wiles and her fiance first ran to their baby’s room, and that’s when they saw a truck trying to reverse away from their house through their window blinds. They then checked on their daughter in the other room, she was unharmed but shaken by the incident.
New additions to honor veterans at TTU Memorial Circle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University broke ground Friday on two new additions to honor Red Raiders who have fought for our country. The former Dean of the School of Law, Vietnam veteran, Walt Huffman, says these men and women were willing to answer our nation’s call, no matter what happened.
Texas Tech Museum to host Dino Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Museum of Texas Tech University is hosting Dino Day this Sunday afternoon. On Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., families can gather at the museum at 3301 4th St. The event offers free parking and free admission. Dino Day will include crafts, games,...
Goodwill celebrates grand opening of new Career Resource Center in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Goodwill celebrated the opening of their new Career Resource Center on Thursday, offering free services to anyone who needs a job. The Center offers beginning, intermediate, and advanced computer skills training, cover letter and resume writing, interview preparation, job search assistance, and career enhancement seminars. All services are free of charge.
