LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Homeowner Brenna Wiles was awoken by a crashing sound at her home in the 200 block of North Avenue P at 4:30 a.m. Wiles and her fiance first ran to their baby’s room, and that’s when they saw a truck trying to reverse away from their house through their window blinds. They then checked on their daughter in the other room, she was unharmed but shaken by the incident.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO