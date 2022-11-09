Read full article on original website
Related
WJBF.com
Downtown Augusta housing development to meet needs of veteran community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A new Augusta housing development is underway to serve our veteran community. “It’s our obligation. It’s our job to provide the services that people need,” said Jordan Johnson, Augusta’s District 1 Commissioner. “And housing is not just something that you get folks- they get it and they have it and, if they don’t, fine- it’s a right. It’s something that you deserve. It’s something that you should not be denied because you can’t afford it.”
georgiasbdc.org
Rapid Growth Requires New Employment Strategies for Augusta-area Franchisee
When U.S. Army Major Reginald Foster began planning his retirement, he used the same level of detail he had employed in the military. He started putting together a business plan. His wife, Zenna, researched franchise operations. They chose Tropical Smoothie Café for its healthier foods, then approached Eric Frickey in...
Col. Co. 2023-2028 SPLOST project list approved following election day
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF)- Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America and Columbia County is investing more into it after the new SPLOST project list was approved this past election. “I believe Columbia County is one of the fastest growing counties, so there’s a need to do more and expand and improve,” […]
wfxg.com
Columbia County voters approve SPLOST through 2028
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Get used to that extra 1% at the register. Columbia County voters decide to keep the Special Local Option Sales Tax alive by a vote of 60% in favor versus 40% who voted to end it. The local 1% sales tax is used for special...
wfxg.com
Veterans find community in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta canceled its annual Veterans Day celebration due to the threat of severe weather, but a special group of veterans in North Augusta still managed to observe this special day together. While many Americans observe Veterans Day as a time to honor...
vanishinggeorgia.com
J. D. Roberts House, Circa 1858, Waynesboro
Built in the Georgian Cottage style by John Trowbridge for J. D. Roberts, this home later housed a doctor’s office, millinery shop, and the Burke County museum. Waynesboro Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Dirt Road, Jenkins County
I rarely meet an old dirt road I don’t like, and this one, punctuated by a dairy silo, is no exception. Even on an otherwise gloomy day, there’s nothing that says Georgia any better to me. Post navigation. ← Johnson Chapel Baptist Church, Jenkins County Yam Grandy Creek,...
Several temporary lane closures in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There are several temporary lane closures in Columbia County that the driving public needs to be aware of. There will be an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shifts on Willie Daniels Drive starting Monday, November 14th until Friday, November 18th from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. Cleaning of the […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta Toys for Tots hosts annual event, turns 75-years-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday was the 247 birthday of the United States Marine Corps, and with the holiday season right around the corner it’s the perfect time to talk about the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. The program started in 1947 and was started by a marine,...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County agency to host 6th annual Touch-a-Truck
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sixth annual Touch-A-Truck is coming to Harrison-Caver Park in Clearwater on Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, hosted by the Aiken County Department of Emergency Services. It caters to children with sensory sensitivities, but all kids are welcome. Emergency vehicles will...
Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays on I-20 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident in Columbia County caused traffic delays on the interstate, this morning. The accident happened Friday morning on I-20 westbound at Exit 188 where a tractor-trailer overturned. That vehicle is the only one involved. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Columbia County Dispatch says the […]
Runoff expected in Richmond County School’s District 2 race
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An incumbent and a political newcomer well known in the community may face a school board runoff in Augusta. In the race to lead Richmond County BOE’s District 2, you find two men vying for the role. One has served for the past eight years and the other has an education […]
The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
Body found in burned out Augusta business on Walton Way
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a building fire Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:39 for 1552 Walton Way. The former Auto Money Title Pawn business is located at that address. According to Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, a body was found in the building after […]
WRDW-TV
Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy...
Early voting did not add up to large Augusta turnout
A record breaking early vote did not equate to a record breaking midterm turnout in Augusta in fact it lagged well behind the last midterm.
WRDW-TV
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
waynesboroga.com
Notice of Property Tax Increase
The City of Waynesboro City Council has tentatively adopted a 2022 millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 7.97 percent. All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this tax increase to be held at the City of Waynesboro, 615 N Liberty Street, Waynesboro, Georgia, on November 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County officials aim to get ahead before next election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County had so many people coming out during early voting, officials opened polling locations ahead of schedule. Richmond County election officials are trying to get ahead of the curve by adapting before the next election cycle. For voter turnout, Richmond County fell to the second-lowest...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
Comments / 0