wcbi.com
GTWS, city leaders meet to discuss solutions for garbage issue
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A messy situation in Columbus may be improving. Golden Triangle Waste Services, which handles the city’s garbage collection, has been experiencing shortages in trucks and manpower. Those shortages have led to delays in garbage pick-up, and complaints from residents. Things reached a critical point...
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council has chosen next police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council knows who they want to lead the city’s police department. At a special meeting, this morning, council members and Mayor Keith Gaskin discussed the qualifications of the three finalists for the open Police Chief’s position and came to an agreement on who they want for the job.
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd wins state House seat; Kitchens re-elected as judge
Andy Boyd didn’t want to believe he had won. His opponent in the District 37 state representative special election, David Chism, had already conceded. Still, Boyd wanted to see all the numbers before declaring victory. It took Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale coming out into the hallway on the second...
wcbi.com
Nettleton School District honors veterans with community program
NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – With patriotic songs, a prayer of thanksgiving, and the Pledge of Allegiance, the Nettleton School District honored veterans with a program for the entire community. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Mike Pettigrew talked about his 28 years of service, which took him around the world, supporting and...
Commercial Dispatch
Turner, Brown secure spots in county court judge runoff
The runoff for Oktibbeha County Court judge race is set. Lee Ann Turner and Charles Bruce Brown will face off on Nov. 29. Both are vying to become the first county court judge in Oktibbeha County, after the court was established due to the county reaching a population of 50,000 in the 2020 census.
wcbi.com
Soldiers go on a ruck march through Eupora for Veterans Day
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – They stepped off at 7:30 this morning. Eight soldiers on a ruck march in Webster County. Seven veterans marched. Another rolled his wheelchair from the Mathiston memorial to Eupora. Other local veterans drove with the group. A ruck march describes a hike or a march...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County town hosted its first Veterans Day Parade
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia brought something new to Veterans’ Day celebrations this year. Caledonia’s Mayor says that with such a strong military presence in the area, finding a new way to celebrate service members seemed like the right thing to do. The Caledonia community ushered in...
wcbi.com
MUW hosts veterans ceremony featuring music, Columbus High JROTC
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony. The W Wind Ensemble opened the ceremony with the playing of ” Grand Old Flag”. Columbus High School’s Junior ROTC was invited to do the Presentation of Colors and Pledge of Allegiance.
wcbi.com
MUW hosts ceremony to honor all veterans, even one of their own
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Faculty, Staff, and Students at Mississippi University for Women take time out this Veterans’ Day to honor past and current service members from around the area. While MUW’s Veterans Day service was open to everyone, the University also wanted to be sure to recognize...
Commercial Dispatch
New CPD chief could be announced soon
Columbus City Council has completed interviews with the three finalists for police chief, and a hiring decision could be announced this week. The council met in executive session at 9 a.m. today to discuss the three finalists. Since Nov. 2, the council has conducted in-person interviews with Natchez Police Chief...
wcbi.com
New developments arise in discussion about Sandfield Cemetery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new development in the City of Columbus’s discussion about the historic Sandfield Cemetery. The cemetery has been a regular topic since September when Columbus resident, Attorney Nicole Clinkscales, spoke to the council about upkeep, particularly in the eastern portion of the cemetery.
wcbi.com
Early Learning Programs in Tupelo, Union Co. receive thousands in grants
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The youngest students in Tupelo and in Union County will benefit from big money from the State Board of Education. These are grants for Other Early Learning Programs. A pre-K classroom in the Tupelo Municipal School District will receive $100,000 a year through 2025. And,...
pcherald.com
Sheriff’s Department Employee of the Month
Deputy Jody Elmore is the Sheriff’s Department’s Employee of the Month for November. He has been with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department almost three years. He attended the Jefferson County Reserve Class 26 Academy. Deputy Elmore is originally from Forkland, Alabama, but he has resided in Ethelsville for the last ten years and calls Pickens County home.
wcbi.com
Sweater Weather
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The colder weather has finally arrived, below-average temperatures enter the forecast. SATURDAY: Scattered morning showers end before lunch, then some clearing takes place. A cold day in store with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s. Overnight low: 29 A freeze warning has been issued expiring at 8AM on Sunday morning. It’s safe to say the growing season is done.
wcbi.com
MUW President reflects on 20th anniversary of tornado in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Today marks the 20th Anniversary of a disastrous Tornado that hit Lowndes County. One of the hardest hit areas was Downtown Columbus. The twister destroyed or damaged several buildings on the Mississippi University for Women campus. A warm and eerie day is how W President Nora...
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
Georgia vs. Mississippi State predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
Georgia vs. Mississippi State predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
wcbi.com
West Point community is excited for their annual Christmas open house
WEST POINT Miss. ( WCBI) – Temperatures may be down but that didn’t stop. people from supporting West Point’s annual Christmas open house. This event is put on every year to kick off the holiday season. It allows local businesses to keep revenue in the city and...
wcbi.com
Staying Cool & Monitoring Our Next Rain Chance
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Chilly weather will continue. Our next chance for rain looks to be on Monday and Tuesday as a disturbance passes by. TONIGHT: COLD! Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s! Low near 28°. Widespread frost is likely, so a Freeze Warning has been issued for the purple counties through Sunday morning. Mostly clear skies. Bundle up if you’re heading out tonight!
