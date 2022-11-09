ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight

The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Tom Brady has perfect plan for Rob Gronkowski to help Buccaneers

Cade Otton has been looking great, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers could still use some help from Rob Gronkowski on the field. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are trending back in the right direction after their win over the Rams. The game wasn’t pretty, but the final score is what matters the most and that was in Tampa’s favor that day.
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Byron Leftwich agrees with Tom Brady about Buccaneers' 'embarrassing' effort

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich seems to agree with quarterback Tom Brady about the team's game-day efforts this season. "It hasn’t been every down," Leftwich responded when asked about the subject Thursday, per the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We’ve had downs where we can be better from an effort standpoint. It’s been addressed and I think we can get better. And that’s what I mean about, 'what we can fix.' I think we can fix all the things that’s been in our way throughout the year. Obviously, it’s been a tough beginning of the year; a lot of things have been going on. So, as I think we’re beginning to settle down, we’re getting more into football mode, more aware of what we need to do.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Early 2023 NFL Draft needs for New England Patriots

It’s never too early to begin talking about the 2023 NFL Draft in April. What are some early positional needs for the Patriots? It’s clear that New England has a few spots on their roster that could use a bit of love. Bill Belichick may undertake yet another draft as the de facto General Manager.
