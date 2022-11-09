Read full article on original website
Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight
The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job
If ESPN would have given Erin Andrews a job on the sidelines of 'Monday Night Football,' the NFL media landscape may be different today. The post ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Why this is the most important adjustment Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has made in 2022
This helps explain why Patrick Mahomes is the odds-on leader for the NFL MVP award.
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
NFL goes to Germany: Seven things to know about Sunday's Seahawks-Buccaneers game in Munich
Here's what you need to know about Week 10's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – one which will be staged in Munich?
Patriots players are off for bye week; but coaches? ‘We’re actually working more’
For players, the bye week is a much-needed chance to get away from the facility and rest their bodies -- as well as their minds. Hey, it’s even a good chance to catch some NFL games on Sunday. For New England Patriots coaches, it will be slightly different. “I’m...
Patriots players believe one Bill Belichick assistant is the NFL's next great coach
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t a guy that hands out coaching jobs easily. He typically prefers to lean on familiarity and built-in trust before stamping a title on someone’s name. It’s likely the reason why former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is calling the offensive plays over...
Tom Brady has perfect plan for Rob Gronkowski to help Buccaneers
Cade Otton has been looking great, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers could still use some help from Rob Gronkowski on the field. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are trending back in the right direction after their win over the Rams. The game wasn’t pretty, but the final score is what matters the most and that was in Tampa’s favor that day.
Tom Brady calls out "the most embarrassing part" of the Buccaneers' struggles
During his Let's Go! podcast, Brady made it known that he is not happy.
profootballnetwork.com
What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich agrees with Tom Brady about Buccaneers' 'embarrassing' effort
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich seems to agree with quarterback Tom Brady about the team's game-day efforts this season. "It hasn’t been every down," Leftwich responded when asked about the subject Thursday, per the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We’ve had downs where we can be better from an effort standpoint. It’s been addressed and I think we can get better. And that’s what I mean about, 'what we can fix.' I think we can fix all the things that’s been in our way throughout the year. Obviously, it’s been a tough beginning of the year; a lot of things have been going on. So, as I think we’re beginning to settle down, we’re getting more into football mode, more aware of what we need to do.
Falcons coach answers whether he considered making QB switch
Marcus Mariota struggled for the second straight game in the Atlanta Falcons’ loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night, but head coach Arthur Smith insists he did not consider benching the veteran quarterback. Mariota went 19/30 for just 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Atlanta’s 25-15...
Early 2023 NFL Draft needs for New England Patriots
It’s never too early to begin talking about the 2023 NFL Draft in April. What are some early positional needs for the Patriots? It’s clear that New England has a few spots on their roster that could use a bit of love. Bill Belichick may undertake yet another draft as the de facto General Manager.
NFL Executives Survey: Patriots Miss Playoffs?
A survey of NFL front-office veterans lands New England in the middle of pack in the AFC and out of the playoffs.
Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his...
