I've thought about it so many times over the years, if I didn't live in Connecticut, where would I?. Some place warmer? Probably. Some place quieter? Nah, I like the bustle of the cities along the east coast. Pennsylvania is hot right now, maybe there? The good thing about living in Connecticut is that we're around 5 hours in any direction from another world. If you go North, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine are all very livable. South? Philly, DC, Baltimore are all huge. West? Buffalo, Cleveland, etc. Where are most Connecticut residents moving lately? New York.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO