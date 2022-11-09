Read full article on original website
Related
Mark MacDonald defends Orange County Senate seat from challenge by John Klar
The Democratic incumbent had been off the campaign trail for the last month after suffering a stroke. His Republican opponent ran an aggressive, highly visible digital campaign focusing on the clean heat standard and cultural issues popular among national Republicans. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark MacDonald defends Orange County Senate seat from challenge by John Klar.
Sen. Leahy prepares to leave behind a legacy of cooperation
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As he prepares to leave office, Patrick Leahy is working to encourage a collaborative atmosphere in the Senate. Leahy has just a couple months left in the job he’s held for 48 years as Senator for Vermont. Now, he’s turning his attention to get a...
Gay Man Michael Pieciak Elected Vermont Treasurer
Vermont has elected a gay man, Michael Pieciak, as state treasurer. Pieciak, a Democrat, bested Republican H. Brooke Paige in the race to replace Beth Pearce, also a Dem, who did not seek reelection. Pieciak will be the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to hold the office. He has...
This is the most misspelled word in Massachusetts, WordTips says
In this day and age of texting and autocorrect, we’ve become accustomed to using acronyms and relying on technology to check our spelling. There is one word, however, that seems to trip up Massachusetts residents more than others. According to the word search site WordTips, the most misspelled word...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats close in on Senate control with Nevada boost, after Trump candidate loss
The Democrats are closing in on control of the US Senate after receiving a massive boost in Nevada when the latest results batch dropped in Clark County on Saturday night.The newest set of results from the state’s biggest population centre has seen Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto overtake Republican Adam Laxalt by nearly 5,000 votes.On Saturday evening, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez also claimed victory over Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent in Washington state - in a win that would represent a major upset for the Democrats and more humiliation for the former president.Earlier Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won the Arizona Senate race,...
The No. 1 State Connecticut Residents Move to the Most Genuinely Surprised Me
I've thought about it so many times over the years, if I didn't live in Connecticut, where would I?. Some place warmer? Probably. Some place quieter? Nah, I like the bustle of the cities along the east coast. Pennsylvania is hot right now, maybe there? The good thing about living in Connecticut is that we're around 5 hours in any direction from another world. If you go North, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine are all very livable. South? Philly, DC, Baltimore are all huge. West? Buffalo, Cleveland, etc. Where are most Connecticut residents moving lately? New York.
Here’s where the MV migrants have wound up settled in Mass.
Several of the migrants now reside around the South Shore and Cape Cod; some have chosen to return to Martha's Vineyard. Since their unexpected arrival last month — and following a brief stay at Joint Base Cape Cod — 47 of the Martha’s Vineyard migrants have found housing in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts U.S. House 1st District Election
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Democrat Richard Neal ran for re-election this year for the 18th term in Washington. Congressman Neal took the lead against his republican challenger Dean Martilli. Neal received 133,000 votes and his republican challenger, Dean Martilli of West Springfield, got 83,000 votes. Neal will be...
Democrats seal Senate majority as Catherine Cortez Masto wins re-election in Nevada
Democrats look set to hold their Senate majority in Nevada as incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto overtook Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.Ms Cortez Masto’s expected success comes after Democratic Senators Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire outright won her race on election night and Mark Kelly of Arizona clinched his victory on Friday night. In addition, John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat in a vicious contest with former TV doctor Mehmet Oz while Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia will go into a runoff race with former University of Georgia football player Herschel Walker on 6 December. By far the most...
Rare Bear Attack in Vermont Stopped Thanks to a Heavy-Duty Flashlight
A Vermont resident is currently in recovery after she says she experienced a bear attack outside of her condominium complex. According to Brattleboro Reformer, Sarah Dietl was out with her dog for a walk on Wednesday (November 2nd). The dog chased a cub up a tree, which caused the mama bear to attack Dietl. The 43-year-old woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, which has been deemed rare. There have only four bear attacks in Vermont and this is the second one to occur in 2022.
Democrats to maintain control of the United States Senate
Democrats will maintain control of the Senate in the next term after it was declared that Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won her reelection campaign.
Crowdfunding campaign aims to transform old Moran Plant
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new crowdfunding campaign aims to get people to donate money to fix up the former Moran Plant site at the Burlington waterfront. The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development and the organization Friends of the FRAME want to install bench swings, internet service, an illuminated historical exhibit and a public restroom near the steel structure.
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
(AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 […]
Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat
Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month. After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
UVM to launch training program for teachers specializing in youth at-risk
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will allow the University of Vermont to launch a new program to teach the teachers of tomorrow to work with youth at risk of emotional behavioral disorders. The funding will go toward Project Resiliency, which officials...
Gov.-elect Healey: Voters rejected effort ‘to bring Trumpism to Mass.’
Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her history-making victory and top priorities once in office.Nov. 11, 2022.
As they celebrate their blowout victories, Welch and Balint remain grimly concerned over the future of American democracy
The Vermont Democrats won big in Tuesday’s midterms for the U.S. Senate and House. But their election night celebrations were tinged by an underlying fear for the future of the GOP and American democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: As they celebrate their blowout victories, Welch and Balint remain grimly concerned over the future of American democracy.
Vermont students to take new standardized test in the spring
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students in grades three to nine will be taking a new state exam in 2023, with an emphasis on equity. Annual testing, in addition to regular in-class exams, helps educators and state leaders keep track of how Vermont students are achieving in the classroom. Cognia is replacing the Smarter Balanced Assessment or the SBAC.
Vermont Woman Describes Surviving Terrifying Black Bear Attack
Just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, Vermont resident Sarah Dietl let her Shih Tzu, Bodhi, out of the house before going to bed. Within seconds, Bodhi had ran a bear cub up a tree. Then, Dietl was fighting for her life while her head was locked in the jaws of a mother black bear.
Vermont Army Guard members reflect on career paths
Gregory Knight was a kid without direction when he decided to join the military.
