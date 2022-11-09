ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Exploring Keesler Air Force Base, the city within the city

A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. Emile Ladnier Monument, Pershing Square honor military veterans. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. At the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs, there are all kinds of events and activities. Outside the...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport High School celebrates first Veterans Day breakfast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. From the musicians to the culinary students within the school’s Academic Institutes, and, of course, those who provided face-to-face time with the real stars of the show. “Anytime you...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Woolmarket Elementary holds Veterans Day program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Woolmarket Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor the men and women in the community who have served in the United States Armed Forces. “This is amazing, but anytime you can honor the legacy of those who have gone before you and those who...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning marked the official opening of the new Mississippi Cyber Center. “The U.S. faces many serious security challenges this decade,” Col. Laura King said...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Veterans Day events, celebrations, freebies happening across the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast! Here’s a list of what’s going on:. Events. All events listed are happening Friday, November 11, 2022. GAUTIER: Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony, hosted...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosts Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show

For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. The school's principal says he plans to have the Veterans Day event next year as well. Jackson County celebrates Veterans Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pascagoula and Resurrection High School students were also...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Jackson County celebrates Veterans Day

For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. Over the weekend unusual and unique gifts will draw in a crowd. Woolmarket Elementary School honor those who served for Veterans Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The school's principal says he plans to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Kansas to perform at IP Casino Resort & Spa

For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. Over the weekend unusual and unique gifts will draw in a crowd. Woolmarket Elementary School honor those who served for Veterans Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The school's principal says he plans to...
GULFPORT, MS
CBS News

Long Beach Fire Chief Xavier Espino announces retirement

Long Beach Fire Chief Xavier Espino announced his retirement Thursday. He has worked for the Long Beach Fire Department since 1986 and served as Fire Chief since 2018. His last day will be Dec. 30. "Chief Espino spent his entire career to serving our community," said City Manager Tom Modica...
LONG BEACH, MS
WJTV 12

New USM program aims to combat nursing shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is initiating a new, accelerated program to help combat the national nursing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need more than 203,000 new registered nurses every year through 2026 to fill the gap in care left by a retiring […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
bslshoofly.com

Community Labyrinth Walk in Waveland

Walking a labyrinth is a centuries-old practice that centers the mind, soul and spirit. If your neighbors are looking more relaxed, perhaps they visited the labyrinth set up in Waveland last week. - by Wendy Sullivan and Chaplain Jo Kirkendall. Walking the labyrinth is a centuries-old spiritual exercise found in...
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

A renewed dining option opens in Wiggins: Serendipity

Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. From the Mississippi Development Authority to the Department of Marine Resources, Jamie Miller is a familiar face across the state. And now he's now heading up the Gulf Coast Business Council. Learn about home canning from Momma J's...
WIGGINS, MS
gcaptain.com

October Imports Tumble at Port of Long Beach

Containerized imports landing at the Port of Long Beach fell by nearly 24% last month amid reduced consumer demand and a shift of imported goods toward the Gulf and East coasts. Dockworkers and terminal operators handled 293,924 TEUs worth of loaded imports last month, marking a whopping 23.7% decline from...
LONG BEACH, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy