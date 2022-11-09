Read full article on original website
Lisa Demuth Named Minnesota House Minority Leader
(KNSI) – A lawmaker from Central Minnesota has been appointed to lead her party in the legislature. Cold Spring Republican Lisa Demuth has been named the new House Minority Leader. Demuth was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018. She took the seat held by Jeff Howe when he became a Senator.
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
DFLers see ‘historic’ chance to solidify legal abortion in Minnesota
Tuesday's elections delivered majorities to the Minnesota House and Senate that favor enshrining access to abortion in state law. Supporters say they're preparing now to flex that new political power quickly next year at the Capitol.
Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate
Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023. Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota...
DFL wins control of Minnesota Senate; House for first trifecta since 2014
Note: This story was updated at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday after all precincts reported. The Minnesota DFL defied the usual expectations of a midterm backlash against the party of a sitting president, winning full control of the Legislature in elections Tuesday by retaining a majority in the state House and flipping the state Senate from Republican hands.
How every Minnesota city and township voted for governor in 2022
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz won a second term by a margin of about 7.7 percentage points. Of course, there were big variations in which parts of the state favored Walz over his GOP challenger, Scott Jensen, and vice-versa. But the Secretary of State’s Office website is a bit unwieldy when it comes to understanding them.
With DFL control, chances of Minnesota legalizing marijuana ‘have never been better’
For Forum News Service, Alex Derosier says, “With Democrats in complete control of Minnesota government, the chances of the state legalizing recreational marijuana appear the strongest they’ve ever been. For the past six years, the divided government in St. Paul was a roadblock to any efforts to bring legal pot to Minnesota. … While Democrats in the House and Senate have not yet rolled out their priorities for the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Tim Walz and prominent DFL lawmakers have already expressed support for legalization. On a livestream this week, former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura said Walz told him legalization was one of the first things he hopes to get done when the Legislature reconvenes Jan. 3.”
Legalized marijuana in Minnesota? What DFL control could mean
(FOX 9) - For the first time in eight years, Minnesota democrats have regained control in St. Paul, opening the door for passage of legislation that was stalled amid a divided legislature. Tuesday's election flipped the Minnesota state senate back to the democrats and returned them to power in the...
Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed
Former governor Jesse Ventura says that Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday's vote that will send the DFL incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature. The comments were made on a podcast with his son, Tyrel Ventura. The former governor said that Walz also invited him to the ceremony where he signs the bill into law. A spokesperson with Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent.
MinnPost analysis: DFL turns GOP talk of midterm dominance into ‘trifecta’ of its own
Prior to Tuesday night, the only real talk of "trifectas" in Minnesota state government had been from the GOP side – that Republican Scott Jensen could knock off incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz while the GOP also pulled off full control of the Legislature.
Walz confirms he and Ventura talked about legalized marijuana passing in St. Paul
Governor Tim Walz confirms he did talk with former Governor Jesse Ventura about legalizing marijuana during the upcoming legislative session
Minnesota Democrats gain "trifecta" control of state government
Democrats have taken control of both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, putting the party in full control of state government for the first time since 2014. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession earlier Wednesday from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and the re-election of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night.
Leigh Finke to become first transgender legislator in Minnesota House
Leigh Finke will be the first transgender legislator in the Minnesota House after she handily won the seat for District 66A on Tuesday night. According to the secretary of state, she defeated Republican Trace Johnson 81% to 18% and will serve St. Paul, Falcon Heights, Roseville, and Lauderdale. The first-time candidate was endorsed by top DFL-ers, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Sen. Tina Smith. Finke said she ran for office because "the transgender community deserves to have a voice in building our shared future." She's a supporter of abortion rights, improving mental health care...
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus
Following Tuesday's elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state's projected budget surplus stands, a massive number...
Education Minnesota’s Agenda Includes Fully Funding Public Education
Education Minnesota says its top priority heading into the next legislative session is getting lawmakers to fully fund public education. President Denise Specht:. “Fully funded public education in Minnesota will mean a sustained multibillion-dollar increase in the money the state provides to its school districts. And we’re ready to hold accountable, all the politicians who promised full funding on the campaign trail.”
Walz wins as Jensen’s counterpunch on crime, inflation didn’t appear to work in suburbs
Gov. Tim Walz won a second term Tuesday after a campaign that culminated in contrasts, with Walz leading in the polls amid a national mood that seemed to favor the GOP. Walz, a former congressman from the state’s southern-most district, defeated GOP nominee Scott Jensen, a maverick state senator and family physician who became a pandemic questioner with a national following. An expensive ad blitz by DFL-associated political committees painted Jensen as an extremist on abortion and taxes.
Minnesota’s voter turnout stays high and LGBTQ+ community makes history
Minnesota's Voter turnout has always been one of the highest in the nation, and Tuesday's election was no exception. The Minnesota Secretary of State said that about 60% of eligible Minnesotans voted in the 2022 general election. The only other states posting rates above 60% are Maine and Wisconsin.
Ellison, Blaha win narrowly for AG and auditor; Simon headed to 3rd term
Keith Ellison retained a narrow lead early Wednesday in his bid to win a second term as attorney general, overcoming a vigorous challenge from Republican Jim Schultz in a campaign that pitted Ellison’s call to defend abortion access and maintain focus on consumer protection lawsuits against Schultz’s vision for an AG more dedicated to addressing crime.
Can Wisconsin redraw its legislative and congressional maps before the next census?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues.
