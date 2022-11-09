Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
WGME
Class B North Finals Falmouth vs Skowhegan
(Lewiston) Skowhegan held on for a wild 28-20 win over Falmouth to win the Class B North Championship. The River Hawks will meet Portland next Saturday for the Class B State Championship!
wabi.tv
Bangor’s Emmie Streams signs with Maine basketball
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor senior point guard Emmie Streams is signing with Maine basketball. The Black Bears made it on her radar after attending elite camps during her sophomore year with the Rams. Streams credited her coaches and hard work for earning an opportunity to represent her state, something...
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
wabi.tv
Penobscot Pioneers debuting new girls hockey program
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new high school girls hockey team is giving local players a new chance to compete at the varsity level. Student-athletes from Bangor, Brewer, Hampden Academy, Hermon, John Bapst, Old Town, and Orono will join together to form the Penobscot Pioneers. “I think it’ll draw more...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
wabi.tv
MSAD 49 voters approved new elementary school in Benton
BENTON, Maine (WABI) - Voters in MSAD 49 on Tuesday approved a new, $47 million elementary school to be built in Benton. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The school district includes Benton, Albion, Fairfield, and Clinton. The paper reports 3,457 people voted in favor of the project and 3,062...
Down East
Camden’s wolfpeach Restaurant is Unorthodox — and Unmissable
Two unorthodox decisions paved the way, recently, for one of the best dinners I’ve had out all year. The first was when I reserved a table for a wedding-anniversary date night at a new-ish restaurant my wife and I had never visited. A roll of the dice! But we’d been slow to call around, and all our favorite spots around Camden were booked solid. So when I saw a single 8 p.m. slot available at wolfpeach, a farm-to-table, fine-dining place that had opened last winter, I nabbed it without even consulting Elsa.
wabi.tv
Bangor-Brewer Veterans Day tradition continues
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A proud annual tradition spanning two cities back again on this Veterans Day. “Twenty years in the army. twenty of the best years, I think that I’ve spent in my life. Exciting,” said Wayne Levasseur, retired US Army. Levasseur’s sentiments shared by many on...
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
This is Clarry Hill, in Union. On our first visit to Waldoboro, my husband and I popped into the offices of what is now Midcoast Conservancy to inquire about hikes in the area. That’s when we learned about this unique, blueberry-laden vista. My kids have stuffed themselves full of berries there under a hot sun, my husband and I have strolled its scarlet streaks in fall, and we’ve even seen the landscape seemingly metamorphose into the Scottish highlands under a cloak of fog. This hike is one of many that made us big fans of the Midcoast Conservancy and all that it does to protect and make accessible the mystically beautiful terrain of midcoast Maine.
wabi.tv
Brownville Elementary School students honor veterans with art
BROWNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Veterans are being celebrated and honored for their service by people of all ages. Including children at Brownville Elementary who created this artwork to show their appreciation to our veterans. The artwork is on display at the school and it was posted on the school’s Facebook...
Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location
Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
wabi.tv
Bangor High School Veterans Wall of Fame inducts inaugural class
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Just in time for Veterans Day, Bangor High School now has a Distinguished Veterans Honor Roll. Bangor High’s JROTC inducted its inaugural class during an assembly Thursday afternoon. These five men make up the Bangor High School Distinguished Veterans Honor Roll inaugural Class of 2022:
wabi.tv
New Portland’s Brookelyn Lehto lands first buck on Halloween hunt
NEW PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - New Portland 16-year-old Brookelyn Lehto continued her Halloween hunting tradition with her first-ever buck right before she was about to go trick-or-treating as a pirate clown. For Lehto, it’s the latest moment of making memories in the woods with her family. “When I shot...
wabi.tv
Clouds increase tonight, lows drop into the 40′s
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We dry out by tonight, but clouds stick around, overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40′s. Sunday, a low-pressure system develops off the coastline to bring us the chance for some scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday. Some areas of far northwestern Maine in higher elevations could see a few flakes mixed in by the late afternoon, little no snow accumulation is expected.
wabi.tv
Major investment coming to Maine paper mill
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) - Sappi announced record annual earnings Thursday. As part of that announcement, it said it will invest about $418 million to convert the No. 2 paper machine at its Somerset Mill in Skowhegan to manufacture packaging and specialty papers. That means the machine will go from making...
wabi.tv
Searsmont fifth graders awarded for organizing mock election
SEARSMONT, Maine (WABI) - Early voting took on a new meaning at Ames Elementary School in Searsmont this week. Early in the sense of fifth graders hitting the polls!. The school and Randall Collins VFW - honored fifth graders Amilia Donovan and Sydney Clark at an assembly Thursday after they organized a mock election for the school.
wabi.tv
Down East YMCA in Bucksport hosts Toy Drive
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - An idea that was slowed down by COVID is finally happening in Bucksport this holiday season. The Bucksport branch of the Down East Family YMCA is hosting a Christmas toy drive. They’re also collecting items for their local food pantry and Next Step Domestic Violence Project....
wabi.tv
Old jail in Ellsworth gets new sign
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s something new at the old jail in Ellsworth. There is a new sign on the building because it’s now part of the National Park Service’s Historic Revitalization Program. The building used to be the jail and home of the sheriff and their...
wabi.tv
Beds fly down street in Bar Harbor Bed Races
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - When the tourist season ends, Bar Harbor turns into a bit of a sleepy town. In fact, people lined the streets on Friday in their pajamas. In what is perhaps one of the more unique sporting events in the state, teams made up of people of all ages pushed decorated beds down and back Cottage Street aiming to get the fastest time.
Great News! Major Upgrade Coming To Central Maine Mill
Some people have felt that the September 2022 announcement that the Jay paper mill, which was damaged by a 2020 explosion, was to close for good would be the final nail in the coffin for the paper industry in Maine. Now, it appears this may not be the case. According...
