Why John Mannion has a shot at catching Rebecca Shiroff in state Senate race
Syracuse, N.Y. — The race between state Sen. John Mannion, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff is so close that it will be decided by a small percentage of ballots that have not yet been counted. Shiroff ended Election Night on Tuesday with a 396-vote lead. The Onondaga...
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Mayor of Utica
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although we just finished the 2022 election cycle with the Midterms earlier this week some are already looking to next year’s election day. Robert Cardillo announced his candidacy for the Mayor of Utica and will seek the Republican and Conservative nominations. Cardillo who currently...
First woman and retired judge win ‘pick two’ race for Onondaga County’s top criminal court
Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County elected its first woman to preside over felony criminal trials while bringing back a retired Syracuse judge to fill two open seats on County Court. Ted Limpert, 63, a Democrat, and Melinda McGunnigle, 47, a Republican, won the “pick two” race for perhaps the...
Brandon Williams declares victory over Francis Conole in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Republican Brandon Williams declared victory this morning over Democrat Francis Conole in a hotly contested race for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Williams took the stage at the Destiny Embassy Suites Hotel at about 2:10 a.m. and said that he had enough...
Al Stirpe reelected to 127th Assembly District seat
Syracuse, N.Y. – Democratic incumbent Al Stirpe has won reelection in the 127th Assembly District. Stirpe defeated Republican candidate Karen Ayoub, of Manlius. Stirpe captured 30,212 votes, or about 55%, while Ayoub attracted 24,357 votes. The redrawn 127th Assembly District includes the towns of Clay, Cicero and Manlius in...
Onondaga County Family Court Judge Julie Cecile wins 2nd term
Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County Family Court Judge Julie Cecile has won a second term to continue working in what she calls her “dream job.”. “I’m just so grateful,” Cecile said Tuesday night. “I’m committed in the next 10 years to serve and support the families... We worked really hard, and I think it shows.”
Williams takes lead over Conole in NY 22nd Congressional District race
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams has taken a slim lead over Democrat Francis Conole in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Williams leads by 1,721 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. That’s according to numbers reported by the...
Post-election confusion: late results and reporting discrepancies
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a late night for many Central New Yorkers Tuesday who were waiting for election results to be posted to county websites. Then, when voters and candidates woke up Wednesday morning the results on some county websites differed from the NYS Board of Elections website.
Webb has slight lead over David in Senate race
According to the State Board of Election, Democrat Lea Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes.
Pamela Helming holds a winning lead over Baldridge in the 54th District state Senate race
For now, Helming holds a substantial lead over Baldridge in New York’s 54th state Senate District. With roughly half of polling sites in the district reporting at around 11:45 p.m., incumbent Republican Pamela Helming appears poised to be reelected to her seat, which covers Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, and Mendon, along with Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston counties.
Conole leads Williams by 15,000 votes with 70% of districts reporting in NY Congressional District 22
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole has built a 15,000-vote lead in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District with about 72% of the votes counted, according to The Associated Press. Conole leads Republican Brandon Williams 53.9% to 46.1%, AP said....
Oneida County Election Criticism Has Drawn a Response for the BOE
There's criticism targeting the Oneida County Board of Elections after Tuesday's vote because of complications at the polls, and the fact that results were posted much later than normal. During most of the night on Tuesday, after the polls closed at 9 PM, only partial results from early voting were...
Elections 2022: Williams declares victory; Hochul beats Zeldin (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 60; Low: 37. Partly cloudy, not as cool; see the 5-day forecast. PASTA OVER POLITICS: Syracuse’s beloved Election Day tradition returned on Tuesday with politicians and political candidates gathering to eat together before voting ends. The staff and volunteers at Our Lady of Pompei served 6,000 meatballs and hundreds of spaghetti dinners at the church’s school cafeteria. In a rare bipartisan moment, Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams, the two candidates for NY-22′s hotly contested race for Congress, sat down to share lunch together at the event. (Katrina Tulloch)
Several New York counties experienced reporting issues on election night
Three separate New York counties had issues reporting election results Tuesday night, leaving uncertainty about the outcomes of various races even Wednesday morning. However, New York State Board of Elections spokesperson John Conklin said it wasn't that unusual. "Last night was a big election. Any even numbered year is a...
Voters in Syracuse's 5th common council district decide to keep Jimmy Monto
The results of three Central New York races remain inconclusive after last night’s final tallies. Absentee and affidavit ballots will determine the outcomes of the following races: 22nd congressional district between Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams; 50th Senate District between incumbent Democrat John Mannion and challenger Rebecca Shiroff; and Onondaga County Sheriff between Democrat Toby Shelley and Republican Esteban Gonzalez. It could be at least a week before the final results are known.
Youngs unofficial winner over Moses in Madison County judge race – Oneida Dispatch
WAMPSVILLE, NY — According to unofficial vote totals Rhonda Youngs has won the election to become Madison County’s first-ever woman judge. Youngs was a write-in candidate over the county’s sole candidate, Bradley J. Moses, who had been running on the county’s Republican and Conservative lines. There were no candidates running on the Democrat party line.
Syracuse must release police disciplinary records it refused to make public, court rules
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse officials must release records of police misconduct allegations even if those claims led to no disciplinary action, an appellate court ruled Thursday. The decision came from a lawsuit by the New York Civil Liberties Union against Syracuse after the city refused to release the disputed...
Which Onondaga County schools saw falling math scores during Covid? An exclusive analysis
Before Covid-19 closed schools and turned classroom time into remote learning, nearly half of students tested in math skills in Onondaga Central School District were proficient. Last spring, math scores in grades 3 through 8 fell: Just 39% on average at Onondaga were considered proficient in the 2022 state test...
