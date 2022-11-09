ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Mayor of Utica

UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although we just finished the 2022 election cycle with the Midterms earlier this week some are already looking to next year’s election day. Robert Cardillo announced his candidacy for the Mayor of Utica and will seek the Republican and Conservative nominations. Cardillo who currently...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Al Stirpe reelected to 127th Assembly District seat

Syracuse, N.Y. – Democratic incumbent Al Stirpe has won reelection in the 127th Assembly District. Stirpe defeated Republican candidate Karen Ayoub, of Manlius. Stirpe captured 30,212 votes, or about 55%, while Ayoub attracted 24,357 votes. The redrawn 127th Assembly District includes the towns of Clay, Cicero and Manlius in...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Post-election confusion: late results and reporting discrepancies

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a late night for many Central New Yorkers Tuesday who were waiting for election results to be posted to county websites. Then, when voters and candidates woke up Wednesday morning the results on some county websites differed from the NYS Board of Elections website.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
wrvo.org

Pamela Helming holds a winning lead over Baldridge in the 54th District state Senate race

For now, Helming holds a substantial lead over Baldridge in New York’s 54th state Senate District. With roughly half of polling sites in the district reporting at around 11:45 p.m., incumbent Republican Pamela Helming appears poised to be reelected to her seat, which covers Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, and Mendon, along with Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Elections 2022: Williams declares victory; Hochul beats Zeldin (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 60; Low: 37. Partly cloudy, not as cool; see the 5-day forecast. PASTA OVER POLITICS: Syracuse’s beloved Election Day tradition returned on Tuesday with politicians and political candidates gathering to eat together before voting ends. The staff and volunteers at Our Lady of Pompei served 6,000 meatballs and hundreds of spaghetti dinners at the church’s school cafeteria. In a rare bipartisan moment, Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams, the two candidates for NY-22′s hotly contested race for Congress, sat down to share lunch together at the event. (Katrina Tulloch)
SYRACUSE, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Several New York counties experienced reporting issues on election night

Three separate New York counties had issues reporting election results Tuesday night, leaving uncertainty about the outcomes of various races even Wednesday morning. However, New York State Board of Elections spokesperson John Conklin said it wasn't that unusual. "Last night was a big election. Any even numbered year is a...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Voters in Syracuse's 5th common council district decide to keep Jimmy Monto

The results of three Central New York races remain inconclusive after last night’s final tallies. Absentee and affidavit ballots will determine the outcomes of the following races: 22nd congressional district between Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams; 50th Senate District between incumbent Democrat John Mannion and challenger Rebecca Shiroff; and Onondaga County Sheriff between Democrat Toby Shelley and Republican Esteban Gonzalez. It could be at least a week before the final results are known.
SYRACUSE, NY
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Youngs unofficial winner over Moses in Madison County judge race – Oneida Dispatch

WAMPSVILLE, NY — According to unofficial vote totals Rhonda Youngs has won the election to become Madison County’s first-ever woman judge. Youngs was a write-in candidate over the county’s sole candidate, Bradley J. Moses, who had been running on the county’s Republican and Conservative lines. There were no candidates running on the Democrat party line.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

