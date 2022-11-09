Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
Michigan State Police welcome 59 new troopers after graduation Thursday
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are welcoming 59 new troopers to posts around the state after their academy graduation on Friday morning. The new troopers graduated from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School and took their oath of office from Col. Joe Gasper, who is director of Michigan State Police. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker for the ceremony.
abc12.com
Caro resident turns die cast collecting into a business
CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Kristopher Yates shows that it's still OK to be a kid at heart. He owns a unique business that stemmed from his hobby of collecting die cast and model cars. It grew into Kris's Diecast Collectables, Customs, RCs and More. His basement is filled with hundreds...
abc12.com
Body found after house fire in Genesee Township
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was found dead after firefighters put out a house fire in Genesee Township on Friday morning. The Genesee Township Fire Department responded to a residence on Drexel Avenue around 5:55 a.m. for reports of a fire. The first crews on the scene found the front of the home engulfed in flames.
abc12.com
Pediatric RSV illness is putting a strain on local hospitals
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Families are concerned about their children as cases of RSV climb in Michigan. Many hospitals with in-patient pediatric treatment beds are reporting that they are at capacity. The University of Michigan's Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor reported overnight that they are 100% full and most patients have RSV.
abc12.com
Early voting to be added to Michigan Constitution
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Proposal 2, which amends the state constitution to expand voting access, passed with 60% of voters in favor. Once approved by the canvassers, the proposal would become part of the constitution after 10 days- meaning it would apply to all following elections. Local governments will have...
abc12.com
Dawn of winter means its time to get snow removal equipment ready
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As warm fall temperatures give way to wintry weather in Mid-Michigan, it's time to get snow removal equipment ready. Timothy Wagner, who owns Timothy's Tractor Parts in Burton, gives insight on how to properly equip winter equipment. "The cold weather is starting to set in this weekend...
abc12.com
McDonald's brings back breakfast bagel lineup
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's across Mid-Michigan are bringing back their popular line of breakfast bagels. McDonald's says customers have been asking for the bagels since they last left the menu years ago. The bagels came back to locations in Mid-Michigan this week. The lineup includes:. The Steak, Egg & Cheese...
Comments / 0