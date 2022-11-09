WEIRTON, W.Va. — The city of Weirton hosted the lighting of its north end tree Thursday night at the corner of W.Va. 2 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The tree being on that corner used to be a holiday season tradition, but it went away for some time once Weirton Steel closed. However, efforts from the city and Cleveland-Cliffs made it possible for the tree to return to that spot about five years ago.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO