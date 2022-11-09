ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, OH

WTOV 9

Vehicle goes into creek along Steubenville street

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Steubenville first responders converged on the scene Friday afternoon of a vehicle going into a creek along Sinclair Avenue. It’s not clear how many people were in the car, but we do know there was at least one injury.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Belmont County vets feted by students, community

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The St. Clairsville American Legion hosted a ceremony along with inviting students to give speeches on how we should thank our veterans every day. "We had a good turnout,” Larry Barnes, Post 159 commander, said. “We had the ceremony over at the high school. And you know Veterans Day is honoring all veterans, past and present. It's a special day for elder veterans here at Post 159. Special day for me."
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Voter turnout big in Ohio Valley

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — After most elections, many discuss the results. -- who won and who lost. But when it comes to the turnout of in-person voters, everyone is a winner this year. "This year, we had a turnout of about 50 percent,” said Bob Gale from the Jefferson...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ethics charges filed against former Ohio County Administrator

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart. In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Lane closure in Ohio County begins Wednesday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of County Route 3-1, at 52 Highland Hill Road, near milepost .25, will be restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from November 16 to 18. Service workers will be installing underground electric service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Tree lighting ushers in holiday season in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. — The city of Weirton hosted the lighting of its north end tree Thursday night at the corner of W.Va. 2 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The tree being on that corner used to be a holiday season tradition, but it went away for some time once Weirton Steel closed. However, efforts from the city and Cleveland-Cliffs made it possible for the tree to return to that spot about five years ago.
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Weirton business among many to serve breakfast to veterans

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A free breakfast was served for veterans at Basil's Sports Bar & Grill in Weirton on Friday morning. The traditional breakfast fare was served with notes and thank yous from students at Weirton Elementary School. Many veterans, like Bob Coffman, appreciate it. "This is just fabulous,”...
WEIRTON, WV
whbc.com

SCSO, OVI Task Force With Checkpoints in North Canton Wednesday Night

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are setting up a couple of checkpoints Wednesday night in North Canton. The sheriff’s office indicates they will be on Whipple Avenue NW just south of Glenwood Street, and on East Maple Street near Walsh and the Giant Eagle.
NORTH CANTON, OH
WTOV 9

Grant will help EGCC fund equipment for healthcare programs

The Eastern Gateway Steubenville and Youngstown campuses received the 6th round of Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills (RAPIDS) Grant funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The $224,000 grant partners the Steubenville campus with Belmont College, Washington State, and Zane State, while the Youngstown campus partners with Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTOV 9

Multiple structures lost to fire in New Martinsville

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Flames engulfed multiple buildings in Wetzel County on Thursday. Police say the fire was in the area of Riggenbach Tile & Carpet building and destroyed nearby buildings as well. Officials got the call at 10:11 a.m. No injuries were reported from any of the structures.
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTOV 9

Riggenbach family loses everything in New Martinsville fire

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — A new Martinsville family lost its home and family business to a fire that destroyed everything in its path. Riggenbach Tile and Carpet is a three-generation family-owned business that fell victim to a blaze Wednesday morning. Also lost was a warehouse, family home, and a dentist's office.
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV

