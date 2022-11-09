Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Vehicle goes into creek along Steubenville street
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Steubenville first responders converged on the scene Friday afternoon of a vehicle going into a creek along Sinclair Avenue. It’s not clear how many people were in the car, but we do know there was at least one injury.
WTOV 9
Belmont County vets feted by students, community
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The St. Clairsville American Legion hosted a ceremony along with inviting students to give speeches on how we should thank our veterans every day. "We had a good turnout,” Larry Barnes, Post 159 commander, said. “We had the ceremony over at the high school. And you know Veterans Day is honoring all veterans, past and present. It's a special day for elder veterans here at Post 159. Special day for me."
WTOV 9
Officials encouraged by overwhelming support for Belmont County seniors levy
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — After an overwhelming majority voted yes for the senior services levy of Belmont County, the organization now looks to expand on how it benefits the elders of the area. “It was tremendous,” Lisa Kazmirski, executive director of Belmont County Senior Services, said. “Everyone was walking...
WTOV 9
Voter turnout big in Ohio Valley
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — After most elections, many discuss the results. -- who won and who lost. But when it comes to the turnout of in-person voters, everyone is a winner this year. "This year, we had a turnout of about 50 percent,” said Bob Gale from the Jefferson...
Ethics charges filed against former Ohio County Administrator
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart. In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for […]
Lane closure in Ohio County begins Wednesday
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of County Route 3-1, at 52 Highland Hill Road, near milepost .25, will be restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from November 16 to 18. Service workers will be installing underground electric service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
WTRF
Gov. Dewine approves use of State Disaster Relief Program for 2022 storms
HARRISON COUNTY & JEFFERSON COUNTY – Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has authorized the use of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRP) to help several of our local counties that were damaged during severe storms from February, May, June and July of 2022. Here locally, Harrison and Jefferson counties qualify.
West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
Four buildings destroyed, no injuries in New Martinsville fire
UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Officials say that four buildings are total losses. These include Riggenbach Tile and Carpet’s store, their warehouse and the office of Dr. Benjamin J. Kocher, D.D.S. The call for a fire came in at around 10:10 a.m. Thursday morning. No one was injured, and those who worked at the dentist’s office were […]
West Virginia road in hunting area will be closed for two months to vehicular traffic
Dunkard Fork Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County will be closed to vehicular traffic for two months while dam repairs are being made at the lake, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday. The wildlife management area will remain open to foot traffic and hunting away from the work area. While repairs […]
WTRF
Three men sentenced to West Virginia Penitentiary for felony offenses in Marshall County
Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro announced on Facebook Wednesday that three individuals were sentenced in the Circuit Court of Marshall County, West Virginia on Monday November 7 for felony convictions before the Honorable David W. Hummel, Jr. David Michael Ralbusky, 41, of Moundsville was sentenced to the West Virginia...
WTOV 9
Ascent Resources, again, partners with the Smithfield Food Pantry to provide turkeys
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ascent Resources partnered for the fourth year in a row with the Smithfield Food Pantry to provide turkeys for local families in need. Pantry Director Stan Dombroski expects as many as 260 families to stop by in the coming days to pick up their turkey and the rest of what they'll need for a complete Thanksgiving family meal.
WTOV 9
Demo work will lead to new business in Steubenville's Downtown Historic District
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Steubenville Historical Landmarks Commission has approved a demolition project downtown in order to make room for a new business. South of Mike's Sweeper Shop on 4th street is where the future home of Ambrose Brewing will be. Long known as Frank and Jerry's Appliances, it’s...
WTOV 9
Tree lighting ushers in holiday season in Weirton
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The city of Weirton hosted the lighting of its north end tree Thursday night at the corner of W.Va. 2 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The tree being on that corner used to be a holiday season tradition, but it went away for some time once Weirton Steel closed. However, efforts from the city and Cleveland-Cliffs made it possible for the tree to return to that spot about five years ago.
WTOV 9
Weirton business among many to serve breakfast to veterans
WEIRTON, W.Va. — A free breakfast was served for veterans at Basil's Sports Bar & Grill in Weirton on Friday morning. The traditional breakfast fare was served with notes and thank yous from students at Weirton Elementary School. Many veterans, like Bob Coffman, appreciate it. "This is just fabulous,”...
whbc.com
SCSO, OVI Task Force With Checkpoints in North Canton Wednesday Night
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are setting up a couple of checkpoints Wednesday night in North Canton. The sheriff’s office indicates they will be on Whipple Avenue NW just south of Glenwood Street, and on East Maple Street near Walsh and the Giant Eagle.
Watch Ohio State Troopers Chase 7 Cars at 120 MPH
Multiple vehicles in Ohio were involved in a high-speed freeway chase last weekend. Bodycam footage from state troopers captured some of the intense moments.
WTOV 9
Grant will help EGCC fund equipment for healthcare programs
The Eastern Gateway Steubenville and Youngstown campuses received the 6th round of Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills (RAPIDS) Grant funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The $224,000 grant partners the Steubenville campus with Belmont College, Washington State, and Zane State, while the Youngstown campus partners with Youngstown...
WTOV 9
Multiple structures lost to fire in New Martinsville
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Flames engulfed multiple buildings in Wetzel County on Thursday. Police say the fire was in the area of Riggenbach Tile & Carpet building and destroyed nearby buildings as well. Officials got the call at 10:11 a.m. No injuries were reported from any of the structures.
WTOV 9
Riggenbach family loses everything in New Martinsville fire
NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — A new Martinsville family lost its home and family business to a fire that destroyed everything in its path. Riggenbach Tile and Carpet is a three-generation family-owned business that fell victim to a blaze Wednesday morning. Also lost was a warehouse, family home, and a dentist's office.
