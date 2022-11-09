Read full article on original website
Transitioning from the Tropics to temperature swings
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Light to moderate showers will continue tonight with another .25″ to .5″ of rain possible. Temperatures will hang in the 60s. Friday could start off with a few light showers, but they should quickly move out of the Tri-State area. Cloud cover will hang around throughout the day while temperatures hang in the low to middle 70s with a bit of a breeze from time to time.
Tropical weather tomorrow, then we cool down again
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Expect temperatures to drop into the middle and upper 50s tonight with clouds moving in. Tomorrow, most of the rain with Tropical Storm Nicole should hold off until about noon for Dothan, but a couple isolated showers will be possible before the main batch of rain moves in. Moderate rain will likely be present across much of the Tri-State region during the afternoon hours but taper off to light or non-existent for those close to the I-65 corridor. As the center of the storm moves inland, rainfall rates will likely increase during the evening hours. Temperatures will hold in the middle and upper 60s most of the day. While this storm won’t be good for those hoping to go to the National Peanut Festival, it will bring us very beneficial rainfall. Expect lower rainfall totals between 0.5″ to an inch closer to I-65 and higher totals in excess of 2 inches around and east of the Alabama/Georgia state line. Winds will be breezy tonight and tomorrow with most of our sustained winds around 30 mph before the storm approaches our area. By the afternoon, winds could be sustained around 25-30 mph, and gusts could be closer to 35 or 40 mph or even higher, especially in SW Georgia.
Senior Citizen Day shortened at NPF
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the threat of inclement weather, the National Peanut Festival will shorten the hours of Senior Citizen Day. Scheduled for tomorrow, the hours will now be 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. for seniors ages 55 and up. The National Peanut Festival encourages anyone attending to...
National Peanut festival closing due to incoming weather
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The National Peanut Festival will be closing early today due to incoming inclement weather. The National Peanut Festival Board announced that after close collaboration with weather experts, a decision has been made to close the fairgrounds early at 1:00 p.m. No rides will operate and the...
Purple Cats ready for revenge
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Ariton Purple Cats preparing for a second round matchup against the Highland Home Flying Squadron. A rematch from early in the season. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
Local College’s closing due to weather
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Due to the incoming inclement weather, two local colleges have announced they will be closing early. Wallace Community College’s Dothan campus and Wallace’s Sparks Campus in Eufaula will close early today at 12:30 p.m. Wallace will also be closed tomorrow, Friday, November 11 for...
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
Possible ride shutdowns at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A final decision will be made on Wednesday to determine if the incoming weather could close down certain rides at the National Peanut Festival this Thursday. The National Peanut Festival Board says 35-40 MPH winds could affect the taller rides at the fair, but they do...
On the dotted line: Long signs with ESCC
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- G.W. Long’s Emma Claire Long has signed to play volleyball with the Enterprise State Boll Weevils. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
UPDATE: Rollover on Highway 231 in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)–A rollover crash has occurred in front of the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 231, near the National Peanut Festival Fair Grounds. According to Lieutenant Salas with the Dothan Police Department, an RV was following close behind an SUV when it hit the back of it and caused the SUV to flip.
On the dotted line: Money inks with Troy
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- Ashford’s Savannah Money has signed to play softball with Troy University. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
UPDATE: Crash causing delays in downtown Dothan, has ended
DOTHAN. Ala. (WTVY)- The crash has been cleared and all lane blockage has ended. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash has occurred near the intersection of West Main Street and North Alice Street in Dothan. The crash was reported by ALDOT at around 12:55 p.m., and is currently causing lane...
Major headliner and deal at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the eighth day of the National Peanut Festival Wiregrass and you know what that means! Your favorite country music artist is coming to town!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., CMA Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson will be performing at the AllMetal Amphitheater. Jess Kellie Adams will...
Register now for Wiregrass Toys for Tots
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Time is ticking away to sign your child up for the Wiregrass’ 16th annual Toys for Tots program. Parents have until November 17th to register. The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment along with 15 area organizations partner to put a smile on a child’s face Christmas morning.
Roll up your sleeve and give back to your community
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, donating blood is a great option. Our area remains under an emergency blood need for all blood types. Donating takes about 30 minutes and you need to bring a photo ID. Your blood...
Wiregrass Salvation Army rings in the holiday season with red kettles
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Every Christmas, there is a need in the Wiregrass and this year, the Salvation Army says it’s bigger than ever. The sound of their bells will ring throughout the community letting everyone know it’s time to give back. November 10 marked the beginning of “red kettle” season.
ALERT: Early County School closure
EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — The Early County School system has announced late this evening due to tomorrow’s weather forecast, Early County schools will be releasing early. On Thursday, November 10, the following Early County Schools will be released:. Elementary School will release at 11:20 a.m. Middle School...
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
Devastating Dothan fire ruled an accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A fire that caused major damage to a Dothan home Wednesday evening has been officially ruled an accident. According to Deputy Fire Chief Chris Etheredge, the fire has been ruled accidental due to an electrical issue. There was significant damage throughout the home. Around 5:00...
