Omaha, NE

Panhandle Post

Rail union approves deal offering hope of avoiding strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Another one of the 12 railroad unions narrowly approved its deal with the major freight railroads Saturday, offering some hope that the contract dispute might be resolved without a strike even though two other unions rejected their agreements last month. Now that 52% of International...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Interstate Changes Happening Next Week in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Nov. 10, 2022 – Motorists need to prepare for multiple overnight closures and changes to Interstate 29 and I-480 in Council Bluffs next week. On Sunday, Nov. 13, southbound I-29 will be closed at 16th Street, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., weather permitting. This will allow construction crews to prepare for the extended closure of southbound I-29 at Avenue G. Motorists should follow the detours. (click on the maps below to enlarge)
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.

New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Portions of Mid-Town Lincoln May Have Electric Power Issue

Shortly after 5am a loud boom was heard at the Broadcast House studios at 44th & O in Lincoln. All radio stations remain on the air but there are some limitations within the studio area as the building has lost partial power. LES has been notified and are dispatching crews....
LINCOLN, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Business survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off

OMAHA — While remote workers have multiplied since the pandemic hit, a new survey of Nebraska businesses signals that the trend locally might have leveled off. “Remote working has grown, but managers don’t expect it will grow further in the next year,” said economist Eric Thompson, who led the study. “The flip side is they […] The post Business survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

State commission approves gaming application for Warhorse Omaha

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission greenlights the gaming application for Omaha's first "racino." It is being built at the site of Horsemen's Park off Q Street and South 60th, but there was a contentious debate before commissioners approved the permit. "If there was a problem with our compliance with...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm

Every square inch of land contains a backstory. Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska commission approves casino license for Omaha WarHorse complex

OMAHA — The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved a gaming operator license for the future WarHorse Gaming casino, racing and entertainment complex located at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. But the commission’s approval wasn’t unanimous Wednesday as Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed numerous criticisms of the application for the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two shot in downtown Omaha parking garage

A strong cold front moves in Thursday morning bringing a quick drop in temperatures. A homeless shelter in Council Bluffs is experiencing a critical food shortage. There's a growing trend on ballots across the country. More women are running for office. Election 2022: Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

WarHorse Omaha casino licensing approved

OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Thursday by Ho-Chunk Inc. that WarHorse Gaming was issued a second license for a location in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission issued WarHorse the license on Tuesday, securing a future for WarHorse Omaha. “This is a massive step forward,” said Lance Morgan,...
OMAHA, NE
