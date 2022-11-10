ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

England fans question selection of 'injury prone' Newcastle striker Callum Wilson over Brentford 'penalty specialist' Ivan Toney in the Three Lions' 26-man World Cup squad

A vocal section of England fans have questioned why Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been picked over Brentford's Ivan Toney to head off to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate has officially announced his 26-man squad ahead of the upcoming tournament in Qatar, which begins for them against Iran on November 21.
Daily Mail

'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City

Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
Daily Mail

Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Leeds youngster Cody Drameh as they target January move for the England Under 21 full-back after he starred on loan at Cardiff last season

Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Leeds youngster Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window. England under-21 full back Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff. He made such an impression for the Welsh club...
Daily Mail

James Maddison MISSED Gareth Southgate's phone call to tell him he was in England's 26-man squad for the World Cup, reveals Brendan Rodgers... before Leicester boss reveals his star man came to training 'full of the joy of the world' after being told

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that James Maddison initially failed to answer Gareth Southgate's call informing him he had realised his dream of making England's World Cup squad. The Leicester playmaker forced his way into the final party thanks to his superb recent performances but missed the England manager's original phone...
SB Nation

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
The Independent

Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

When Darwin Nunez first lined up for Liverpool at Anfield, he exited early and in disgrace. As he heads off to the World Cup, it is in form and in the hearts of many of their fans. He departed with the Kop singing his name in celebration, while there is a mural of him outside the Anfield Road Stand.As his attention turns to Uruguay, Nunez signed off with a first brace for his new club. If few have as disastrous a start as him, given his dismissal on his home debut for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen, Nathan Jones was condemned to defeat on his bow as Southampton manager. They are destined to spend Christmas in the relegation zone.But Nunez is proof fortunes can change. Much of the story of Liverpool’s season so far can be told through him and, after that awful opening impression, he has made a more positive stamp in the last five weeks. His double took his tally to seven goals in his last 10 games. His performance showed his capacity to wreak havoc.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
BBC

Papa Johns Trophy: Ipswich to play Portsmouth in pick of last 32 ties

League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town and Portsmouth will meet in the last 32 of the Papa Johns Trophy. Last season's runners up Sutton United travel to AFC Wimbledon while League One leaders Plymouth Argyle play Charlton Athletic. Of the under-21 sides through, Wolves visit Manchester United, Arsenal go to...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton

T﻿his was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. T﻿he Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
90min

90min

