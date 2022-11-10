When Darwin Nunez first lined up for Liverpool at Anfield, he exited early and in disgrace. As he heads off to the World Cup, it is in form and in the hearts of many of their fans. He departed with the Kop singing his name in celebration, while there is a mural of him outside the Anfield Road Stand.As his attention turns to Uruguay, Nunez signed off with a first brace for his new club. If few have as disastrous a start as him, given his dismissal on his home debut for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen, Nathan Jones was condemned to defeat on his bow as Southampton manager. They are destined to spend Christmas in the relegation zone.But Nunez is proof fortunes can change. Much of the story of Liverpool’s season so far can be told through him and, after that awful opening impression, he has made a more positive stamp in the last five weeks. His double took his tally to seven goals in his last 10 games. His performance showed his capacity to wreak havoc.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

9 HOURS AGO