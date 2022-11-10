Read full article on original website
Related
England fans question selection of 'injury prone' Newcastle striker Callum Wilson over Brentford 'penalty specialist' Ivan Toney in the Three Lions' 26-man World Cup squad
A vocal section of England fans have questioned why Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been picked over Brentford's Ivan Toney to head off to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate has officially announced his 26-man squad ahead of the upcoming tournament in Qatar, which begins for them against Iran on November 21.
'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City
Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Leeds youngster Cody Drameh as they target January move for the England Under 21 full-back after he starred on loan at Cardiff last season
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Leeds youngster Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window. England under-21 full back Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff. He made such an impression for the Welsh club...
James Maddison MISSED Gareth Southgate's phone call to tell him he was in England's 26-man squad for the World Cup, reveals Brendan Rodgers... before Leicester boss reveals his star man came to training 'full of the joy of the world' after being told
Brendan Rodgers has revealed that James Maddison initially failed to answer Gareth Southgate's call informing him he had realised his dream of making England's World Cup squad. The Leicester playmaker forced his way into the final party thanks to his superb recent performances but missed the England manager's original phone...
Yardbarker
Report: Former PSG Boss Leading Candidate to Replace Gareth Southgate on England National Team
Former Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is playing the waiting game for his next managerial job. The Argentine was linked to Aston Villa , but the job went to another familiar name in the French capital, Unai Emery. Nonetheless, there’s an assumption that Pochettino will return to England to manage,...
BBC
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton: Nathan Jones 'learned a lot' from Anfield defeat
Southampton manager Nathan Jones manager says he "learned a lot" about his side during their 3-1 defeat by Liverpool - his first game in charge. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 12 November at 23:00 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
SB Nation
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Southampton
Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
When Darwin Nunez first lined up for Liverpool at Anfield, he exited early and in disgrace. As he heads off to the World Cup, it is in form and in the hearts of many of their fans. He departed with the Kop singing his name in celebration, while there is a mural of him outside the Anfield Road Stand.As his attention turns to Uruguay, Nunez signed off with a first brace for his new club. If few have as disastrous a start as him, given his dismissal on his home debut for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen, Nathan Jones was condemned to defeat on his bow as Southampton manager. They are destined to spend Christmas in the relegation zone.But Nunez is proof fortunes can change. Much of the story of Liverpool’s season so far can be told through him and, after that awful opening impression, he has made a more positive stamp in the last five weeks. His double took his tally to seven goals in his last 10 games. His performance showed his capacity to wreak havoc.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The best right-backs to sign on Football Manager 2023
The best right-backs to sign on Football Manager 2023.
Marcelo Bielsa in talks with Bournemouth of vacant manager job
Bournemouth are interested in former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and have spoken to him about becoming their new head coach, but current interim Gary O'Neil remai
Yardbarker
Premier League club considering the possibility of hiring former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa
Bournemouth are considering hiring former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. Bielsa has been out of a job since being sacked by Leeds United earlier this year. The Argentine, known for his high-tempo, heavy-pressing systems, has taken a break away from football, but he could be on his way back to the Premier League.
BBC
Papa Johns Trophy: Ipswich to play Portsmouth in pick of last 32 ties
League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town and Portsmouth will meet in the last 32 of the Papa Johns Trophy. Last season's runners up Sutton United travel to AFC Wimbledon while League One leaders Plymouth Argyle play Charlton Athletic. Of the under-21 sides through, Wolves visit Manchester United, Arsenal go to...
Jurgen Klopp delivers positive assessment of Liverpool's win over Southampton
Jurgen Klopp was impressed with Liverpool's performance in a win over Southampton.
Man City predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford.
Played for Both: Former Sunderland and Birmingham Midfielder Seb Larsson
Let's take a look at the career of the free kick magician with a wand of a left foot - Seb Larsson.
Arsenal ready to push for midfield duo in January
Arsenal are readying January moves for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and emerging Palmerias star Danilo, sources have told 90min.
Yardbarker
Wholesale changes as Elliott returns to starting-XI for Southampton – predicted Liverpool team news
Liverpool will be hosting Southampton following a penalty shootout win over Derby County in the Carabao Cup. The Merseysiders will be aiming to go for four wins in a row against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s former outfit at Anfield. Should results go their way, the Reds could cut the deficit to...
BBC
Analysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton
This was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. The Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
Liverpool director steps back to 'focus on potential sale by FSG'
Liverpool director Mike Gordon will step away from his day-to-day running of the club to 'focus on a potential sale' of the club.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0