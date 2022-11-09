ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Action News Jax

Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’

When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia Power prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole

Georgia Power is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to impact Georgia overnight Thursday and into Friday. The company is finalizing its storm preparations by securing additional resources and coordinating plans to restore power safely and as quickly as possible for its customers. As the company continues to...
GEORGIA STATE
thegeorgiasun.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,124,255 which is 1,173% higher than the state average of $323,991.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole

BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
MARYLAND STATE
WSAV News 3

Check power outages maps in Ga., SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WYFF4.com

Latest track shows Nicole moves over Upstate South Carolina Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nicole will bring rain to the Carolinas and Georgia Thursday into Friday the latest track shows. (Watch full forecast above) Nicole is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain as it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday. The latest weather models bring rain from Nicole...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
