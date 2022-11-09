Read full article on original website
Nearly 2 dozen Georgians indicted in connection to years-long drug trafficking conspiracy
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Thirty-two people, including 22 from Georgia, were indicted on charges related to their involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that spanned almost six years in south Georgia, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
Coastal Georgia bracing as Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Georgia on Thursday and those along the coast are starting to feel its impacts. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Jekyll Island where winds were so strong, she had to hold onto something to stay steady on Channel 2 Action News.
Coastal Georgia begins picking up the pieces from Tropical Storm Nicole
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Coastal Georgia and left scattered debris, flooded streets and broken tree limbs in its wake. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was with neighbors as they started their clean-up process. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “There were...
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida
Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’
When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Georgia Power prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole
Georgia Power is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to impact Georgia overnight Thursday and into Friday. The company is finalizing its storm preparations by securing additional resources and coordinating plans to restore power safely and as quickly as possible for its customers. As the company continues to...
thegeorgiasun.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,124,255 which is 1,173% higher than the state average of $323,991.
Study shows some Georgians looking to move away to other states: Here’s where
A new study shows that some Georgia residents are looking outside of the Peach State for places to live, with three states being the most considered for relocating.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
CBS News
Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
WMAZ
WATCH LIVE: Tracking Nicole See Latest Forecast, Spaghetti Models, More Information
MACON, Ga. — Rain chances will be on the rise as Nicole makes a run for central Georgia. With the track now taking the storm right through our area, rain and wind look likely for Thursday night, overnight into Friday morning. The storm will move off to the north and east later Friday.
Check power outages maps in Ga., SC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
WYFF4.com
Latest track shows Nicole moves over Upstate South Carolina Friday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nicole will bring rain to the Carolinas and Georgia Thursday into Friday the latest track shows. (Watch full forecast above) Nicole is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain as it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday. The latest weather models bring rain from Nicole...
fox35orlando.com
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
cobbcountycourier.com
Wind advisory issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties as remnants of Hurricane Nicole head our way
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other north and central Georgia counties from 10 a.m. this morning, November 10 until 7 p.m. until Friday, November 11 due to the northward movement of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole. What is in the statement?. The statement...
News4Jax.com
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
Building collapses at Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
A beachside building has partially collapsed in Daytona Beach, Florida, as the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole begin battering eastern Florida.
