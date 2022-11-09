Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
State releases roadmap for improving Alzheimer's care in Vermont
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
WCAX
Vermont events pay tribute to veterans
It has been 50 years since Dartmouth College admitted women. School officials prepping for new BHS following successful bond vote. Burlington school officials say its full steam ahead for building a new high school now that voters have approved a $165-million bond measure Tuesday night. Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over...
WCAX
Leahy: Work at Beta Technologies leading the way to a cleaner environment
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers outline climate agenda
Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop. Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24.
WCAX
Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters. Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
mynbc5.com
Veteran from Vermont raises awareness about burn pits following battle with cancer
RUPERT, Vt. — "I think it's like being on a ticking time bomb," said 69-year-old Danny Pinsonault when asked about his brain cancer diagnosis. Pinsonault served in the U.S. military as a master sergeant in Kuwait from 2002 to 2003. A 30-year Army Reserve veteran, he served in active duty in Kuwait during that period.
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop. Doug Martin is all about precision. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
WCAX
New COTS director brings message of change
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
WCAX
Vermont students to take new standardized test in the spring
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students in grades three to nine will be taking a new state exam in 2023, with an emphasis on equity. Annual testing, in addition to regular in-class exams, helps educators and state leaders keep track of how Vermont students are achieving in the classroom. Cognia is replacing the Smarter Balanced Assessment or the SBAC.
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
WCAX
Free fishing in New York on Nov. 11 in honor of veterans
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
Groups allege corrections department fails to meet requirements for treating hepatitis C patients in custody
‘It’s disappointing that it has come to this,’ attorney Suzanne Davies of Harvard Law School’s Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation said Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Groups allege corrections department fails to meet requirements for treating hepatitis C patients in custody.
thecentersquare.com
Vermont invests in new apprenticeship program
(The Center Square) – A new grant will establish an apprenticeship program in Vermont. A $228,000 state grant, Gov. Phil Scott said, will be used to create a new Registered Apprenticeship Program at G.S. Precision. The company is a CNC machining and assembly company headquartered in the southern portion of the state.
WCAX
Upper Valley students visit VA Medical Center ahead of Veterans Day
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
WCAX
Friday Weathercast
It has been 50 years since Dartmouth College admitted women. School officials prepping for new BHS following successful bond vote. Burlington school officials say its full steam ahead for building a new high school now that voters have approved a $165-million bond measure Tuesday night. Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over...
VTDigger
The Biden administration’s actions that help Vermonters
— Government debt fell by $1.4 trillion — the most of any administration. — Rebuilding the economy with the most jobs. — Adding a 15% tax on billion-dollar corporations (and negotiating with other countries to do the same. Now corporations will not off- shore their profits and jobs.) —...
vermontbiz.com
The Vermont Holiday Market returns…Bigger and Bolder
Vermont Business Magazine The Third Annual Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, Vermont on December 3rd & 4th, 2022. The Blue Ribbon Pavilion will host over 60 crafters and artisans each day. New for this year, the Holiday Market is now a two-day event....
WCAX
Vermont’s 8084 celebrates 4 decades of hard rock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For such a small state, Vermont has turned out its fair share of talented musicians and groups over the years. And one of those groups is celebrating 40 years of rock this weekend. Our Elissa Borden takes us through four decades of 8084. Rehearsals are underway...
WCAX
N.Y. celebrates veterans with free fishing day
Remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to impact our region starting Friday night and into Saturday morning. Vermont’s regular season for deer hunting begins tomorrow. Vermont’s deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Veteran runs 100 miles to raise...
Comments / 0