Omaha, NE

North Platte Post

Rail union approves deal offering hope of avoiding strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Another one of the 12 railroad unions narrowly approved its deal with the major freight railroads Saturday, offering some hope that the contract dispute might be resolved without a strike even though two other unions rejected their agreements last month. Now that 52% of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers members who voted approved their deal, seven railroad unions have ratified contracts that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But, all 12 must approve contracts to prevent a strike. So businesses remain concerned about a possible economically devastating strike, and they have urged President Joe Biden and Congress to be ready to intervene if needed.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients

LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Troopers make arrests following pursuits in Hamilton, Lancaster counties

LINCOLN, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following two brief pursuits Tuesday. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper received information about a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on eastbound I-80, just west of Lincoln. The trooper was able to locate the vehicle a few minutes later and observed it traveling in excess of 110 miles per hour and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Lexington student wins NPCC hood decorating contest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb-Isaac Ortiz, of Lexington; Connor Burns, of Thedford and Kennen Robinson, of David City, hold up their Auto Body projects at North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. The students placed first, second and third in the college’s annual hood decorating contest. The competition allowed students in the...
LEXINGTON, NE
North Platte Post

Huskers shoot past Mavericks

CJ Wilcher scored a career-high 21 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska led wire-to-wire in a 75-61 win over Omaha Thursday night. Wilcher hit 8-of-12 shots from the field, including four 3-pointers, as Nebraska shot 50 percent and forced 16 Omaha turnovers. Wilcher's 21 points topped his previous best of 17 against Auburn last December, and marked the second 20-point effort by a Husker in as many games.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

