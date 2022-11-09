Read full article on original website
Williamsport Texas Roadhouse restaurant begins donation drive for local charity
Williamsport, Pa. — The staff of Williamsport's Texas Roadhouse restaurant are showing support for a local charity by hosting a winter donation drive. From November 14 through December 10, Texas Roadhouse will collect donations of clothing, non-perishable foods, and money. All donated items will be given to Sojourner Truth Ministries, a local organization that feeds our neighbors in need six days a week; runs a free children's program on Wednesdays...
Veterans hub opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Inside the St. Luke's Lehighton Campus, formally known as the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, is a new space for veterans. The Veterans Hub of Northeastern Pennsylvania opened its doors. Christine LeClair, director of Carbon County Veterans Affairs, came up with the idea of partnering with the...
WNEP-TV 16
Veterans, students share stories, celebrate Veterans Day
A school district in Northumberland County said thank you to those who serve our country. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize introduces us to some of our nation's bravest.
Bear hunting check station changes location in Lycoming County
The regular firearms bear season kicks off this weekend and hunters in and around Lycoming County need to be aware of a change in check stations. The check station at Trout Run Fire Hall, north of Williamsport along state Route 14, will operate as planned on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on each day. There also will be a check station at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspicious male spotted at bus stop in Orwigsburg
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- The Orwigsburg police department received a report of a suspicious male around the bus stop located on South Warren Street. The male is described as being white and tall, wearing dark blue jeans, a green sweat shirt, and a baseball hat. He is operating an older model...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Paper problems, warm weather, and Veterans Day
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, rescheduled football games and a thank you to our veterans. But first, we begin with the Luzerne County voting problems that continue to light up the Talkback lines. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in Centre County
UPDATE: CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV Friday evening along Port Matilda Highway. In a release from Pennsylvania State Police, Joseph Mayes, 56 of Philipsburg, was struck and killed around 6:53 p.m while walking eastbound along Route 322. Police said the force of the crash sent Mayes […]
WOLF
Danville Area Schools closed due to threat
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WOLF) — Danville Area Schools are closed Friday after the district received a threat. The Danville Area School District posted on its website and social media that they received a threat Thursday afternoon at the high school that was not building specific. School administrators decided to...
fox8tv.com
Bellefonte Area School Bus Accident
Three children and the driver of a Bellefonte Area School District bus were injured and taken to local hospitals after the bus hit a tree, that’s according to a joint statement from the school district and Spring Township Police Department. The bus reportedly crashed into a tree, trapping the...
Times News
Landmark building razed in Tamaqua
Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
abc27.com
Two injured after crash in Juniata County: PSP
WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after being involved in a crash in Walker Township, Juniata County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on West River Road in Walker Township near St. Jude Lane at 6:04 a.m. The incident occurred as a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling north on West River Road towards a turn at St. Jude Lane.
therecord-online.com
Keystone Central announces plans for Homeland Security Program
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Citing a community need and a great opportunity for students, the Keystone Central School District Thursday night unveiled plans for a new Homeland Security Program, an offering through the district’s Career & Technology Center. As explained by CTC Director Kurt Lynch, there is...
Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was...
wkok.com
Danville Schools Moving to Flexible Instruction Day Friday After Threat
DANVILLE – All Danville Area School District buildings will not have in-person instruction Friday after a threat was received Thursday afternoon at the high school. The district said on its website Thursday the threat was not building specific. Police and administration are investigating and have not yet discovered the source of the threat.
Gender and sexuality scholarships awarded at Bloomsburg University
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Three Bloomsburg University students in the LGBTQA community scored scholarships to help continue their education, officials announced Tuesday. The Commission for Gender and Sexuality at Bloomsburg, a Commonwealth University, awards two scholarships each year to provide financial support to students in the LGBTQIA+ community. The first scholarship is endowed directly by the commission through its annual fundraiser. The second is endowed through the generous gift of friends...
Three children, driver injured in Centre County school bus crash
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A school bus crash Wednesday in Centre County resulted in children along with the driver being sent to the hospital, according to a news release. At 7:49 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Greens Valley Road for a bus crash with entrapment. When crews arrived at the […]
BUnow
The 10th Annual BU Drag Show Happened This Past Weekend
The Bloomsburg University Equality Alliance and the LGBTQ+ Resource Center hosted their 10th annual drag show on November 5th, 2022 at 7pm in the Kehr Union Ballroom. Every year in the fall, during the Mid-Atlantic Conference, this takes place. Trixy Valentine served as the host of the show, which featured performances by Sarabesque, FeeBee Foxx, Xander Morgan Valentine, Nichole Steven Valentine, and two Bloomsburg University students. About 200 individuals who attended the drag show on Saturday.
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman from Hanover Township is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Luzerne County. The Luzerne County coroner identified the victim as Donna Gilroy, 56, of Hanover Township. The Sans Souci Parkway in H.anover Township was shut down between Fellows Ave and...
wkok.com
Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at 98% Capacity with RSV Surge
DANVILLE – Here we go again…but this time it’s not COVID. The surge of RSV in children is beginning to take a toll on children’s hospitals nationwide, including Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Chairman of Geisinger Pediatrics Dr. Frank Maffei says the hospital is...
