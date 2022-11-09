The regular firearms bear season kicks off this weekend and hunters in and around Lycoming County need to be aware of a change in check stations. The check station at Trout Run Fire Hall, north of Williamsport along state Route 14, will operate as planned on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on each day. There also will be a check station at...

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO