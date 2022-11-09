The only thing that may be more surprising that an Election Day win from a write-in candidate maybe the staggering amount of a bi-partisan support she received. Rhonda Youngs launched a write-in campaign for Madison County Court Judge and appears to have won a term on the bench by a whopping 74% to 26% margin. Youngs' impromptu campaign began shortly after the only official candidate on the ballot found himself mired in controversy stemming from an overdose from the deadly drug fentanyl.

MADISON COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO