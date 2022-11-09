Read full article on original website
Montana State Billings men upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos
LACEY, Wash. — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos 68-64 Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover tournament to start the season 2-0. Steven Richardson scored 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 19 for the Yellowjackets. Bilal Shabazz had 12 points...
Montana State Billings women race past Chaminade in hoops
HONOLULU — Montana State Billings led from start to finish Saturday in defeating Chaminade 85-43 at the Malika Sports Challenge women's basketball tournament. Ten different players scored in the win for the Yellowjackets (2-0). Dyauni Boyce led the way for MSUB with 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Bailee...
Billings Senior crowned AA state champions after five-set thriller with West
BOZEMAN--On the AA court, Billings Senior went home with the championship after beating West in back-to-back games. In the undefeated semifinal match Friday, West swept Senior for a statement win to advance to the championship. Saturday afternoon, Senior returned the favor and swept West to force a second championship match.
Huntley Project, Shepherd in familiar territory facing off for shot at state title
BOZEMAN--In the Class B undefeated semifinal round, it was yet another Shepherd and Huntley Project matchup. They played for the championship in both the district and divisional tournaments. Huntley Project won the first set with setter Brynn Wandle mixing up the offense. Harlie Murphy had 20 kills on the match...
State AA: Billings West sweeps Billings Senior to secure spot in title match
BOZEMAN- Billings West swept Billings Senior in Friday's AA undefeated semifinal in yet another matchup between the crosstown rivals. The Golden Bears defeated the Broncs in the Eastern AA divisional title game a week ago, and rolled Friday night in three sets, led on offense by Sydney Pierce. Pierce finished with 18 kills as the Lady Bears advance to Saturday's championship.
State A Volleyball: Billings Central, Hardin earn spot in undefeated semifinal
BOZEMAN- Billings Central battled from the play-in all the way to a spot in the undefeated semifinal where they will face familiar foe, Hardin. After defeating Corvallis on Wednesday in the play-in game, Billings Central upset Polson on Thursday morning. The Rams then defeated Havre in the quarterfinals to return to the state semifinal. Kamryn Reinker led the Rams with 17 kills.
Billings Central sweeps Havre for third straight state title
BOZEMAN--In Class A, it was Billings Central facing off against Havre. The Blue Ponies beat the Hardin Bulldogs Saturday morning for the chance to square off again with the Rams. Havre beat the Rams in the first game 3-1 to force a second championship match. Central came out swinging in...
Bridger punches ticket to Class C state championship
BOZEMAN--In the Class C unbeaten semifinal match the Bridger Scouts took on their rival the Manhattan Christian Eagles. The Eagles set the tone early in the first set, as Ava Bellach chipped the ball down the line for a kill. She was one of three Eagles in double digit kills tonight, along with Katelyn VanKirk and Miranda Wyatt.
MSU Billings' Jeremie Briquet unanimously picked to All-GNAC men's soccer team
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings junior midfielder Jeremie Briquet was one of just four players that were unanimously selected to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men's Soccer All-Conference Team on Wednesday. Briquet, a 6-foot-3 player from Cannes, France, earned the honor after being selected to the league's Honorable...
2022 State AA Volleyball Scores
BOZEMAN- The State Volleyball tournament returns to Bozeman running Thursday through Saturday. This page will show updates from each match in the winner's bracket throughout the tournament. Thursday. Match 1: Billings West def. Missoula Big Sky 25-5, 25-7, 25-6 Match 2: Bozeman Gallatin def. Missoula Hellgate 25-10, 25-10, 25-16 Match...
Hamilton, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Laurel Outlook
Laurel Golf Club moving into Winter season
A billow of steam rolls off of an uncovered soup pot as Laurel’s Maeghan Parkinson serves a lone guest at the Laurel Golf Club dining tent. “It’s definitely chilly,” says Parkinson, as she puts a lid on the small container of hot soup. Chilly is an apt description of current conditions in Laurel and many locations across the Montana. As winter weather moves in, The Laurel Golf Club is buttoning down the hatches for the oncoming cold.
First snowstorm of the season in Billings creating hazardous road conditions
Winter is in full force in Montana and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet. That snow and cold has brought with it hazardous road conditions that have gripped the magic city the past few days.
No Snow, But Bitter Cold To Stay Over the Weekend in Billings
I've got some mixed feelings about this year's first major snow, most of those are feelings of disappointment in the skill of other drivers. However, it seems that for the weekend, we are done with the snow. But that doesn't mean the cold is leaving, far from it actually. Don't put your winter coat away.
St. Vincent heart doctors perform first Ross surgery in Montana
A Pryor woman is looking forward to returning to an active healthy life after undergoing an innovative heart procedure at St. Vincent Healtcare.
Wildlife officials stand by plan to let moose leave Billings 'on its own'
After a month of taking up residence in Billings, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is still choosing to let the animal decide to leave on its own.
Montana resident draws attention to dying fish in conservation area
Mark Jurovich pulled out his phone and captured a video of about three carp swimming in the shallow water and at least five laying dead on the shoreline.
Matthew Hidalgo Leaving KTVQ Q2 News: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Matthew Hidalgo started his career while bringing weather updates to Billings residents. But now, the meteorologist is stepping away from KTVQ Q2 News for a new opportunity. A KTVQ-TV team member announced that Matthew Hidalgo is leaving KTVQ in November 2022. This led to residents asking questions about where the meteorologist was going and if they would see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether he will remain in Montana. So we reveal the details about the meteorologist’s departure.
Columbus nursing home closing, making 10 Montana facilities closed in 2022
A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making 10 nursing home closures across the state this year. Beartooth Manor, a Lantis Enterprises property with 37 residents, will cease operations on Jan. 7, according to Wendy Soulek, COO of Lantis Enterprises. Residents and staff were notified on Monday.
Colleagues Reflect on Passing of veteran and country music DJ, Lonnie Bell
BILLINGS, Mont. - Lonnie Bell, a veteran and country music DJ, passed away earlier this month. "Lonnie did so much," said Taylor Brown, the President of the Northern AG Network. "He was born where country music was, almost at the same time country music was, and lived it for the...
