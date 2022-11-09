ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Montana State Billings men upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos

LACEY, Wash. — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos 68-64 Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover tournament to start the season 2-0. Steven Richardson scored 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 19 for the Yellowjackets. Bilal Shabazz had 12 points...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings women race past Chaminade in hoops

HONOLULU — Montana State Billings led from start to finish Saturday in defeating Chaminade 85-43 at the Malika Sports Challenge women's basketball tournament. Ten different players scored in the win for the Yellowjackets (2-0). Dyauni Boyce led the way for MSUB with 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Bailee...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Senior crowned AA state champions after five-set thriller with West

BOZEMAN--On the AA court, Billings Senior went home with the championship after beating West in back-to-back games. In the undefeated semifinal match Friday, West swept Senior for a statement win to advance to the championship. Saturday afternoon, Senior returned the favor and swept West to force a second championship match.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

State AA: Billings West sweeps Billings Senior to secure spot in title match

BOZEMAN- Billings West swept Billings Senior in Friday's AA undefeated semifinal in yet another matchup between the crosstown rivals. The Golden Bears defeated the Broncs in the Eastern AA divisional title game a week ago, and rolled Friday night in three sets, led on offense by Sydney Pierce. Pierce finished with 18 kills as the Lady Bears advance to Saturday's championship.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

State A Volleyball: Billings Central, Hardin earn spot in undefeated semifinal

BOZEMAN- Billings Central battled from the play-in all the way to a spot in the undefeated semifinal where they will face familiar foe, Hardin. After defeating Corvallis on Wednesday in the play-in game, Billings Central upset Polson on Thursday morning. The Rams then defeated Havre in the quarterfinals to return to the state semifinal. Kamryn Reinker led the Rams with 17 kills.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Central sweeps Havre for third straight state title

BOZEMAN--In Class A, it was Billings Central facing off against Havre. The Blue Ponies beat the Hardin Bulldogs Saturday morning for the chance to square off again with the Rams. Havre beat the Rams in the first game 3-1 to force a second championship match. Central came out swinging in...
HAVRE, MT
KULR8

Bridger punches ticket to Class C state championship

BOZEMAN--In the Class C unbeaten semifinal match the Bridger Scouts took on their rival the Manhattan Christian Eagles. The Eagles set the tone early in the first set, as Ava Bellach chipped the ball down the line for a kill. She was one of three Eagles in double digit kills tonight, along with Katelyn VanKirk and Miranda Wyatt.
BRIDGER, MT
KULR8

MSU Billings' Jeremie Briquet unanimously picked to All-GNAC men's soccer team

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings junior midfielder Jeremie Briquet was one of just four players that were unanimously selected to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men's Soccer All-Conference Team on Wednesday. Briquet, a 6-foot-3 player from Cannes, France, earned the honor after being selected to the league's Honorable...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

2022 State AA Volleyball Scores

BOZEMAN- The State Volleyball tournament returns to Bozeman running Thursday through Saturday. This page will show updates from each match in the winner's bracket throughout the tournament. Thursday. Match 1: Billings West def. Missoula Big Sky 25-5, 25-7, 25-6 Match 2: Bozeman Gallatin def. Missoula Hellgate 25-10, 25-10, 25-16 Match...
BILLINGS, MT
High School Football PRO

Hamilton, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Billings Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Hamilton High School on November 12, 2022, 12:00:00.
HAMILTON, MT
Laurel Outlook

Laurel Golf Club moving into Winter season

A billow of steam rolls off of an uncovered soup pot as Laurel’s Maeghan Parkinson serves a lone guest at the Laurel Golf Club dining tent. “It’s definitely chilly,” says Parkinson, as she puts a lid on the small container of hot soup. Chilly is an apt description of current conditions in Laurel and many locations across the Montana. As winter weather moves in, The Laurel Golf Club is buttoning down the hatches for the oncoming cold.
LAUREL, MT
earnthenecklace.com

Matthew Hidalgo Leaving KTVQ Q2 News: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Matthew Hidalgo started his career while bringing weather updates to Billings residents. But now, the meteorologist is stepping away from KTVQ Q2 News for a new opportunity. A KTVQ-TV team member announced that Matthew Hidalgo is leaving KTVQ in November 2022. This led to residents asking questions about where the meteorologist was going and if they would see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether he will remain in Montana. So we reveal the details about the meteorologist’s departure.
BILLINGS, MT
msuexponent.com

Columbus nursing home closing, making 10 Montana facilities closed in 2022

A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making 10 nursing home closures across the state this year. Beartooth Manor, a Lantis Enterprises property with 37 residents, will cease operations on Jan. 7, according to Wendy Soulek, COO of Lantis Enterprises. Residents and staff were notified on Monday.
COLUMBUS, MT

