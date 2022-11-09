ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama MBB signs four recruits during early National Signing Day period

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Four Alabama commits made it official on Wednesday as they signed their letters of intent. The Crimson Tide inked signatures on early National Signing Day from shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr., point guard R.J. Johnson, power forward Mouhamed Dioubate, and power forward Sam Walters. At this time, Alabama has the No. 13 overall class in the country, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

Head coach Nate Oats likes to add players to his system that can stretch the floor, play multiple positions, and hustle on the defensive end of the floor. It appears that this class is going to bring that to Tuscaloosa.

Not to mention, the coaching staff is also pushing to add four-star small forward Kaden Cooper, as well. The Oklahoma native recently announced that he will be making his college decision on Saturday, Nov. 12.

One thing that should stand out about this class is its versatility and length. Each of the four recruits that the Tide have signed are 6-foot-3 or taller. That can certainly present challenges on the defensive end of the floor for opposing teams. Coach Oats’ emphasis on the recruiting trail has worked in years past. It will be interesting to see how this class performs when they arrive on campus.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as well as Alabama basketball recruiting news.

