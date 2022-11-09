ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro opens $3B Silver Line extension

As a cold rain fell around noon Tuesday, leaders from Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority cut the ribbon on the $3 billion second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, extending rail service 11.4 miles to six stations and stretching into Loudoun County. Minutes later,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

