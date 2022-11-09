Read full article on original website
Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’
When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
How Georgia's Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, two runoff election wins in Georgia tipped the Senate into Democratic hands. This time, the candidates have just four weeks between the general election and the runoff to make their case, instead of the nine they had before. Here’s a look at why that is, who the contenders are and how the Georgia Senate race will be decided in December:
wabe.org
WSB Radio
Candidates drop out as competition to succeed Speaker Ralston in Georgia House heats up
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Last week, Georgia State Representative David Ralston announced that he will not be seeking a new term as the Speaker of the House. The current Georgia House Majority Leader, Jon Burns, has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed him in the position. Speaker Ralston has presided...
WRDW-TV
Ga. lawmakers make leadership decisions after election
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are shaking up their leadership while reaffirming that they won’t strip power from incoming Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has been serving as a state senator. Republicans meeting behind closed doors on Friday chose Sen. John Kennedy of Macon as their...
Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years. With votes still being counted in Senate contests in Arizona and Nevada, the single Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia could either decide majority control — as did the state’s twin runoffs in 2021 — or further pad one party’s advantage. But neither Republicans nor Democrats were waiting...
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
Georgia braces for December runoff
A runoff would jump start a four-week blitz, likely drawing millions more in campaign spending to a state that’s weathered five years of non-stop, history-making elections.
Here are the top 10 deadliest highways in the U.S.
ATLANTA — Three of the most dangerous highways in America run through Georgia, according to a new report. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Zebra car insurance company analyzed the most recent Fatality Analysis Reporting System data to assess which roads, counties and states have the most risk for drivers based on the number of fatal car crashes.
Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”
Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Nov. 8, 2022 election results for Georgia and local races
Voters turned up at polls across Georgia and the North Gwinnett/South Hall area to cast their votes. Some 3,957,598 or 56.92% of registered voters state-wide cast their ballots for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. In Gwinnett County, 299,931 or 53.91% of registered voters showed up to vote in this election.
georgiastatesignal.com
Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock’s Campaign Trails Intersect at GSU
Last week, Leader Stacey Abrams and Senator Raphael Warnock visited Georgia State University as a part of their campaign tour. The people who fought to get them there wasn’t the school’s administration. It was a bunch of students. Students in pressed suits and members of the campaigns, but...
Stacey Abrams derailed by neglect of Black Georgians, 'obvious national ambitions': report
The New York Times penned a retrospective on Stacey Abrams' gubernatorial campaign in Georgia, painting her road to defeat as one curtailed by lofty national ambitions and a neglect of Black and brown communities in the state. Reporters Maya King and Reid J. Epstein wrote that while Abrams’ first campaign...
Georgia Senate runoff law has changed since last time
It may seem like Deja-Vu as another Georgia Senate race heads to a runoff but, voters face changes this time compared to last time
McConnell turns to Brian Kemp to help save Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
The Georgia governor is loaning his get-out-the-vote machine to the McConnell-aligned super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, ahead of the Dec. 6 vote.
atlantaciviccircle.org
Republicans win Georgia state offices
From governor all the way through attorney general and other state offices in Atlanta, Georgia elected Republicans on Nov. 8. But a Dec. 6 runoff is coming for the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Metro Atlanta schools will move to remote learning for runoff election
Many school buildings also serve as polling sites, and districts are concerned about safety.
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
spectrumnews1.com
Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention
ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
