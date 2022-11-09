WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, two runoff election wins in Georgia tipped the Senate into Democratic hands. This time, the candidates have just four weeks between the general election and the runoff to make their case, instead of the nine they had before. Here’s a look at why that is, who the contenders are and how the Georgia Senate race will be decided in December:

GEORGIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO