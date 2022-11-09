Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Results of the Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Proposed Reorganization With abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
ERC is helping SMEs in the USA get valuable tax credits by keeping staff happy
ERC is assisting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the US to receive tax credits for keeping their employees on the payroll during the Covid pandemic. ERC, which stands for Employees Retention Credit, is a US-based ERC tax credit specialist service to help small and medium US businesses to receive the employee tax credits. The company offers a 100% Done-For-You Employee Retention Tax Credit application processing service. Business owners can fill out an online questionnaire with their relevant data and instructions provided by EmployeesRetention.Credit (ERC), whereas they will provide documents needed for the application process.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited (Castle Harbour) and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited (Harrington). These companies are captive insurance companies for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) [NYSE: SLB]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both captives are domiciled in Bermuda.
Woonsocket Call
New $10M Investment Campaign for Industry-Leading Software Company
EvonSys launches new fundraising round to fuel explosive growth. WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Evonsys, the world leader in low-code software development, has launched a new round to fuel global expansion in a growing $3.6 trillion digital transformation industry. Delaware-based EvonSys INC recently announced the launch...
Woonsocket Call
Modiv Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Ladenburg Thalmann with a “Buy” Recommendation
Modiv Inc. (“Modiv” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MDV), an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate properties, today announced that Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. initiated coverage on the Company with a “Buy” recommendation. Modiv now has five independent equity research analysts covering the company, all five with “Buy” recommendations, and an upside potential from our current share price to the consensus target price of over 90%.
Woonsocket Call
Behavox appoints Softbank Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office to Board of Directors
Behavox deepens connection to Japanese markets with appointment of financial expert. Behavox, the security software company that specializes in communication surveillance, today announced the appointment of Sasaki-san, Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office at SoftBank Investment Advisers. New board member Sasaki-san brings a wealth of experience...
Woonsocket Call
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSEAM: IRRX) announced, in accordance with Section 2(d) of its Investment Management Trust Agreement with American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Trust Agreement”), that at least five days prior to November 15, 2022, the Company received notice from the Company’s insiders that the insiders intend to extend the Applicable Deadline pursuant to Section 1(j) of the Trust Agreement. Accordingly, the Company announced, pursuant to the authority of the Board under section 2.04 of the Company’s bylaws, that the Board of the Company has cancelled the Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held November 15, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Financial Education Firm Limitless Culture Group Launches New Brand with "Mike the Credit Guy"
GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Financial education and credit management firm Limitless Culture Group (Limitless Culture) is announcing the launch of their new brand, "Mike the Credit Guy" ("Mike"). This new brand is aimed at bringing the human touch to credit management and personal finance. The new brand will be the public face of the company in the form of CEO Mike Meza information about how the finance and credit world works in plain language.
Woonsocket Call
Mortgage Broker Red Deer Announce To Offer Services To Red Deer, Alberta Homebuyers Along With The Introduction Of The New Online Application Process
Best Rate Mortgage Team Red Deer is now providing service to homebuyers in Red Deer, Alberta. The team works to secure their clients with the best mortgage options at the best rates available. The company’s mortgage specialists have announced a new online application process designed to be more convenient for potential borrowers.
Woonsocket Call
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (“Fulgent”) (NASDAQ: FLGT). The action charges Fulgent with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Fulgent’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Fulgent investors have suffered significant losses.
Woonsocket Call
SOLID BIOSCIENCES INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Solid Biosciences Inc. - SLDB
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Solid Biosciences Inc. (“the Company”) (NasdaqGS: SLDB) with AavantiBio, Inc. pursuant to which shareholders of AavantiBio are expected to own approximately 15% of the combined company, subject to certain adjustments. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.
Woonsocket Call
National Spice Association & TCI Prepares Digital Platform for Selling and Buying Spices
TCI accommodates Indonesian spice products and helps farmers and business actors through digital technology. JAKARTA, Indonesia & DUBAI, UAE - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- The Indonesian government has designated December 11 as 'National Spice Day.' This step is an effort to restore Indonesia's glory as a spice-producing country. As one of the concrete steps to support this, some business actors formed the National Spice Association (ASRENAL) on November 4, 2022. ASRENAL exists to accommodate business actors, farmers, SMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), and business owners who engage in the agricultural sector. Spices and their derivatives throughout Indonesia.
Woonsocket Call
Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2022: Cooperation Between Key Players Crucial for Continued Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global Quantum Computing Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By End-user- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 490.51 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2,930.67 Million...
Woonsocket Call
Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022: Featuring AirStrip Technologies, Samsung Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corporation & McKesson - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart healthcare products market is expected to grow from $174.26 billion in 2021 to $195.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.22%. The smart healthcare products market is expected to grow to $310.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.24%.
Woonsocket Call
Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney Sues Lender & Former Neighbour Over Mortgage Used to Fight ASIC
Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney has issued proceedings against the lender who sold his family home after he took out a second mortgage on the property to defend proceedings initiated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Lawyers acting for Mr Mawhinney...
Woonsocket Call
Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022: Featuring IBM, Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu, Huawei & Cisco Systems - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data center services market is expected to grow from $52.75 billion in 2021 to $60.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.85%. The data center services market is expected to grow to $107.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.57%.
Woonsocket Call
Biorefinery Products Global Market Report 2022: Shift in Consumer Preference from Conventional Packaging to Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biorefinery Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher estimates that the global demand for biorefinery products will increase. There are two key distinct categories of biorefinery products: bioenergetic and non-bioenergetic biorefinery products. Many bioenergetic biorefinery products are now going commercial, with commercially available production...
Woonsocket Call
Ste-B2B.Agency Is Now Offering Full Spectrum Business Promotional Services Across the Globe
Nov 11, 2022 - United Kingdom's leading B2B eCommerce promotions and marketing agency Ste-B2B.Agency is now offering a wide range of online marketing programs, blogs and tools for business owners right across the globe. With a highly interactive user centric platform, Ste-B2B aims to regularly offer promotional campaigns and unique...
Woonsocket Call
Vesta Software Group, a software multinational company bought the Uruguayan Datalogic
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- CDI Global Latin America (Uruguay), led by Daniel Boutmy, Head of LatAm, closed another successful transaction advising the Seller. Datalogic, an IT Uruguayan company that specializes in software development and technology outsourcing was sold to the multinational Vesta Software Group. Datalogic´s...
Woonsocket Call
CRISPR and CAS Genes Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in CRISPR System Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "CRISPR and CAS Genes Market Analysis by Product & Service, by Application by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The CRISPR and CAS genes market size is estimated to be USD 1095 million in 2021 and is expected...
Woonsocket Call
Edgio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced participation at the following investor conferences in November and December 2022:. 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 15, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group...
Comments / 0