Looking forward to “Yellowstone” season 5 premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network?. On Saturday, Nov. 12 and earlier on Sunday, Nov. 13 fans of the series can rewatch and relive the third and fourth seasons in full with a TV marathon on the network ahead of the new season — also providing those newer to “Yellowstone” the chance to binge-watch this weekend and get caught up in time.

1 DAY AGO