‘Jeopardy!’ star Matt Amodio with new announcement among Tournament of Champions

Matt Amodio is back on “Jeopardy!” and back with a new announcement. The “Jeopardy!” champion made his return to the show on the Tournament of Champions. On Tuesday, Amodio played a no-stakes exhibition game against 40-game winner Amy Schneider and 23-game winner Mattea Roach. On Thursday, he will compete in the tournament semifinals, playing against two winners of the quarterfinals.
How to watch ‘Yellowstone’ marathon for free

Looking forward to “Yellowstone” season 5 premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network?. On Saturday, Nov. 12 and earlier on Sunday, Nov. 13 fans of the series can rewatch and relive the third and fourth seasons in full with a TV marathon on the network ahead of the new season — also providing those newer to “Yellowstone” the chance to binge-watch this weekend and get caught up in time.
