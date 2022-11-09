ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Marriage licenses

— William Andrew Swiger, 53, Grantsville, and Paula Sue Turner, 50, Clarksburg. — Ronald Edward Millson, 70, Lost Creek, and Janice Sue Stout, 61, Lost Creek.
Birth announcements

PHILLIPS — A daughter, Eden Grace Phillips, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, was born Oct. 28, 2022, to Caitlin Yankovich and Dylan Phillips of Thornton. Maternal grandparents are Melissa and Don Wilson, Grafton. Paternal grandparents are Michele and Jamie Phillips, Thornton. Great-grandparents are Diane Tribbey and Patrick Tribbey, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Jimmie Phillips, West Virginia, Carolyn Bolyard and Jeff Bolyard, Taylor County, Sharon Swick, Taylor County.
Bridgeport routs Cabell Midland to reach second round yet again

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For years, Bridgeport football has been a sure bet in the opening round of the playoffs. This year was no different. The Class AAA No. 6 seed Indians advanced to the second round for the 16th consecutive season with a 41-13 win over No. 11 Cabell Midland on Saturday night. The game was a clinic in Bridgeport’s style of football as the Indians rushed for 375 yards on just 32 plays without ever throwing the ball, fumbling or committing an offensive penalty.
Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the past decade.
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers

PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
