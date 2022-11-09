Read full article on original website
Marriage licenses
— William Andrew Swiger, 53, Grantsville, and Paula Sue Turner, 50, Clarksburg. — Ronald Edward Millson, 70, Lost Creek, and Janice Sue Stout, 61, Lost Creek.
Birth announcements
PHILLIPS — A daughter, Eden Grace Phillips, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, was born Oct. 28, 2022, to Caitlin Yankovich and Dylan Phillips of Thornton. Maternal grandparents are Melissa and Don Wilson, Grafton. Paternal grandparents are Michele and Jamie Phillips, Thornton. Great-grandparents are Diane Tribbey and Patrick Tribbey, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Jimmie Phillips, West Virginia, Carolyn Bolyard and Jeff Bolyard, Taylor County, Sharon Swick, Taylor County.
Glenville State rallies past West Virginia Wesleyan; Fairmont State, Alderson Broaddus fall
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State Pioneers scored the final 14 points of the game to knock off the upset-minded West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats, 27-14, at Morris Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the final week of the Mountain East Conference regular season. Glenville State (7-4, 6-4 MEC)...
Inside the Matchup: West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at noon
When the schedule hits November, roster depth becomes one of the more important aspects of the college game. With injuries and attrition, the play of backups and role performers becomes more important than ever, and that’s one of the key factors to watch in this game. Of course, every...
Bridgeport routs Cabell Midland to reach second round yet again
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For years, Bridgeport football has been a sure bet in the opening round of the playoffs. This year was no different. The Class AAA No. 6 seed Indians advanced to the second round for the 16th consecutive season with a 41-13 win over No. 11 Cabell Midland on Saturday night. The game was a clinic in Bridgeport’s style of football as the Indians rushed for 375 yards on just 32 plays without ever throwing the ball, fumbling or committing an offensive penalty.
15 drives to the 2nd round: Breaking down Bridgeport's win over Cabell Midland
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With two teams as run-oriented as Bridgeport and Cabell Midland matching wits (and lines) at Wayne Jamison Field, possessions were at a premium. Fifteen drives and 54 points later, it was the Tribe continuing their streak of advancing to the second round in every...
WVU Football Garrett Greene.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This wasn't real life, right, this drama that streamed before …
Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the past decade.
Garrett Greene, Casey Legg were heroes on Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This wasn't real life, right, this drama that streamed before out eyes on Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field. Two heroes, one named Garrett Greene, the other Casey Legg.
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
