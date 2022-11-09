Melvin Russell is an American Actor and writer, originally from Baltimore, Maryland. Melvin has been acting since the young age of 11 years old, when he first fell in love with theater and would perform for live audiences! Later in life, Melvin decided to pursue a professional career in entertainment. He trained at the American Musical Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles and earned a Certificate in the Performing Arts. Russell then started writing and creating his own shows. He is most known for his roles in ‘The Wire’, ‘Jamesy Boy’, ‘We Own This City’ and more! Read the latest news below on actor Melvin Russell:

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO