Woonsocket Call
Entertainment News: Actor Melvin Russell Starring in ‘We Own This City’ HBO Max
Melvin Russell is an American Actor and writer, originally from Baltimore, Maryland. Melvin has been acting since the young age of 11 years old, when he first fell in love with theater and would perform for live audiences! Later in life, Melvin decided to pursue a professional career in entertainment. He trained at the American Musical Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles and earned a Certificate in the Performing Arts. Russell then started writing and creating his own shows. He is most known for his roles in ‘The Wire’, ‘Jamesy Boy’, ‘We Own This City’ and more! Read the latest news below on actor Melvin Russell:
Woonsocket Call
AGIF’22: A first of its kind festival to celebrate and recognize the animation talent in the country powered by the motto Animation For Everyone on the 26th and 27th of November at Pioneer Hall, Band
70+ animation films from across the globe competing for awards and two special international film packages. Special film package screenings from Best of O!PLA Poland and Best of Annecy 2022.Live sessions with E. Suresh, Vaibhav Kumaresh, Pierre Sylvain Gires, the biggest names in the Indian Animation and Gaming scene and so much more. Partnering with recognised Institutes, bringing the best minds in animation education to discuss the roadmap of the future of design and animation.
Woonsocket Call
Author’s Tranquility Press Publishes The Yankee Present by Philip Ross Chadwick
Leading media and publicity company, Author’s Tranquility Press, announces the publication of “The Yankee Present,” a novel about a confederate soldier and his battle to retain his humanity. Philip Ross Chadwick has again demonstrated his amazing storytelling skills in the novel titled The Yankee Present. Published by...
If You've Ever Been Laid Off In A Problematic Way, Tell Us What Happened
There are *much* better ways to let go of staff than by laying them off via email...
Woonsocket Call
Multi #1 International Best-Selling Author Jennifer S. Wilkov Hosts the Sold-Out The Next Bestseller™ Workshop Virtually for Writers
Lucky Writers Get Golden Opportunity to Learn How to Approach the Literary and Entertainment Industries with Projects at This Weekend's Sold Out The Next Bestseller™ Workshop. NEW YORK - Nov. 12, 2022 - PRLog -- Multi #1 international best-selling author & CEO of Your Book Is Your Hook, (http://www.yourbookisyourhook.com/),...
