Woonsocket Call
Soof Lift Blepharoplasty, Segmental Brow Lift, and Deep Plane Facelift using malar pad lift
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Nov. 12, 2022 - PRLog -- Top facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Sean Freeman, delivered a lecture on "Soof Lift Blepharoplasty, Segmental Brow Lift, and Deep Plane Facelift using malar pad lift" at the National Academy of Medicine in Washington, DC. He has been a true innovator in the field of facelift surgery and improving the results of lower eyelid surgery.
Woonsocket Call
Siren-Living Developed 100 Percent Natural Dietary Supplements for Women
SIREN-Living’s 100 percent dietary supplements for women are now readily available to American consumers. “Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com offer our SIREN product line to all their consumers,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd in the United Kingdom. “We developed SIREN dietary supplements to meet the health and personal needs of women.
Woonsocket Call
TruHeight Growth Protein Shake for Children and Teens Launches Nov. 11th
TruHeight’s newest product targets the factors causing growth deficiencies. Los Angeles, CA - Grow to your full potential with “TruHeight'' Growth Protein Shake, a dietary supplement aimed at children and teens who struggle with slow growth or growth deficiencies. The newest addition to the brand launches Friday, November 11, 2022 and can be purchased online, with 20% off sale when purchased between November 11th - 13th. Subscribe to get 15% off your order, for a total of $50.96 on their website. With a “Grow or get your money back” guarantee.
Woonsocket Call
Don’t Blink… Noted Eye Surgeon Dr. Prashant Jindal is on the Case
Dr. Prashant Jindal is an ophthalmologist, author of a best-selling book on Amazon, and an expert in the field of ophthalmology. He has dedicated his life to helping people see better and live healthier lives. Dr. Prashant Jindal is a highly respected member of the medical community and is revered...
Woonsocket Call
AGIF’22: A first of its kind festival to celebrate and recognize the animation talent in the country powered by the motto Animation For Everyone on the 26th and 27th of November at Pioneer Hall, Band
70+ animation films from across the globe competing for awards and two special international film packages. Special film package screenings from Best of O!PLA Poland and Best of Annecy 2022.Live sessions with E. Suresh, Vaibhav Kumaresh, Pierre Sylvain Gires, the biggest names in the Indian Animation and Gaming scene and so much more. Partnering with recognised Institutes, bringing the best minds in animation education to discuss the roadmap of the future of design and animation.
Woonsocket Call
Christa Baier Addresses Family and Politics in Her Book With Support from Author’s Tranquility Press
Talented author, Christa Baier, gets the support of Author’s Tranquility Press, a leading publicity company, as she shares her rollercoaster life journey in the book titled “Family and Politics”. Christa Baier has given an “out-of-this-world” narration of a young girl’s experience battling tyranny on the family side and...
Woonsocket Call
Doctor Recommended, TV Ears Launches New & Improved Website
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - November 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) TV Ears, Inc, a leading retailer of Doctor Recommended TV Listening systems and in preparation for the 2022 Holiday Shopping season, has unveiled the launch of its new website https://www.tvears.com. In addition to an enhanced overall user experience, the new website features two new products, the 5.8 Digital Headset System and 5.8 Digital Speaker System. For over 20 years, TV Ears has been helping people hear TV clearly without disturbing others. TV Ears manufactures and sells voice clarifying TV headsets and speakers with Voice Clarifying Circuitry®, a proprietary technology that automatically adjusts the audio curve to increase the clarity of television dialogue while decreasing the volume of background noise such as music and sound effects. TV Ears devices incorporate Speed of Light Infrared Technology™ (SoLIT) for in room listening and newer "wall-breaking" 5.8 Ghz technology to send television audio to compatible headsets/speakers throughout the home. At 120 decibels, TV Ears systems provide twice the maximum volume and do not require pairing. Unlike its competitors, all TV Ears products are designed to provide a hassle-free and enjoyable TV listening experience without relying on Bluetooth and its inconsistent audio quality (volume/delay/range).
Woonsocket Call
Multi #1 International Best-Selling Author Jennifer S. Wilkov Hosts the Sold-Out The Next Bestseller™ Workshop Virtually for Writers
Lucky Writers Get Golden Opportunity to Learn How to Approach the Literary and Entertainment Industries with Projects at This Weekend's Sold Out The Next Bestseller™ Workshop. NEW YORK - Nov. 12, 2022 - PRLog -- Multi #1 international best-selling author & CEO of Your Book Is Your Hook, (http://www.yourbookisyourhook.com/),...
Woonsocket Call
Keto Diabetics is Rated #1 for Being the Only Provider of Customized Keto Meal Plans for Diabetics and Pre-diabetics
The organization puts together a customized ketogenic meal plan for its users who are battling diabetes or have higher chances of getting it to ensure they control sugar levels naturally and maintain a healthier, fitter body. In 2021, there were nearly 537 million people living with diabetes in the world,...
Woonsocket Call
Abstract Tapestry Art, Hanging Home Décor: Galaxy Lion Fantasy Collection Update
Kingsy Store has a new collection of multipurpose tapestry in abstract and landscape designs. Hillside,United States - November 12, 2022 /NewsNetwork/ — The online store’s new collection has a wide array of styles, from landscapes to abstract art. Made with high-quality polyester, these wall decors are multifunctional and come in different sizes.
