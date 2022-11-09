Read full article on original website
captimes.com
State Debate: Columnists, bloggers focus on Tuesdays mid-term elections
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy lists some 21 election wins and losses from the mid-terms. He says the victories by Tony Evers and Josh Kaul were definitely wins for democracy. But Ron Johnson's win along with Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, all election deniers, were losses for democracy. Blogger Dave Cieslewicz...
captimes.com
Tony Evers spotlights K-12 education following reelection victory
Tony Evers celebrated his second gubernatorial victory much as he did his first: an election night party at Madison’s Orpheum Theater, followed by a visit the next day with Madison-area children and educators — and before all of that, a few games of euchre to pass the time as the results rolled in.
captimes.com
Following postponement, UW System free speech survey resumes Nov. 14
After leading to the resignation of a chancellor and stirring controversy among the state’s campuses, the University of Wisconsin System’s free speech survey will resume Nov. 14. The survey, set to go out to undergraduates last spring, was initially postponed following widespread criticism. Citing UW System leadership’s poor...
captimes.com
State Debate: Congress needs to get to work and pass respect for marriage act, blogger insists
Now that the election is over, Congress needs to get back to work and pass the respect for marriage act, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. This Congress has seven weeks left and it needs to make sure same-sex marriages are recognized throughout the country, he writes. M.D. Kittle of...
