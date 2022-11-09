ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Debate: Columnists, bloggers focus on Tuesdays mid-term elections

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy lists some 21 election wins and losses from the mid-terms. He says the victories by Tony Evers and Josh Kaul were definitely wins for democracy. But Ron Johnson's win along with Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, all election deniers, were losses for democracy. Blogger Dave Cieslewicz...
Tony Evers spotlights K-12 education following reelection victory

Tony Evers celebrated his second gubernatorial victory much as he did his first: an election night party at Madison’s Orpheum Theater, followed by a visit the next day with Madison-area children and educators — and before all of that, a few games of euchre to pass the time as the results rolled in.
Following postponement, UW System free speech survey resumes Nov. 14

After leading to the resignation of a chancellor and stirring controversy among the state’s campuses, the University of Wisconsin System’s free speech survey will resume Nov. 14. The survey, set to go out to undergraduates last spring, was initially postponed following widespread criticism. Citing UW System leadership’s poor...
