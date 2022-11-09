Leadingly Helps Businesses Add 50+ Pre-Qualified Meetings to their Pipeline Every Month With Cutting-Edge B2B Appointment Setting

Read full article on original website
Ste-B2B.Agency Is Now Offering Full Spectrum Business Promotional Services Across the Globe
Nov 11, 2022 - United Kingdom's leading B2B eCommerce promotions and marketing agency Ste-B2B.Agency is now offering a wide range of online marketing programs, blogs and tools for business owners right across the globe. With a highly interactive user centric platform, Ste-B2B aims to regularly offer promotional campaigns and unique...
New $10M Investment Campaign for Industry-Leading Software Company
EvonSys launches new fundraising round to fuel explosive growth. WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Evonsys, the world leader in low-code software development, has launched a new round to fuel global expansion in a growing $3.6 trillion digital transformation industry. Delaware-based EvonSys INC recently announced the launch...
National Spice Association & TCI Prepares Digital Platform for Selling and Buying Spices
TCI accommodates Indonesian spice products and helps farmers and business actors through digital technology. JAKARTA, Indonesia & DUBAI, UAE - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- The Indonesian government has designated December 11 as 'National Spice Day.' This step is an effort to restore Indonesia's glory as a spice-producing country. As one of the concrete steps to support this, some business actors formed the National Spice Association (ASRENAL) on November 4, 2022. ASRENAL exists to accommodate business actors, farmers, SMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), and business owners who engage in the agricultural sector. Spices and their derivatives throughout Indonesia.
Google Awards MonetizeMore 2022 Innovation Award in Ad Technology for the Second Time
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2022 / Once again, , a leader in adtech solutions for publishers, has achieved the topmost echelon of ad tech innovation by winning the 2022 Google Certified Publishing Partner Program Innovation Award. This prestigious award is given to ad tech companies with the...
AEL Board Approves Additional $400 Million Share Buyback Authorization With Continued Execution Of AEL 2.0 Strategy
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that its Board of Directors has put in place an additional $400 million common stock buyback authorization consistent with the continued execution of AEL 2.0 strategy first outlined in October 2020. In addition to the remaining share repurchase authorization, this brings the total available authorization to $594 million.
Financial Education Firm Limitless Culture Group Launches New Brand with "Mike the Credit Guy"
GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Financial education and credit management firm Limitless Culture Group (Limitless Culture) is announcing the launch of their new brand, "Mike the Credit Guy" ("Mike"). This new brand is aimed at bringing the human touch to credit management and personal finance. The new brand will be the public face of the company in the form of CEO Mike Meza information about how the finance and credit world works in plain language.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited (Castle Harbour) and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited (Harrington). These companies are captive insurance companies for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) [NYSE: SLB]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both captives are domiciled in Bermuda.
Biorefinery Products Global Market Report 2022: Shift in Consumer Preference from Conventional Packaging to Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biorefinery Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher estimates that the global demand for biorefinery products will increase. There are two key distinct categories of biorefinery products: bioenergetic and non-bioenergetic biorefinery products. Many bioenergetic biorefinery products are now going commercial, with commercially available production...
Japneet Is Bringing High-Quality SEO and Digital Marketing Services to Toronto and Calgary, Canada
Japneet is a premier, full-service SEO expert proficient in providing SEO, link building, digital marketing, on-site SEO among other incredible services in Canada (Toronto, Calgary). A website without visitors has been described like a ship lost on the horizon. Search Engine Optimization is no longer about stuffing keywords and tricking...
Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2022: Cooperation Between Key Players Crucial for Continued Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global Quantum Computing Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By End-user- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 490.51 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2,930.67 Million...
Siren-Living Developed 100 Percent Natural Dietary Supplements for Women
SIREN-Living’s 100 percent dietary supplements for women are now readily available to American consumers. “Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com offer our SIREN product line to all their consumers,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd in the United Kingdom. “We developed SIREN dietary supplements to meet the health and personal needs of women.
Vesta Software Group, a software multinational company bought the Uruguayan Datalogic
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- CDI Global Latin America (Uruguay), led by Daniel Boutmy, Head of LatAm, closed another successful transaction advising the Seller. Datalogic, an IT Uruguayan company that specializes in software development and technology outsourcing was sold to the multinational Vesta Software Group. Datalogic´s...
Mortgage Broker Red Deer Announce To Offer Services To Red Deer, Alberta Homebuyers Along With The Introduction Of The New Online Application Process
Best Rate Mortgage Team Red Deer is now providing service to homebuyers in Red Deer, Alberta. The team works to secure their clients with the best mortgage options at the best rates available. The company’s mortgage specialists have announced a new online application process designed to be more convenient for potential borrowers.
Behavox appoints Softbank Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office to Board of Directors
Behavox deepens connection to Japanese markets with appointment of financial expert. Behavox, the security software company that specializes in communication surveillance, today announced the appointment of Sasaki-san, Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office at SoftBank Investment Advisers. New board member Sasaki-san brings a wealth of experience...
Novotech Chairs BioCentury Summit Workshop on How to Build and Finance an East-West MRCT Strategy
2:30 PM - (PACIFIC TIME ZONE) - PATRICIA KEEGAN, M.D.: Chief Medical Officer, Junshi Biosciences. - KE LIU, M.D., PH.D.: Chief Development Officer, Marengo Therapeutics. - ROGER LUO, PH.D.: Chief Development Officer, Overland Pharmaceuticals. - PEONY YU, M.D.: Chief Medical Officer, Apollomics Inc. Novotech has significant real-world experience in East-West...
Doctor Recommended, TV Ears Launches New & Improved Website
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - November 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) TV Ears, Inc, a leading retailer of Doctor Recommended TV Listening systems and in preparation for the 2022 Holiday Shopping season, has unveiled the launch of its new website https://www.tvears.com. In addition to an enhanced overall user experience, the new website features two new products, the 5.8 Digital Headset System and 5.8 Digital Speaker System. For over 20 years, TV Ears has been helping people hear TV clearly without disturbing others. TV Ears manufactures and sells voice clarifying TV headsets and speakers with Voice Clarifying Circuitry®, a proprietary technology that automatically adjusts the audio curve to increase the clarity of television dialogue while decreasing the volume of background noise such as music and sound effects. TV Ears devices incorporate Speed of Light Infrared Technology™ (SoLIT) for in room listening and newer "wall-breaking" 5.8 Ghz technology to send television audio to compatible headsets/speakers throughout the home. At 120 decibels, TV Ears systems provide twice the maximum volume and do not require pairing. Unlike its competitors, all TV Ears products are designed to provide a hassle-free and enjoyable TV listening experience without relying on Bluetooth and its inconsistent audio quality (volume/delay/range).
Modiv Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Ladenburg Thalmann with a “Buy” Recommendation
Modiv Inc. (“Modiv” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MDV), an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate properties, today announced that Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. initiated coverage on the Company with a “Buy” recommendation. Modiv now has five independent equity research analysts covering the company, all five with “Buy” recommendations, and an upside potential from our current share price to the consensus target price of over 90%.
Keto Diabetics is Rated #1 for Being the Only Provider of Customized Keto Meal Plans for Diabetics and Pre-diabetics
The organization puts together a customized ketogenic meal plan for its users who are battling diabetes or have higher chances of getting it to ensure they control sugar levels naturally and maintain a healthier, fitter body. In 2021, there were nearly 537 million people living with diabetes in the world,...
INVESTOR ALERT: Unisys Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Unisys Class Action Lawsuit - UIS
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Unisys class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) securities between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Strougo v. Unisys Corporation, No. 22-cv-04529 (E.D. Pa.), the Unisys class action lawsuit charges Unisys and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
PacLights Sets a New Trend for Eco Friendly Lighting Brands
A recent research by the EHS revealed that mercury-containing equipment such as lamps and bulbs categorized as universal waste- waste materials that are designated as hazardous waste, has encompassed a huge part of the waste generated from last year all over the world. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact...
