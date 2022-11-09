Leadingly Helps Businesses Add 50+ Pre-Qualified Meetings to their Pipeline Every Month With Cutting-Edge B2B Appointment Setting

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - November 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) TV Ears, Inc, a leading retailer of Doctor Recommended TV Listening systems and in preparation for the 2022 Holiday Shopping season, has unveiled the launch of its new website https://www.tvears.com. In addition to an enhanced overall user experience, the new website features two new products, the 5.8 Digital Headset System and 5.8 Digital Speaker System. For over 20 years, TV Ears has been helping people hear TV clearly without disturbing others. TV Ears manufactures and sells voice clarifying TV headsets and speakers with Voice Clarifying Circuitry®, a proprietary technology that automatically adjusts the audio curve to increase the clarity of television dialogue while decreasing the volume of background noise such as music and sound effects. TV Ears devices incorporate Speed of Light Infrared Technology™ (SoLIT) for in room listening and newer "wall-breaking" 5.8 Ghz technology to send television audio to compatible headsets/speakers throughout the home. At 120 decibels, TV Ears systems provide twice the maximum volume and do not require pairing. Unlike its competitors, all TV Ears products are designed to provide a hassle-free and enjoyable TV listening experience without relying on Bluetooth and its inconsistent audio quality (volume/delay/range).

