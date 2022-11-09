ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newmexicopbs.org

Results From Other State Races

11.11.2022 –The Line Panelists round out their election discussion with a critique of the New Mexico Republican Party’s approach to other statewide races. Rebecca Latham, CEO, Girl Scouts of New Mexico and fmr. NM Cabinet Secretary. Dan McKay, staff writer, Albuquerque Journal.
NEW MEXICO STATE
New Mexico In-Depth

Couy Griffin is New Mexico’s fly in the ointment

Looking westward and north to Arizona and Colorado, New Mexico should count itself lucky three days after Election Day. Vote counting continues in those states. Here in New Mexico, no major disruptions marred Election Day and the vast majority of contests, including the governor’s race, slipped into history Tuesday night without any drama. Even the state’s marquee federal race, the 2nd Congressional District featuring Democrat Gabe Vasquez and Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell, with its potential national implications, ended quietly with Vasquez winning by 1,300 votes and Herrell conceding defeat.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Have New Mexico’s U.S. House districts ever been all blue?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — With the post-election announcement that Democrat Gabe Vasquez won the election for New Mexico’s southern congressional district, the state’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives is turning completely blue in 2023. But it’s not the first time. Since 1983, New Mexico has been represented by three representatives in the U.S. House. […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
desertexposure.com

Vasquez wins race for Congress; Democrats sweep county, state races

Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Brian Colon did not seek re-election, running instead for attorney general. Land Commissioner. Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard (I): 372,565. Republican Jefferson Byrd: 307,424. State constitutional amendment No. 1: State land grant allocations...
LAS CRUCES, NM
pinonpost.com

Ronchetti concedes hard-fought governor’s race: Read his statement

On Thursday, Republican former candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti released a formal concession letter via social media after Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was projected to be the winner of the heated gubernatorial contest:. Unfortunately, things did not turn out the way we hoped on Tuesday night. After a long...
NEW MEXICO STATE
NBC News

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
NEVADA STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show

Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
yournewsnm.com

2022 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS FOR NEW MEXICO

Preliminary results are in as voters have cast their ballots in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts and more. Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will serve another term in office after she became the projected winner in the 2022 midterm election. Two Congresswomen have retained...
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

New Mexico Indian Affairs' cabinet secretary leaving the job

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW MEXICO STATE
elpasomatters.org

In El Paso and other Texas border counties, Republicans show little gains

Republican congressional nominee Irene Armendariz-Jackson went on Steve Bannon’s live-streamed program in September to outline why El Paso was poised to support a far-right Republican after decades of Democratic dominance. “I can tell you that with over 80% of the population being Hispanic, people are conservative, they’re angry, they’re...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
krwg.org

Voters signal support for more than investments in early childhood

“Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country and this world,” said author Sharon Salzberg. The recent election tells us a great deal about how committed New Mexicans are to our children and their families. New Mexico voters have spoken loud and clear– and they want the highest quality early care and education programs fully supported and available to all. Beyond the passage of constitutional amendment #1, which directs the state to withdraw additional funding from our $24 billion Permanent School Fund to expand these services, voters’ choices at the polls also voiced their support for many of the policies lawmakers enacted in recent years.
NEW MEXICO STATE
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Winners subdued as count runs late

The scene at the Mick’s 33 election watch party downtown was subdued, as Democratic candidates Sheriff-elect Raul Villanueva, former state Rep. Rudy Martinez and Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce awaited results alongside their supporters. Results from the county were somewhat delayed due to write-in ballots for Manuel Maldonado, running against fellow Democrat Villanueva for sheriff.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s government pays millions for unused office space

The state is paying millions in rent for unused office space, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee. In some cases, entire buildings are unused, according to the committee. New Mexico’s government pays millions for unused …. The state is paying millions in rent for unused office...
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy