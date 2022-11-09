“Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country and this world,” said author Sharon Salzberg. The recent election tells us a great deal about how committed New Mexicans are to our children and their families. New Mexico voters have spoken loud and clear– and they want the highest quality early care and education programs fully supported and available to all. Beyond the passage of constitutional amendment #1, which directs the state to withdraw additional funding from our $24 billion Permanent School Fund to expand these services, voters’ choices at the polls also voiced their support for many of the policies lawmakers enacted in recent years.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO