The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
newmexicopbs.org
Results From Other State Races
11.11.2022 –The Line Panelists round out their election discussion with a critique of the New Mexico Republican Party’s approach to other statewide races. Rebecca Latham, CEO, Girl Scouts of New Mexico and fmr. NM Cabinet Secretary. Dan McKay, staff writer, Albuquerque Journal.
Couy Griffin is New Mexico’s fly in the ointment
Looking westward and north to Arizona and Colorado, New Mexico should count itself lucky three days after Election Day. Vote counting continues in those states. Here in New Mexico, no major disruptions marred Election Day and the vast majority of contests, including the governor’s race, slipped into history Tuesday night without any drama. Even the state’s marquee federal race, the 2nd Congressional District featuring Democrat Gabe Vasquez and Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell, with its potential national implications, ended quietly with Vasquez winning by 1,300 votes and Herrell conceding defeat.
Have New Mexico’s U.S. House districts ever been all blue?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — With the post-election announcement that Democrat Gabe Vasquez won the election for New Mexico’s southern congressional district, the state’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives is turning completely blue in 2023. But it’s not the first time. Since 1983, New Mexico has been represented by three representatives in the U.S. House. […]
desertexposure.com
Vasquez wins race for Congress; Democrats sweep county, state races
Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Brian Colon did not seek re-election, running instead for attorney general. Land Commissioner. Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard (I): 372,565. Republican Jefferson Byrd: 307,424. State constitutional amendment No. 1: State land grant allocations...
pinonpost.com
Ronchetti concedes hard-fought governor’s race: Read his statement
On Thursday, Republican former candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti released a formal concession letter via social media after Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was projected to be the winner of the heated gubernatorial contest:. Unfortunately, things did not turn out the way we hoped on Tuesday night. After a long...
Nevada governor election called for Joe Lombardo, Associated Press says
Nevada 2022 elections: Who is Joe Lombardo? Who is Steve Sisolak? Who won the Nevada 2022 governor election?
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show
Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
yournewsnm.com
2022 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS FOR NEW MEXICO
Preliminary results are in as voters have cast their ballots in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts and more. Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will serve another term in office after she became the projected winner in the 2022 midterm election. Two Congresswomen have retained...
krwg.org
New Mexico Indian Affairs' cabinet secretary leaving the job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
UPDATE: Unofficial vote count favors Democrat in NM District 2 race
New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District remained too close to call early Wednesday.
elpasomatters.org
In El Paso and other Texas border counties, Republicans show little gains
Republican congressional nominee Irene Armendariz-Jackson went on Steve Bannon’s live-streamed program in September to outline why El Paso was poised to support a far-right Republican after decades of Democratic dominance. “I can tell you that with over 80% of the population being Hispanic, people are conservative, they’re angry, they’re...
New Mexico votes to spend over $150 million on early childhood education
Voters in New Mexico have passed a ballot measure to increase early childhood education funding.
Officials attempting to curb environmental crimes in New Mexico
Multiple agencies are teaming up to better enforce environmental laws in the state. It's a move that'll aim to stop crime against the earth.
krwg.org
Voters signal support for more than investments in early childhood
“Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country and this world,” said author Sharon Salzberg. The recent election tells us a great deal about how committed New Mexicans are to our children and their families. New Mexico voters have spoken loud and clear– and they want the highest quality early care and education programs fully supported and available to all. Beyond the passage of constitutional amendment #1, which directs the state to withdraw additional funding from our $24 billion Permanent School Fund to expand these services, voters’ choices at the polls also voiced their support for many of the policies lawmakers enacted in recent years.
Voter turnout, attack ads & election dynamics in New Mexico’s 2022 midterm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At this point in the election cycle, some New Mexicans have likely seen hours of attack ads aimed at candidates in the big races. On Tuesday, New Mexican voters will pick their choice for the office of the governor, the attorney general, dozens of representatives in the state’s legislature, and who will go […]
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Winners subdued as count runs late
The scene at the Mick’s 33 election watch party downtown was subdued, as Democratic candidates Sheriff-elect Raul Villanueva, former state Rep. Rudy Martinez and Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce awaited results alongside their supporters. Results from the county were somewhat delayed due to write-in ballots for Manuel Maldonado, running against fellow Democrat Villanueva for sheriff.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico’s government pays millions for unused office space
The state is paying millions in rent for unused office space, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee. In some cases, entire buildings are unused, according to the committee. New Mexico’s government pays millions for unused …. The state is paying millions in rent for unused office...
After Election Day, it's still too early to call the Nevada governor's race for Steve Sisolak or Joe Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor's race wouldn't be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win.
Household refill business nudges New Mexico towards greener future
Have you ever considered how much plastic waste you buy during a grocery trip? One Albuquerque woman is paying attention, and she's got a vision to make New Mexico green one bottle at a time.
