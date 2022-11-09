Read full article on original website
Adidas announced an endorsement deal with Kanye West in November 2013. By 2019, Adidas sales of his Yeezy brand eclipsed $1 billion annually. In October, in the wake of antisemitic comments, Adidas ended the partnership. In November 2013, Adidas sales in North America, the most critical territory for sportswear sales,...
Complex
Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams
Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
Rolling Stone interviewed staffers at Yeezy, Adidas, and Gap who worked with Kanye West. Staffers reported working 12-15 hour workdays in a chaotic, ever-changing work environment. "How he is on social media is exactly how he's like with employees," one staffer said. The recently disgraced rapper, Ye — also known...
Complex
New Report Claims Kanye Fired Yeezy Worker After They Suggested Playing Some Drake
“Abusive.” “Toxic.” “Chaotic clusterfuck.” Those were just some of the words used to describe the Yeezy work environment. An extensive new Rolling Stone report penned by Cheyenne Roundtree sheds more light on Kanye West’s fashion brand and the alleged mistreatment of its staffers and contractors. Numerous sources said they accepted positions believing they had landed a dream job; however, they quickly found themselves in a “cult-like atmosphere” that came with 12- to 15-hour work days, inconsistent or delayed payments, and abrupt firings for innocuous missteps.
Complex
Aleali May Releases First Mayde Worldwide Collection
Aleali May is launching the first collection under her new unisex apparel line, Mayde Worldwide. The brand offers structured basics and elevated staples, with the inaugural Mayde styles including an athletic style bra top, ribbed tank, and mid-length bike short made in cotton spandex, and a cropped pullover hoodie, oversized hoodie, and jogger sweatpants made in cotton fleece. All come in cobalt blue, inspired by May’s Los Angeles hometown.
Complex
Kith Founder Ronnie Fieg Is the Knicks’ First-Ever Creative Director
Ronnie Fieg, the founder and CEO of Kith, has been named the first-ever creative director of the New York Knicks. The news is hardly surprising, as Kith designed the Knicks’ City Edition Uniforms each of the past two seasons. Fieg’s celebrated brand previously partnered with the team for several collections, as well as a new court at Madison Square Garden and refurbished playground court in Queens.
Complex
Skaiwater Shares Debut Project ‘Rave’ Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Fresh off joining forces with Lil Uzi Vert for a remix of his breakout hit “Miles,” Skaiwater returns with his debut full-length offering, Rave. The 11-track mixtape features tracks “A Lie,” “Auto,” “Chloe,” “Eyes (Vip Mix),” “Boys Don’t Cry,” and “Ihy,” as well as the Uzi-featuring remix of Skaiwater’s viral hit “Miles.” Since dropping “Miles” earlier this year, the song has already amassed over 20 million streams, peaking inside TikTok’s Top 10 U.S. Songs chart and reaching No. 38 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50.
