75 Christmas Activities to Intentionally Make the Season Oh-So-Bright

'Tis the season for family. Whether you'll be traveling or in the comfort of your own home, we've compiled 75 Christmas activities sure that will help you make this Christmas season memorable. We're recommending that you order your Christmas cards and update your address list. Be spontaneous and decide to go ice skating one sunny Saturday afternoon (either just the adults or with kids), or do some advanced planning and buy tickets to a holiday concert. Be intentional about some fun things you want to be sure to include this year.
iheart.com

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Tyla

Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show

A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
Inquisitr.com

Trisha Yearwood Stuns In Curve-Hugging Dress

Trisha chose to accessorize with a matching earring and necklace set while sporting her trademark blonde hair. She wore a black floral dress with a ruched waist and matched pointed shoes with crystal patterns. However, Her husband kept things simple by donning a pair of regular trousers, a black button-up shirt, and a cowboy hat. They looked adorable together.
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
iheart.com

Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert

A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
Us Weekly

Have a Holly Jolly Christmas With These Grinch Shoes From Amazon

Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You’re a cute one, Mr. Grinch! Looking to get in the holiday spirit south of the ankles? These shoes are seriously adorable — in fact, you won't be able to help smiling when you slide them on. […]
macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Tyla

Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies

Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.

