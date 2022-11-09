New study presents evidence for 'tough conversations' around racism in access to cancer care

Although many parents of infants worry about their child having a food allergy, there has not been a lot of research into the presentation of anaphylaxis in infants. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY shows that, in infants aged 0-24 months who presented to the emergency department for anaphylaxis, few required hospitalization and most were able to go home after a few hours of observation.

