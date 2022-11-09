Read full article on original website
Rob McCormick
3d ago
And in the 70s and 80s kids had them in their vehicle for hunting before and after school 🙄. Before the parents became criminally negligent in their upbringing.
Ike's pissin' hot handloads
2d ago
I brought a 16 ga Baker dbl to school senior year to give a demo speech in Comstock's class in choral room. Night before, I cut bases off 2 shot shells. In opening of speech (graded) I shot off the primered bases. I heard he spoke of that for years.
KTLO
Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh
The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
KRMS Radio
Two Men Nabbed In Laclede County Investigation
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT team served a high risk search warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street yesterday afternoon. During the service of the search warrant Christopher Lee Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon was arrested.
KYTV
Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. Rhonda Sprague pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. He ordered her to serve five years on probation. The shootings happened on May 6 in...
KTLO
Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH
A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
KTLO
Baxter Co. man arrested after selling methamphetamine to ASP confidential informants
An Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigation has lead to two Class Y felony charges of delivery of methamphetamine for a Gassville man. According to the probable cause affidavit, ASP and 14th Judicial Drug Task Force met with a confidential informant for the purposes of making a controlled purchase of methamphetamine earlier this year from 40-year-old James Guiltner.
933kwto.com
Woman from Howell County Injured in Car Crash After Hitting Cows and Goat
Authorities in Howell County say a woman from West Plains is in the hospital with serious injuries after hitting a group of cows and a goat while driving. Police say 53-year-old Alychia Wilkins was riding in the passenger seat of a truck driving along Highway E Thursday afternoon near South Fork when the collided with a herd of cows and a goat that were on the road.
KYTV
South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Mo. sees multiple inmate overdoses
LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - Inmates in Texas County are overdosing on drugs that are getting past the prison gates and investigators say it’s happening across Missouri. The prison sits on west Highway 32 in Licking, Missouri and the maximum security prison holds more than 1,500 men. The South Central...
Kait 8
New county judge promises unity following controversy
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone. Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crow has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer. He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse...
Baxter County Sheriff asking for help in identifying thief
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine at several locations. In the early morning of November 9, the suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of U. S. Hwy 62 E […]
Missouri woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving the Silverado at 5:55 p.m. on Highway E three miles south of South Fork.
Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Mountain Grove man faces several charges following his arrest Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dalton L. Dale, 28, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, having no insurance, failing to equip trailer with taillamps, failing to display valid plates on a trailer and wearing no seat belt.
Kait 8
School officials ‘disappointed’ after millage increase fails
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Highland Proud. That was the name of the campaign to increase the millage in the Highland School District. Public Relations Coordinator Kara McEntire said it was disheartening when the final numbers came in on Tuesday evening. “We were disappointed with the results after the election last...
KTLO
Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment
A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
Thayer man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Thayer man was sentenced in federal court today for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. He was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions. According to a release […]
KYTV
Ozark County Sheriff says they are no longer in survival mode after tax goes through on the ballot
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Ozark County said a resounding yes in the November General election for the county’s law enforcement sales tax. The county asked voters to approve the tax to repair its jail and add more officers. Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin said more than 60% of voters said yes, with under 4,000 voters.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for meth trafficking and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, of Thayer, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Hutcherson was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
KYTV
West Plains woman in serious condition after truck hits farm animals in the road
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from West Plains is in serious condition after her truck hit several farm animals that had ventured into the middle of the road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Thursday evening when the truck hit some cows and one goat in the middle of Highway E, three miles south of South Fork.
howellcountynews.com
Bonnie Lu Bryan
Funeral services for Bonnie Lu Bryan, 73, Pomona, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022, at Dry Creek General Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Bryan passed away at 8:43 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Cox Health in Springfield, Missouri. She...
howellcountynews.com
Log Truck Overturns, Jams Traffic for Hours
A fully loaded log truck overturned on State Route 76 about five miles outside of Willow Springs last Tuesday. Ronnie Rowe, 64, of Squires, MO, reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and overturned. The crash happened on a clear day at 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Route 76 was blocked to traffic in both directions until after 5:00 p.m. as crews worked to clean up the logs and move the big rig from the roadway.
