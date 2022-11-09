ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Migrant vessel washes up on shore in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant vessel washed up on shore in Miami Beach. The vessel was found on 31st and Collins, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the vessel, which had the words “OK” spray painted on its side. The U.S. Coast Guard will do that once migrants are off vessels.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

Feeling flush? Miami mansion that once belonged to rapper Birdman hits the market for $35 million - complete with a GOLD toilet worth $2 MILLION, as well as two pools and a library

A year after rapper Birdman flew the coop and sold his reportedly foreclosed Miami beach mansion, the home is now back on the market for a whopping $35 million and it comes complete with the rapper's famous gold toilet - that's worth $2 million alone. The 52-year-old rapper and record...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Reportedly Harassed by Fans

Several of Aaron Carter's fans are harassing fiancée Melanie Martin and sometimes even terrorizing her in person following his death. TMZ reported that since Carter died, going online has been a headache for Martin since his followers have been sending her abusive messages, according to sources connected to her. Among the persistent harassment Martin faces, are fans who wish her death and others who blame her for Carter's passing. The conflict has also bled into real life. Sources told TMZ that people have been showing up at Carter's Lancaster, CA home since his death. Apparently, they trespass on the property and peer into the house or vehicles' windows, and Martin is terrified. As Martin was moving her belongings out of Carter's house earlier this week, TMZ reported a police presence outside.
LANCASTER, CA
Popculture

'The Challenge' Star Files for Divorce After Revealing Marriage Issues

The Challenge star Chris "C.T." Tamburello and Lilianet "Lili" Solares are calling it quits. The MTV star's relationship has been up and down since their 2018 nuptials, which aired as a special on the network. He filed for divorce on Nov. 7 in Miami-Dade County, Florida, calling his marriage "irretrievably broken," per PEOPLE Magazine. Their last public appearance together came on the red carpet of The Most Dangerous Game in Coconut Grove, Florida. Before that, they attended the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony. In their divorce documents, there is no date of separation listed, but the documents note, "a separation is imminent," and that both are living in the same house "but not as husband and wife."
FLORIDA STATE

