Several of Aaron Carter's fans are harassing fiancée Melanie Martin and sometimes even terrorizing her in person following his death. TMZ reported that since Carter died, going online has been a headache for Martin since his followers have been sending her abusive messages, according to sources connected to her. Among the persistent harassment Martin faces, are fans who wish her death and others who blame her for Carter's passing. The conflict has also bled into real life. Sources told TMZ that people have been showing up at Carter's Lancaster, CA home since his death. Apparently, they trespass on the property and peer into the house or vehicles' windows, and Martin is terrified. As Martin was moving her belongings out of Carter's house earlier this week, TMZ reported a police presence outside.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO