Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh
The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
Gun found in school parking lot
Officials found a gun in a vehicle in the student parking lot at Willow Springs High School on Friday afternoon. The school released a brief statement via their WSR4 Safety Facebook page 12:12 p.m. “There was no threat associated with finding the gun, and the situation was handled without incident,”...
Two Men Nabbed In Laclede County Investigation
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT team served a high risk search warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street yesterday afternoon. During the service of the search warrant Christopher Lee Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon was arrested.
Houston man arrested by state patrol
A Houston man was arrested Friday night on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Kody D. Carter, 27, was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance, two charges; felony driving while revoked – third or subsequent offense and misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrant for failure to appear, four counts.
South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Mo. sees multiple inmate overdoses
LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - Inmates in Texas County are overdosing on drugs that are getting past the prison gates and investigators say it’s happening across Missouri. The prison sits on west Highway 32 in Licking, Missouri and the maximum security prison holds more than 1,500 men. The South Central...
3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect
Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
West Plains woman in serious condition after truck hits farm animals in the road
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from West Plains is in serious condition after her truck hit several farm animals that had ventured into the middle of the road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Thursday evening when the truck hit some cows and one goat in the middle of Highway E, three miles south of South Fork.
Bonnie Lu Bryan
Funeral services for Bonnie Lu Bryan, 73, Pomona, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022, at Dry Creek General Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Bryan passed away at 8:43 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Cox Health in Springfield, Missouri. She...
Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH
A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. Rhonda Sprague pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. He ordered her to serve five years on probation. The shootings happened on May 6 in...
Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment
A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
Baxter Co. man arrested after selling methamphetamine to ASP confidential informants
An Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigation has lead to two Class Y felony charges of delivery of methamphetamine for a Gassville man. According to the probable cause affidavit, ASP and 14th Judicial Drug Task Force met with a confidential informant for the purposes of making a controlled purchase of methamphetamine earlier this year from 40-year-old James Guiltner.
Kimberly Renee Selby
Kimberly Renee Selby was born October 24, 1981, in West Covina, California, to Larry Paul and Mary Jean (Stinnett) Fisher. She departed this life on November 4, 2022, at the age of 41 years. She graduated from Golden City High School in Golden City, Missouri. She was united in marriage...
Firefighters called to southern Texas County for large blaze
A large brush fire in southern Texas County Tuesday night generated a response from the Clear Springs Fire Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The blaze was situated on Curran Road.
Baxter County Sheriff asking for help in identifying thief
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine at several locations. In the early morning of November 9, the suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of U. S. Hwy 62 E […]
Highways 38 and 95 accident injures one on Wednesday afternoon
An accident Wednesday afternoon injured a Bourbon man about 13 miles north of Mountain Grove. Troopers said a westbound 2012 Ford Focus driven by Brandon L. Rhoades, 40, of Bourbon failed to stop at a sign at Highways 38 and 95 and was struck by a southbound 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Charles S. Crain, 54, of Mountain Grove.
Thayer man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Thayer man was sentenced in federal court today for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. He was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions. According to a release […]
Mountain Grove man arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Mountain Grove man faces several charges following his arrest Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dalton L. Dale, 28, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, having no insurance, failing to equip trailer with taillamps, failing to display valid plates on a trailer and wearing no seat belt.
