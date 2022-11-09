Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 border closures and community disconnect
One year on from the re-opening of Australia's borders to international flights, new research from Flinders University has highlighted how the border closures led people to feeling a profound disconnect from Australia, providing valuable lessons for future pandemic responses. The research is the second stage of a large study conducted...
MedicalXpress
Previous COVID infection may not protect you from the new subvariant wave. Are you due for a booster?
COVID cases in Australia appear to be on the increase, most likely due to community transmission of the omicron variant XBB. Meanwhile, a second omicron variant—BQ.1—is now being recorded in Australia. Australia's Chief Health officer Paul Kelly says, "All indications are that this is the start of a...
MedicalXpress
EU watchdog backs Sanofi COVID booster jab
The EU on Thursday approved a COVID booster vaccine by French drug maker Sanofi and Britain's GSK after it gave positive results against the Omicron variant in trials. The approval of the "next generation" jab by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is a shot in the arm for Sanofi and GSK, which have lagged behind rivals in offering a vaccine.
MedicalXpress
World at risk: How malaria, dengue could spread due to climate change
Up to 8.4 billion people could be at risk of dengue and malaria at the end of the century if emissions keep rising at current levels. But even in a best-case scenario in which we reduce emissions billions could still be affected. Felipe Colón, Technology Lead at Wellcome, wrote a...
Qatar World Cup Preview: Host Nation Rides Experienced Core
There’s no surprise as to who will be shouldering the load for a team that’s been built to rise to the occasion.
MedicalXpress
Tracing the origin of Kampo, Japan's traditional medicine
Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been around for centuries. With a history of almost 3,000 years dating back to the early Zhou Dynasty, it has been incorporated into China's present medical system. The traditional practice involves the use of plants, animals, and minerals. It works on the principle of maintaining the delicate balance between "yin" and "yang"—the opposite but interconnected forces said to be at the core of all creation—to prevent diseases and maintain health. Originating in China, TCM is practiced widely today, including in Japan.
MedicalXpress
'Death every day': Fear and fortitude in Uganda's Ebola epicentre
As Ugandan farmer Bonaventura Senyonga prepares to bury his grandson, age-old traditions are forgotten and fear hangs in the air while a government medical team prepares the body for the funeral—the latest victim of Ebola in the East African nation. Bidding the dead goodbye is rarely a quiet affair...
