See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
US Magazine
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
Conroy, who voiced Batman for over 30 years, died on November 10 at age 66 after a battle with cancer. “Kevin was perfection,” Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker on Batman: The Animated Series alongside Conroy, said in a statement on November 11. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Reveals She's Likely Not Coming Back to the Show
Dancing With the Stars has another pro who may be ready to hang up their dancing shoes. Cheryl Burke revealed on her latest episode of her Burke in the Game podcast that she likely won't return to the show as a professional partner following her and Sam Champion's Season 31 elimination.
Matthew Perry calls the success of his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing 'a dream come true' as tell-all lands at the top of bestseller list
Matthew Perry celebrated the success of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing on Wednesday. The 53-year-old performer's book recently reached the top of The New York Times' bestseller list, and he marked the occasion by sharing a shot of the ranking to his Instagram account. The Friends...
Popculture
Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Underwent a Serious Surgery
Oprah Winfrey recently disclosed that she had two major surgeries in 2021. As part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily, the media mogul discussed the topic of gratitude and decided to share her story after one of the guests mentioned appreciating every limb and organ. Winfrey said that after recovering from dual knee surgeries performed in August and November of 2021, she vowed to be more active and "fully in my body. "I had double knee surgery last year," the 68-year-old explained via Zoom from her home. "I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November. When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again -- that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body." Winfrey revealed that she took up hiking during her recovery process. "As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking," she shared. "Every day, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
epicstream.com
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
TVOvermind
Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage
No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
How Rob Kardashian and Family Are Honoring Dream on Her 6th Birthday
Watch: Rob Kardashian's Sweet Message to Daughter Dream on Her 6th B-Day A Kardashian-Jenner birthday is a always a dream come true. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10, and several members of the famous family took to social media to send well wishes to the birthday girl.
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.
Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days
When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today
When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
