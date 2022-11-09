ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce County, ID

Related
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Idaho County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash

On November 7, 2022, around 7:40 p.m., the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single vehicle crash at Woodland and Moon House Roads. Deputies responded and located a white 1995 Chevrolet pickup. The male driver was checked out by the Kamiah Ambulance, and it was determined that he had succumbed to his injuries.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital

BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Cheap Trick concert in Lewiston postponed

The band Cheap trick has postponed their concert in Lewiston until Jan. 2023 due to a bandmember who recently got surgery. If you have tickets to the show, they will still be valid for the upcoming show in January.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning

A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week: Allison Olson, Lewiston Girls Soccer

LEWISTON, ID- Goalie Allison Olson has made incredible saves all season long, but she also credits her teammates efforts as well. “It isn’t just me, the defense really helps,” Olson said. “They block every shot that I don’t get, and I’m just there to pick it up. I’ve had an amazing defense this year.”
LEWISTON, ID

