Montana Woman Arrested in Idaho County for Possession of Meth, Mushrooms and Marijuana
KOOSKIA - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the Kooskia area when they stopped to make contact with a vehicle parked at the boat ramps. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), when making contact with the driver...
Pair Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges After Idaho County K9 Alerts on Vehicle
IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) responded to a camp outside of Slate Creek in Idaho County in response to a report of several camping violations. According to a news release from the ICSO, after responding to the camp,...
First flu death of season reported in Idaho is from Nez Perce County
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials announced Thursday that a Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. Officials said in a press release that the first influenza-related death had occurred in the first week of...
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
Idaho County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash
On November 7, 2022, around 7:40 p.m., the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single vehicle crash at Woodland and Moon House Roads. Deputies responded and located a white 1995 Chevrolet pickup. The male driver was checked out by the Kamiah Ambulance, and it was determined that he had succumbed to his injuries.
First influenza death of season reported in Idaho
A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. The post First influenza death of season reported in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
Forest Service to Implement Use Restrictions at Weir Creek Hot Springs Starting Last Week of November
KOOSKIA - Officials with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests have announced they will begin implementing use restrictions at Weir Creek Hot Springs starting the last week of November, citing public health and safety concerns and natural resource damage. “Unfortunately, a significant portion of the visitors to these hot springs do...
Deputies Discover Missing 14-Year-Old After Stolen Vehicle After Crash In Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Investigation into the crash revealed that one of the people involved was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Payette County.
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
Cheap Trick concert in Lewiston postponed
The band Cheap trick has postponed their concert in Lewiston until Jan. 2023 due to a bandmember who recently got surgery. If you have tickets to the show, they will still be valid for the upcoming show in January.
Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning
A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week: Allison Olson, Lewiston Girls Soccer
LEWISTON, ID- Goalie Allison Olson has made incredible saves all season long, but she also credits her teammates efforts as well. “It isn’t just me, the defense really helps,” Olson said. “They block every shot that I don’t get, and I’m just there to pick it up. I’ve had an amazing defense this year.”
