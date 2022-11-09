Read full article on original website
Consulting firm doesn't favor splitting WVa health agency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia's health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted. The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to review the Department of Health and Human Resources. The report said the current configuration “is...
Maryland governor, governor-elect meet, discuss transition
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with Gov.-elect Wes Moore at the State House on Thursday, saying his administration would work to ensure a peaceful transition. Hogan, a Republican, said at a media availability that he and Moore, a Democrat, had a productive one-on-one conversation while...
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 8, 2022. Editorial: Dialogue needed between schools, parents. Over the past couple weeks we’ve seen discussion nationally on schools’ efforts to rein in cell phones and pushback from parents. Honestly, both sides have valid arguments. There’s need for compromise. A story from PBS...
Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88. Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis...
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Herald-Dispatch. November 7, 2022. Editorial: Even in a digital world, the permanence of print media matters. With another election nearly over, professional pundits, amateur commentators and everyone else are offering their opinions on what happened and why. The same happens every weekend after popular college football teams win or lose.
House Minority Leader Karen Camper to run for Memphis mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper, a Democrat, announced Friday that she's running to be the next mayor of Memphis. Camper has served in the General Assembly since 2008 and is the first Black leader to oversee the House Democrats. She spent 21 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a chief warrant officer.
Editorial Roundup: New York
New York Post. November 9, 2022. Editorial: Thank you, Lee Zeldin, for starting to build a viable NY Republican future. Well done, Lee Zeldin. You brought issues that matter to the fore and Gov. Kathy Hochul will have to listen. Your coattails had huge national implications, too, proving crucial to a Republican takeover of the House.
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. November 9, 2022. As the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, word went out immediately that incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey had won re-election, and that GOP candidate and Enterprise native Katie Britt would replace her mentor, Richard Shelby, in the United States Senate. How is it possible...
New Mexico Indian Affairs' cabinet secretary leaving the job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. “Lynn has been an essential part of our efforts...
At least 2 local Kentucky races decided by coin toss
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) — At least two local races in Kentucky were decided by a coin toss after the candidates ended up with tied votes. In Breckinridge County, Fourth District magistrate candidates David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each got 572 votes, and in Meade County, there was a tie in the race for the sixth seat on the Muldraugh City Council, WDRB-TV reported.
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Ashland Daily Independent. November 9, 2022. Only six states still allow straight-ticket voting: Kentucky, Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Kentucky needs to abolish it. It encourages lazy voting and waters down the importance of becoming educated on each candidate involved in every race. Since 2010, 11 states have...
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. November 9, 2022. Editorial: If we want better high schools, we have to be honest about their performance. If we want better results from our high schools, a critical vote by the state education board on Thursday will tell us whether we’re on the right track. The...
Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week. The search began Tuesday when 10 people, believed to be homeless, were swept down...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. November 6, 2022. Editorial: High-rise problems are happening here. Will SC act before it’s too late?. After last year’s tragic collapse of a 13-story condominium just north of Miami Beach, we called for a new conversation about whether our state and local governments are doing enough to monitor the safety of South Carolina’s high-rise buildings, particularly those in or near our corrosive, salty coastal environments.
South Carolina has 2nd-highest medical debt levels in the U.S., but little hope of expanded Medicaid coverage
Sue Berkowitz’s son was born in 1993 with a heart defect. Three years later, Berkowitz and her husband lost their health insurance when her nonprofit employer lost its funding. Private insurance denied her 3-year-old son health coverage because of his pre-existing condition. Berkowitz was already working in health advocacy,...
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota-Advisory
Eds: The South Dakota editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest. We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The AP. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Semi-trailer tips over, kills 9 dairy cattle in Wisconsin
CHESTER, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say nine dairy cows were killed when a semi-trailer hauling more than three-dozen cattle slid down an embankment of a Wisconsin highway and tipped over. The 61-year-old driver had pulled over on the shoulder of a ramp on U.S. Highway 151 in Chester township...
Kentucky couple claims $2M lottery prize
SYMSONIA, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky couple claimed a $2 million lottery prize this week. Rickie Melton’s winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers but not the Powerball number to win the game’s second prize of $1 million, according to the Kentucky Lottery. Because he added the Power Play option to the ticket, it doubled his prize in the Nov. 5 drawing.
New Jersey moves to reinstate controversial black bear hunt
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey plans to reinstate its controversial annual black bear hunt. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who has long opposed the hunt, announced Thursday that the state’s Fish and Game Council will meet next week to consider game code amendments that would allow the hunt's resumption starting next month. Murphy cited a sharp increase in bear sightings and bear-human interactions, as well as predictions by wildlife officials that the state's bear population could grow to more than 4,000 in the next two years.
